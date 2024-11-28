The Pasta Dish Anthony Bourdain Called 'The Greatest In The History Of The World'

In Season 6, Episode 20 of "No Reservations," Anthony Bourdain admits that, despite traveling throughout Italy, he had never visited Rome previously. He explains that it's the little things and tiny details that capture the heart of a traveler visiting such a location. From Roman church bells to plates of food, Bourdain is enraptured by the city.

Bourdain sits down at an outdoor table placed streetside to enjoy what he refers to as a quintessentially Roman dish – cacio e pepe. For a dish to garner accolades from Anthony Bourdain, it has to be good. The beloved adventurous gourmand can be seen gushing over the meal, and we can see why the man adored it.

Bourdain digs into the specialty of the house, which is served in a homemade bowl of parmesan. The waiter explains pasta water is cooked with butter and fresh black pepper before freshly made homemade pasta and Pecorino cheese is added to the mix. The recipe is finished with more Pecorino and black pepper before plated in a bowl made of Parmesan cheese. Bourdain can hardly conceal his enthusiasm over the dish brought to his table. "That's beautiful," he marvels before digging in. "I'm sure this is illegal somewhere," he says after taking a bite, adding later that this sublime dish might be the "greatest thing in the history of the world."

