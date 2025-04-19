Carbone Vs Victoria: Which Rao's Rival Makes A Better Pasta Sauce?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We get it. The modern foodie doesn't necessarily have time to make a six-hour Sunday sauce. When pasta night falls on a busy evening after work, foodies are realistically reaching for a jar of store-bought pasta sauce, which totally gets the job done...if you pick the right brand. Home cooks have long trusted Rao's, but not all jarred pasta sauces are created equal, and worthy competitors have risen to the challenge and picked up Rao's gauntlet. In Tasting Table's ranking of 15 popular store-bought pasta sauce brands, Carbone came in first place, followed by Rao's Homemade in second and Victoria in third.

As we mentioned in our review, both Rao's Homemade and Victoria's expertly showcase minimal, quality ingredients, using tomatoes and olive oil sourced from Italy. We appreciate that Rao's Homemade is "thick, chunky, and colorful," as opposed to the processed look of many uniformly-hued store-bought sauces. We were also impressed by Victoria's slow, Sunday sauce-esque preparation, noting that the "brand also kettle-cooks its sauces for hours, giving the finished product more of a homemade taste compared to other major sauce brands." However, ultimately, the Rao's rival that won our hearts comes from Carbone Fine Foods — the team behind Manhattan's Carbone. The world-renowned Italian restaurant is beloved by celebrities, and it's nearly impossible to get a reservation there. With such accolades surrounding its makers, it's perhaps no surprise that the jarred pasta sauce line swept the competition.