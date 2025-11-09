15 Hidden Gem Italian Restaurants In NYC
Deep in the soul of every food lover is the desire to be in New York City at any given moment. Few cities around the world offer what New York provides in terms of food. There's cuisine from every corner of the globe, from Moroccan and Malagasy to Japanese and Javanese. However, one cuisine stands front and center as the apple of the Big Apple's eye: Italian.
New York is home to some world-renowned eateries, but when you're traveling to NYC for the first time, you might not want the corny tourist experience at a star-studded haunt. For the real, raw NYC treatment, nothing beats a hole-in-the-wall restaurant. Many of these spots serve authentic Italian dishes that reject contemporary American influence in favor of tradition — because why fix what's not broken?
I'm a third-generation New York Italian and spent most of my life living just outside NYC. So, for this list, I'll draw on my experience from frequent visits to the city and knowledge of authentic Italian fare to highlight some restaurants that you likely won't find on any "best of New York" lists. These are the under-the-radar, red-sauce joints and orthodox trattorias frequented by lifelong locals looking for comfort food or a meal that reminds them of the old country.
L'incontro by Rocco
L'incontro by Rocco hasn't been on the scene for long, so it's still considered a hidden gem in the Upper East Side. Owner Chef Rocco Sacramone ran the show at Trattoria L'incontro in Astoria — one of Queens' most highly-regarded Italian spots — for 25 years. He closed up shop and moved to the East 80s in 2024, revamping his old restaurant's image and Southern Italian menu to create a new traditional-meets-contemporary experience.
If you're looking for an upscale spot to celebrate a milestone, L'incontro by Rocco guarantees a memorable experience. It's a traditional white-tablecloth spot that manages to skip any pretension. A classic scallopini (see a simple recipe) in a lemon and caper sauce is my go-to meal here, but not before diving into the polpette di cinghiale — a dish of wild boar meatballs in a mushroom and truffle sauce. At L'incontro by Rocco, an elegant dinner for two is possible for under $100 — a rare feat in NYC. It's open Tuesday through Sunday for dinner service.
Epistrophy
Picture a classic New York City Italian restaurant — I guarantee you're not imagining anything like Epistrophy. The cozy neighborhood spot was founded by Sardinian friends looking to bring their island's cuisine to the heart of Nolita, on the outskirts of Little Italy (where locals go for Italian food). The place is named for an old-timey bebop song, and that's exactly the vibe that Epistrophy evokes. It's a little bit like stepping into grandma's living room, but without the antiquated décor. The restaurant is a warm, chic paradise away from the bustling city where you can grab authentic food for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner.
For dinner, start with veal meatballs and then dive into cacio e pepe or the popular short ribs, both served in classic simplicity at Epistrophy. If you're lucky enough to stop by during peak brunch hours, don't leave without trying some of New York's best avocado toast and pancakes. Epistrophy is open every day of the week.
Fausto
Fausto is a catch-all spot in Park Slope, Brooklyn. It's the kind of place that everyone from young hipster transplants to your old-school New York-Italian grandparents can appreciate. It has a timeless style, both rustic and sophisticated, that perfectly mimics the cuisine. The restaurant is co-owned by chef Erin Shambura — formerly of L'Artusi — and wine expert Joe Campanale, known for his work at dell'anima, L'Artusi, and Anfora.
Housemade pasta draws Italian cuisine fans to Fausto, while its expert wine selection and rotating seasonal dishes sweeten the pot even more. Traditional Italian recipes heavily influence the dishes at Fausto, but with an unmistakable New York twist. Try a spread of marinated olives, focaccia (make some at home), and pork meatballs with ricotta and basil for dinner. On my last visit, I couldn't resist the pasta and opted for cappellacci with sweet corn, Jimmy Nardello peppers, and arugula. It was easily one of the most memorable meals I've had in Brooklyn. Fausto is open every day for dinner.
Monte's Trattoria
Based on its history in the city, it doesn't seem like Monte's Trattoria would fall under hidden gem status, but it tends to fly under the radar with tourists and locals. It's situated on MacDougal Street, surrounded by much more famous establishments, but it's still the oldest in the neighborhood, first opening its doors in 1918. The restaurant has stayed largely the same since its inception over 100 years ago, except for changing hands to another Italian immigrant family in the '80s.
The plain décor with celebrity photos on the walls lets the food do most of the talking, aesthetically speaking, at Monte's. The menu features meals from northern and southern Italy, as well as all the Italian-American classics of any New York red-sauce joint. Clams Orgenata is a stand-out choice for an appetizer, and you really can't go wrong with any homemade pasta dish or old-world classic, most notably the sausage and peppers. Monte's Trattoria is open weekdays for dinner only and lunch and dinner Friday through Sunday.
Noodle Pudding
Noodle Pudding in Brooklyn Heights falls in that sweet spot right between rustic and elegant. It's a small spot that transcends time, with checkered tablecloths and large windows that offer a glimpse of the busy streets of Brooklyn, making the restaurant feel like a dimly lit oasis. The cash-only eatery has an almost aggressive cozy charm. The vibe alone will make you want to stay all night, but the food will be the cherry on top of one of the most memorable dinners in the neighborhood.
Don't let its goofy name fool you — dishes at Noodle Pudding are anything but hokey. The jumbo fritto misto, served with anchovies and shishito peppers, is a top pick for a starter. Any pasta dish is a slam dunk, or try something fresh and inventive, like a Sicilian salad with fennel, blood orange, olives, and dill. In stereotypically trendy Brooklyn fashion, the restaurant has no sign, so to find the place, follow the smells of Bolognese and puttanesca wafting through the neighborhood. Noodle Pudding is open Tuesday through Sunday for dinner.
Stella 34 Trattoria
Sometimes you'll find the best restaurants hiding in plain sight. Stella 34 is like a reverse hidden gem. It's located inside the famous Macy's building right smack in the middle of Times Square, with picturesque views of the Empire State Building. But I'd like to make the case that it's worth leaving your cozy Brooklyn bubble and traversing the crowds of Times Square for the Stella 34 experience.
The restaurant is a quintessential lunch spot for shoppers, with a huge, open kitchen complete with three wood-burning ovens in a bright space. The minimalist white marble is sleek and modern, acting as the ideal backdrop for colorful dishes that blend classic Italian fare with the type of chic, modern elegance you'll only find in New York. The menu at Stella 34 rotates with the season, so always ask about specials to try the most creative, freshest dishes. On the regular menu, my top picks are the Neapolitan pizza with fresh veggies and mushrooms and Anthony Bourdain's favorite pasta dish: cacio e pepe. Stella 34 is open every day for lunch and dinner.
Bruno Ristorante Italiano
Howard Beach, Queens, is home to Bruno Ristorante Italiano — a favorite among Queens residents for rustic Southern Italian-style cuisine, especially seafood dishes. Ingredients are imported from Italy to give the dishes a real old-country feel. Regular specials highlight fresh, seasonal ingredients, keeping things lively for the many regulars the restaurant sees. Bruno's is classic, with white tablecloths and elegant lighting, but it's still warm and friendly enough to bring the kids for a family meal.
Guests marvel at Bruno's huge portion sizes, which are accompanied by impeccable service. Every meal is a winner, so order whatever is fresh and in season (servers will let you know, no doubt). However, there's something to be said for the dishes prepared with fresh, handmade gnocchi — just like grandma used to make. Bruno Ristorante Italiano is open daily for lunch and dinner.
dell'anima
If you're on the hunt for an upscale Italian spot in the West Village that forgoes the classic white tablecloth ambiance for something a little more creative, dell'anima is your spot. The restaurant left the West Village to pursue a more casual concept, but eventually returned (to plenty of local fanfare) to the neighborhood in which it was born. The polished yet comfortable atmosphere includes a walnut-wrapped bar, a romantic dining room, and cocktail tables by the window — perfect for date night.
Cocktails and Italian cuisine are held in equal regard at dell'anima. Pasta is handcrafted daily, adorned with ingredients that stick with tradition and are sustainable and seasonal. Tajarin alla carbonara with speck and a fresh egg yolk is a classic here, along with pistachio-crusted lamb. A brunch of small plates and a Sicilian cocktail at dell'anima might be the best-kept local secret in the neighborhood. The restaurant is open for dinner nightly and brunch and dinner on weekends.
SottoVoce
SottoVoce has been a staple in Park Slope, Brooklyn, since the '90s, but it goes largely unnoticed outside of the neighborhood (Park Slope locals will likely tell you that's for the best). It's the kind of spot that combines rustic, stick-to-your-ribs cuisine with a polished ambiance that's far from stuffy, but refined enough for a celebratory feast.
Unlike a lot of Italian-American cuisine in and around the city — which has a reputation for being a bit one-dimensional or even bland — SottoVoce doesn't skimp on seasoning. Dishes here are loaded with layers of flavor, and special holiday menus always leave regulars with something to look forward to. Penne alla vodka is a classic here, but the steaks shouldn't be overlooked, either. Portions are huge and prices are modest — the way Italian-American cuisine ought to be. SottoVoce is open daily for lunch and dinner.
Figlia
Astoria's Figlia is all about pizza, freshly made in a custom-made wood-fired oven. The bright, airy space is ideal for a relaxed, sit-down dinner when the evening calls for something a little more than just a slice on the go. The intimate space can be booked for larger parties looking for a pizza lunch that treads a bit outside the norm of basic, New York-style pies.
The unique Neapolitan pizzas at Figlia make a name for themselves in Queens by giving the classic Naples style the New York treatment. They're made traditionally — chefs let the dough ferment for over 2 days before it's baked in a 750-degree oven — and then topped with artisanal ingredients. The dough includes a specific type of high-protein flour, giving the pizzas at Figlia a signature chewy texture. The cacio e pepperoni is a fan favorite pie, but housemade pastas are just as impressive. Figlia is open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner.
Enzo's of Arthur Avenue
Outside of the Bronx, Enzo's of Arthur Avenue is virtually unheard of. But, unbeknownst to most NYC visitors, New York has another Little Italy in this less-explored borough, and Enzo's is its beating heart. The restaurant embodies the quintessential New York family business story. Enzo and his wife, Maria, opened the restaurant on the street where they first met, raising their children in the dining room as the business grew. The kitchen — once Maria's grandmother's apartment — adds a historical family tie that makes Enzo's a true neighborhood institution.
Like any classic Italian-American joint, the menu at Enzo's is quite massive, so there's something for everybody in your group. You'll find just the classics — think chicken and veal parmigiana, carbonara, and vodka sauce — and nothing too obscure. I'm partial to the clam sauce, which, as cliché as it may sound, reminds me of my grandmother's. The broccoli rabe and sausage is also outstanding, with fried calamari acting as the ideal starter. Enzo's on Arthur Avenue is open daily for lunch and dinner.
Osteria Bocelli Ristorante
Osteria Bocelli Ristorante (known as just Bocelli to locals) has been a Staten Island mainstay for over two decades, but a hidden gem to the rest of the city. Bocelli is where Staten Island locals spend every birthday or anniversary, when the occasion calls for something extravagant. The restaurant's beautifully detailed old-world murals on every wall and ornate mahogany evoke the calming energy of a serene Italian veranda by the sea, even before the food arrives.
I recommend stopping by on a weekday (especially if you forgot to make reservations — the restaurant books quickly on weekends) for one of the specials. Wednesday is a 1¼-pound lobster dinner, served with a housemade Italian soup. Steak lovers flock to Boccelli on Thursdays for a prime steak dinner (either a NY strip, ribeye, or filet). For a truly authentic experience, family-style meals are available on weekdays, which include pasta classics like capellini al forno and casarecce Bolognese. Osteria Bocelli Ristorante is open daily for lunch and dinner.
Pastai
Pastai in Chelsea is as chic and modern as the neighborhood it calls home. Housemade pasta with expert wine and cocktail pairings is the focus at this tiny restaurant, decorated like a cozy, modern Italian living room. The open kitchen lets patrons watch the intricate process of pasta-making at the restaurant, whose name literally means "pasta-makers."
Dishes at Pastai take inspiration from the cuisine of Southern Italy, like paccheri alla genovese, a dish of braised sweet onions and flank steak ragù served with tubular pasta. Pasta gets a Sicilian-style upgrade as bucatini con le sarde: an authentic dish of thick spaghetti-like noodles with sardines, raisins, fennel, and pine nuts. Prosciutto e melon is the ultimate summertime snack. With a cocktail in hand and an Italian-style charcuterie and Sicilian cheese board to pick at, you'll want to nestle in and never leave. Pastai is open every night for dinner.
La Lanterna di Vittorio
To locals in and around Greenwich Village, La Lanterna di Vittorio is widely known for its ties to historic New York café culture, art, and music (Yoko Ono was known to frequent the restaurant). But — like Monte's — it's often overshadowed by much more famous restaurants on McDougal Street, like Minetta Tavern and Café Reggio. The restaurant has been around since the late '70s, opened by an Italian immigrant from Liguria.
Dine in a greenhouse room (it looks especially impressive at night) to escape one of the busiest areas in Manhattan and soak in the greenery, bohemian-style décor, and relaxed vibes over a delicious meal. Lasagna is the specialty here, especially lasagna flights — a favorite among regulars and tourists (don't forget to add black truffle pesto). La Lanterna is also a great spot to relax with a drink and some dolci, if you can resist the tempting call of lasagna. La Lanterna di Vittorio is open daily for lunch, dinner, and late-night drinks.
Pizza Secret
Pizza Secret's hidden gem status is right there in its name. It hides in plain sight just down the street from Barclays Center (where the Nets play), slinging classic Neapolitan pizza in a casual lunch spot. Owner Rosario Granieri was born in Naples to a long line of chefs. He traveled the world and learned what he has deemed the secret to perfect pizza along the way, bringing a taste of his birthplace and travels to Brooklyn in 2018.
Pizzas at Pizza Secret are the epitome of traditional Neapolitan, with just the right amount of char, an airy, thick crust, and no shortage of cheese and toppings, delicately arranged with skill and precision. I recommend sticking with the rotating chef's special for the freshest pie; otherwise, the meatball and ricotta is my favorite. There's also a selection of antipasti, pasta, and salads that are often (unfortunately) overshadowed by the phenomenal pies. Pizza Secret is open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner, and dinner only on Monday.
