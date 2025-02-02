The Cheap Spot To Find Cheese Wheel Pasta For Under $10 In NYC
This bang-for-your-buck meal in NYC is blowing our minds. It's a must-try for cheesy pasta lovers, especially fans of ruota di Parmigiano, or Parmesan cheese wheel pasta. The divine dish starts with a base of freshly cooked pasta, twirled and tossed all around a hollowed-out gigantic wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano (which is anything but cheap). It's all about fettuccine Alfredo here, the menu item everyone goes pine nuts over. And while there are more than a few places to enjoy this trendy, culinary delight in the Big Apple, there's only one place where you can get a heaping, warm bowl of it for under $10. That's why Pasta de Pasta, the chic but casual noodle spot stays viral. Diners rave about the self-styled Italian street-food place in oodles of social media offerings, showing lines outside the door and shorts featuring that luscious cheese wheel, front and center.
Here's the hitch: As of December 2024, the viral pasta place now goes by a slightly different name. Search Pasta de Pasta and you'll find Pasta Sole in its spot at 192 1st Ave, New York NY, 10009. The menu hasn't changed, and best of all, they're still putting on the show, turning pasta inside a big wheel of cheese right in front of you. Pasta Sole's menu features all the pasta add-ons we can imagine, too. We're smitten with all the sauces, veggies, and protein options you can enjoy right on top of that big bowl of fettuccine alfredo.
It's parm to table at Pasta Sole, aka Pasta de Pasta
Walk right up to this open-air spot in the East Village and there they are, showing off their pasta cheese wheel in all its glory. Fresh pesto or sun-dried tomato sauces are a mere extra $3, along with proteins like creamy chicken or shrimp with red sauce for $4. Broccoli, onions, and mushrooms also make a yummy appearance, and you can even add truffle oil or baby mozzarella for $2.50. We say go for sweet and savory caramelized onions, shrooms, baby mozzarella, and truffle oil. That's an entire meal for under $20 in NYC — a huge bowl of pasta full of veggie and truffle yumminess and topped with even more fresh Parmigiano Reggiano. Yes, please.
There are other options on the menu, in case you are not dazzled by a huge wheel of cheese, or perhaps you're craving lasagna or a portion (or four) of their picture-perfect arancini with ricotta and spinach. If you're feeling meaty, fettuccine alfredo Bolognese is right up there for $13.90 a bowl, too. We could all stroll the streets of NYC twirling fancy, affordable pasta and living the dream for the same price as our favorite takeout back home. This feels like a great deal, considering that an entire Parmigiano Reggiano cheese wheel (which can technically be split into two wheels) goes for $1399 – you can even buy one for yourself on Amazon. Buying sections of a Parmigiano Reggiano cheese wheel can run up to $30 per pound, but it's always worth looking for deals on the real deal, which are sometimes available on Amazon for half that price. Of course, there are reasons some Parmigiano Reggiano is more expensive than others, including age and grade.