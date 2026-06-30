19 New York Italian Restaurants That Offer Huge Portions And Great Value
New York City houses thriving communities from all over the world, nestled into one little dot on the map, meaning that every walk in the city allows you to discover a new favorite spot. Italian restaurants are plentiful, since the city has been steeped in Italian culture ever since waves of immigrants started making their way from Italy in the late 19th century. All of their culinary traditions traveled with them, and like a game of telephone, recipes warped and evolved over the years into something distinctively New York.
From the string-lit streets of lower Manhattan's Little Italy to Arthur Avenue in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, there are more than enough NYC Italian restaurants to try, and thankfully, plenty of them still offer both value and affordability. These restaurants across the five boroughs offer a family-friendly environment with plates that will actually fill you up — all at a price that you can stomach. As a local, I've had the pleasure of visiting a great deal of these NYC institutions, and those that I haven't visited come highly recommended by many generations of New Yorkers.
Prices are as of the date of publication.
Pasta de Pasta
Aside from street meat and the last few affordable slice shops, the East Village isn't typically associated with budget-friendly meals. You'd be more likely to stumble upon intimate bars and eateries where you can share a couple of small plates. Located among the trendiest spots is Pasta de Pasta, where you can find some of the best pasta deals around. The concept is as bare-bones as it gets, as you can order a generous portion of pasta starting at around $10. Toppings bounce between $3 and $4 each, so the average customized bowl tends to stay under $20.
The almost cafeteria-style menu format has no reflection on quality. The pasta is made fresh daily and every dish is made to order. Aside from the reasonable price, one of the main attractions is the Parmesan cheese wheel, which is how orders of fettuccine Alfredo are served.
Multiple locations
Frank Restaurant
Frank is another East Village haunt that hasn't completely fallen into the inflation despair. It has been a lively neighborhood fixture since 1998 and the restaurant's energy has only strengthened over the past few decades. The servers make you feel right at home — or more so right at home in Italy — and the generous portions will remind you of your nonna.
The homey restaurant brings Southern Italian flavors to the plate, courtesy of chef Frank Prisinzano. Plating is done with the intention to eat rather than ogle, so pasta dishes will actually fill you up. I recommend ordering a few dishes and sharing them among friends. Frank is forever one of my favorite restaurants in the city, Italian or otherwise, but the generous portions certainly play into it. You can still order $25 entrées, which is sadly a rarity in Manhattan.
(212) 420-0202
88 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003
Michael's of Brooklyn
Michael's of Brooklyn, which has been family-run since 1964, is an archetypal example of New York's Italian-American community. Tucked away down in Marine Park, this Brooklyn institution shines when it comes to consistency. Its pasta sauce is so good it sells it in jars, but locals prefer when one of the members of the Cacace family serves it to them over a plate of rigatoni.
Pasta portions are famously generous, with most dishes landing around $22 to $24, and half portions are also available for some pasta dishes if you're not feeling ravenous. Michael's adaptable menu is perfect for the indecisive eater. Mix and match half orders of pasta to get a little taste of everything, and you'll still probably have leftovers for lunch tomorrow.
(718) 998-7851
2929 Avenue R, Brooklyn, NY 11229
Carmine's
Make any pit stop in Midtown Manhattan and you'll start to see prices jump on everything from a pack of gum to a top-shelf martini, but as Italian restaurants like Carmine's prove, there are still places smack dab in the middle of the city where you can fill up on pasta for less than $50.
If you take a look at Carmine's menu before you see any dishes darting between the kitchen and hungry patrons, the prices may look steep. But once you get a clear view of the hefty portions, it's clear how much of a deal you're getting. The restaurant's signature marinara is about $33, which would be reasonably priced for just one person when compared to boujee nearby spots, but this hefty portion feeds between two and four diners. When you do the math, that comes out to between $8.25 and $16.50 per serving. Like most of its other dishes, the near-$20 flourless chocolate torte also feeds up to four and is a truly flawless dessert.
Multiple locations
Tony's Di Napoli
I hesitate to declare my favorite Italian restaurant in NYC, because I know there is always more to discover. That's how I felt after my first Tony's Di Napoli experience. How had I gone nearly a decade of living in New York without getting cozy and full of pasta at this classic spot? Tony's has a similar old-school vibe to Carmine's, and it also dishes out huge platters of food meant to feed several diners.
Family-style dining is true to any Italian-American feast I've had the pleasure of experiencing, so come hungry and prepared to share plates at Tony's Di Napoli. After heaps of baked ziti, chicken Parm, and ravioli, the bill will likely shock you — in a good way. Pastas start at $29 and entrées at $34, but when you're splitting those costs across a table of friends, you're coming out on top.
Multiple locations
La Mela Ristorante
Plenty of New Yorkers will tell you to steer clear of Little Italy's tourist-magnifying restaurants along Mulberry Street, but if your goal is simply to feel as full as humanly possible without draining your bank account, then some of those quirky restaurants are worth checking out. Yes, it is the kind of place where hosts spill onto the sidewalk and try to flag you down off the street, but sometimes they will lead you to great deals on spaghetti — like at La Mela Restaurant.
Unlike some of its neighbors on Mulberry that coast on foot traffic alone, La Mela has been earning the hype for decades. The three-course prix fixe, at $45, will leave you genuinely full and happy, which is notable, considering that single entrées at comparable spots in the area can run the exact same price. The five-course meal at $75 is not easy to finish, but it offers unmatched value.
(212) 431-9493
167 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10013
Osteria Barocca
You don't always get to add ambiance to the list when prioritizing affordability and value at restaurants, but Osteria Barocca ticks every box. It's another Little Italy staple that's worth squeezing through crowds to reach. It has the feel of a neighborhood spot that happens to be located in Little Italy — lively without being too chaotic.
The meatballs are substantial, and the ravioli comes as a full, legitimate plate rather than the four or five lonely pillows you might get elsewhere for the same price. Its signature fettuccine Alfredo is $25, and a Margherita pizza will run you just $22.
(212) 951-1323
133 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10013
Il Corallo Trattoria
Finding a genuinely good lunch deal in Soho is a rarity, so when I came across Il Corallo on Prince Street before the sun set, I knew I had to add it to my list of best NYC meal deals. Between noon and 4 p.m., you can choose from a rotating selection of pizzas, focaccia sandwiches, and pastas for $16.95. The special even comes with a soup or salad and a soft drink. Tack on an $8 glass of wine or an $8 dessert if the mood strikes, and you're still walking out with more money than you likely expected in NYC.
Outside the lunch window, pizzas start at just $15. You can also put together an impressive cheese or charcuterie board from its small plates, or piccoli piatti, for under $20.
(212) 941-7119
176 Prince St, New York, NY 10012
San Marzano
San Marzano functions like a pasta bar, and that makes it ideal for picky eaters or anyone who just wants a great plate of (affordable) pasta without overthinking it. The majority of its pasta dishes start at $15 — a fair, filling portion for one — and you build your bowl from the ground up. Start by choosing your pasta shape, then your sauce, and finally whatever add-ins you'd like to bulk up your bowl, like meatballs, spicy sausage, bacon, grilled chicken, assorted vegetables, and cheeses.
It's a low-pressure approach to Italian food that doesn't forego the quintessential Italian-American community feel. The East Village address puts it in the same neighborhood as several other leading Italian restaurants, but San Marzano carves its own lane.
(212) 777-3600
117 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003
Randazzo's Clam Bar
This is another one of my all-time favorite Brooklyn spots, especially in the dead of summer after a solid day at the Rockaways. For seafood lovers, Randazzo's is a must in Sheepshead Bay, also earning the title of one of NYC's best waterfront restaurants. What started as a modest fishermen's bar in Brooklyn eventually evolved into a full Italian seafood destination after the owner began selling the family's spicy red sauce.
Now the menu has all the Italian essentials like linguine with clam sauce, shrimp fra diavolo, zuppa di pesce, and rigatoni with vodka sauce — all served in generous portions at prices that almost feel like a typo. Pasta starts at $20, a half order of spaghetti runs just $11, and à la carte sides like a $5 baked potato or $7 fries make it easy to build a full, affordable meal.
(718) 615-0010
2017 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Antonio's Trattoria
Belmont's Arthur Avenue corridor is the Bronx's crown jewel of Italian-American culture, and Antonio's Trattoria is one of its cornerstones. It's the kind of place that gets passed down through generations of loyal families who've been eating here for decades.
The antipasti platters are enormous, shareable, and the kind of starter that fills you up even before dinner arrives. Pasta dishes follow suit, starting around $25 and arriving on what can only be described as serving platters rather than standard dinner plates. It's a spot built for celebrations and the kind of long, leisurely Italian meals that Manhattan restaurants have largely stopped making time for.
(718) 733-6630
2370 Belmont Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
Porto Salvo
Porto Salvo is a South Bronx spot with standout flavors and a fun atmosphere that introduces a little bit more modern energy to the neighborhood's dining scene. The $24 pistachio pesto spaghetti is a highlight and a welcome departure from the typical red-sauce standard. It feels both creative and rooted in Italian culinary tradition. The salads are large enough to function as a meal, but they're also the perfect component to one of Porto Salvo's delicious wood-fired pizzas.
The portions are generous without feeling excessive. Diners looking to maximize value should also keep an eye on happy hour specials, which offer some of the best deals on the menu. Whether you're stopping in for brunch, dinner, or drinks, Porto Salvo delivers plenty of food for the price; the lively weekend energy is just a bonus.
(929) 376-7866
424 E 161st St, Bronx, NY 10451
Bamonte's Restaurant
Bamonte's has been open since 1900, making it one of the oldest Italian restaurants in New York City, and it hasn't lost an ounce of that character over the last century. It has all of the classic timeless decor and menu staples, like jumbo martinis and shareable appetizers starting at $10. It's always a party at Bamonte's, and the food never disappoints.
Thankfully, the portions remain just as traditional as the atmosphere. Every dish is large across the board, perfect for sharing. While not necessarily the cheapest restaurant on this list, the huge portions are both comforting and delicious, and it's shockingly affordable for Williamsburg.
(718) 384-8831
32 Withers St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Cafe Spaghetti
With a name like Cafe Spaghetti, this Italian eatery could be anything from a daycare to a lounge. Lucky for us, it's a true Italian-American restaurant that really speaks to the charm of Carroll Gardens. Since opening in 2022, Cafe Spaghetti has become one of the neighborhood's favorite spots for classic red-sauce comfort Italian food.
Chef Sal Lamboglia grew up not far from the restaurant, and as a Bensonhurst-born New Yorker, he puts locals first. That means the prices don't make you gulp, and you can count on leftovers from the standard entrée portion. Lunch pastas are around the $20 to $25 range, appetizers hold steady around $10, and the brunch has become something of a Carroll Gardens weekend institution that folks eagerly wait in line for on a Saturday morning.
(718) 207-6084
126 Union St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Enzo's of Arthur Avenue
Ask anyone for an Italian restaurant recommendation in the Bronx, and Enzo's of Arthur Avenue is almost certainly going to be the first or second name out of their mouths — alongside Antonio's Trattoria just down the street. Arthur Avenue up in the Bronx is the real deal, and some would say it puts Lower Manhattan's Little Italy to shame.
There are certainly fewer tourists and more tradition in this corner of the city, and Enzo's is one of the best hidden gems to celebrate, especially with a heaping pile of Bolognese or carbonara. Pastas and pizzas are reasonably priced and come with super generous portions that are ideal for sharing. The happy hour deals are also worth building your evening around.
(718) 733-4455
2339 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
Park Side Restaurant
Queen's Park Side Restaurant is huge and has portions to match. The dining room is cavernous, the menu is classic and wide-ranging, and the pasta entrées — mostly landing around $20 and $25 – are built to leave you satisfied. The homemade manicotti at $21 is a particular standout and reason alone to make the trip to Corona.
There's a truly nostalgic, old-school dining hall energy to the space and jumping back in time is all part of the charm. It's adored by the neighborhood and far beyond, with many Redditors and social media users recommending others take a trip to Queens to try its Italian food.
(718) 271-9871
107-01 Corona Ave, Corona, NY 11368
Don Peppe
Don Peppe is another Queens favorite that surfaces constantly on Reddit threads whenever anyone is looking for the peak old-school Italian-American joint. The $16 stuffed shells are a standout deal that's hard to beat, but you'll quickly catch on that every dish is designed to share with a little crowd. Each pasta dish weighs in at an entire pound minimum.
The cooking is unpretentious, straightforward Italian-American cooking executed with the kind of consistency that comes from decades of doing one thing well and not getting distracted by trends. It has the three signs of a perfect Italian-American restaurant: cash only, no-frills, and big, big plates.
(718) 845-7587
135-58 Lefferts Blvd, South Ozone Park, NY 11420
Sotto la Luna
We're spoiled with incredible pizzerias in every borough of New York, and Queens is no exception. Starting at just $17.50 for a Margherita, Sotto la Luna makes the kind of well-constructed, properly proportioned pies that remind you pizza doesn't need to be an elaborate production to be great. The crust hits the right balance, the sauce is clean and bright, and the portions are sized to actually satisfy rather than tease.
If pizza isn't your priority, the pasta and entrée options are filling, flavorful, and represent solid value in a Queens neighborhood that has plenty of strong dining competition to contend with. Astoria has become one of New York's most exciting outer-borough food destinations, and Sotto la Luna holds its own when it comes to Italian cuisine.
(631) 380-3569
34-39 31st St, Astoria, NY 11106
Manducatis Restaurant
Manducatis brings old-country Italian cooking to Long Island City and does so with the kind of generosity and warmth that have made it fiercely beloved by neighborhood regulars for years. The room feels lived-in and comfortable in the best possible way. It's the kind of dining experience where you settle in and let the meal do all the talking.
Lunch prices are very easy on the wallet, but dinner is where the full picture comes together. Nearly every entrée seems to come with pasta, so you're essentially getting two courses built into every order. Salads and smaller plates start at $8, while pastas and entrées land somewhere around $20 and $25, and the portions aren't skimpy.
(718) 729-4602
13-27 Jackson Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101
Methodology
To determine the best Italian spots in NYC offering great prices and value-for-money, I started by compiling a list of my favorite Italian joints. I then consulted with long-time native New Yorkers and cross-referenced opinions across social media.
Each of these restaurants offers filling, tasty Italian dishes that don't cost a fortune. Those with slightly smaller portions or a bit of a jump in price made up for it in other categories, like atmosphere, service, or general energy.