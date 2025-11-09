15 Hidden Gem Italian Restaurants In NYC

Deep in the soul of every food lover is the desire to be in New York City at any given moment. Few cities around the world offer what New York provides in terms of food. There's cuisine from every corner of the globe, from Moroccan and Malagasy to Japanese and Javanese. However, one cuisine stands front and center as the apple of the Big Apple's eye: Italian.

New York is home to some world-renowned eateries, but when you're traveling to NYC for the first time, you might not want the corny tourist experience at a star-studded haunt. For the real, raw NYC treatment, nothing beats a hole-in-the-wall restaurant. Many of these spots serve authentic Italian dishes that reject contemporary American influence in favor of tradition — because why fix what's not broken?

I'm a third-generation New York Italian and spent most of my life living just outside NYC. So, for this list, I'll draw on my experience from frequent visits to the city and knowledge of authentic Italian fare to highlight some restaurants that you likely won't find on any "best of New York" lists. These are the under-the-radar, red-sauce joints and orthodox trattorias frequented by lifelong locals looking for comfort food or a meal that reminds them of the old country.