19 New York Italian Restaurants That Offer Huge Portions And Great Value

New York City houses thriving communities from all over the world, nestled into one little dot on the map, meaning that every walk in the city allows you to discover a new favorite spot. Italian restaurants are plentiful, since the city has been steeped in Italian culture ever since waves of immigrants started making their way from Italy in the late 19th century. All of their culinary traditions traveled with them, and like a game of telephone, recipes warped and evolved over the years into something distinctively New York.

From the string-lit streets of lower Manhattan's Little Italy to Arthur Avenue in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, there are more than enough NYC Italian restaurants to try, and thankfully, plenty of them still offer both value and affordability. These restaurants across the five boroughs offer a family-friendly environment with plates that will actually fill you up — all at a price that you can stomach. As a local, I've had the pleasure of visiting a great deal of these NYC institutions, and those that I haven't visited come highly recommended by many generations of New Yorkers.

Prices are as of the date of publication.