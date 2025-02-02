The Cheap Spot To Find Cheese Wheel Pasta For Under $10 In NYC

Walk right up to this open-air spot in the East Village and there they are, showing off their pasta cheese wheel in all its glory. Fresh pesto or sun-dried tomato sauces are a mere extra $3, along with proteins like creamy chicken or shrimp with red sauce for $4. Broccoli, onions, and mushrooms also make a yummy appearance, and you can even add truffle oil or baby mozzarella for $2.50. We say go for sweet and savory caramelized onions, shrooms, baby mozzarella, and truffle oil. That's an entire meal for under $20 in NYC — a huge bowl of pasta full of veggie and truffle yumminess and topped with even more fresh Parmigiano Reggiano. Yes, please.

There are other options on the menu, in case you are not dazzled by a huge wheel of cheese, or perhaps you're craving lasagna or a portion (or four) of their picture-perfect arancini with ricotta and spinach. If you're feeling meaty, fettuccine alfredo Bolognese is right up there for $13.90 a bowl, too. We could all stroll the streets of NYC twirling fancy, affordable pasta and living the dream for the same price as our favorite takeout back home. This feels like a great deal, considering that an entire Parmigiano Reggiano cheese wheel (which can technically be split into two wheels) goes for $1399 – you can even buy one for yourself on Amazon. Buying sections of a Parmigiano Reggiano cheese wheel can run up to $30 per pound, but it's always worth looking for deals on the real deal, which are sometimes available on Amazon for half that price. Of course, there are reasons some Parmigiano Reggiano is more expensive than others, including age and grade.

