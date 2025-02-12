Carbone Debuts 5 Brand New Pasta Sauces - Here's Where To Find Them
The choices for pasta sauce at your local grocery store have been getting better and better in recent years, and Carbone is about to add five more choices for your next sauce run. Carbone is a relative newcomer to the jarred pasta sauce world, only debuting in 2021. The sauce was spawned from the New York City restaurant of the same name founded by chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi in 2013. It has since shot up the rankings of many people's favorite jarred pasta sauce brands, including ours, and these five new flavors are the next big expansion of the lineup after Carbone first added Alfredo sauce to its arsenal last year. And while these sauces will eventually be coming to plenty of retailers nationwide, according to a press release from the company, right now, you'll only be able to get them online or at Whole Foods.
The five new flavors being launched by Carbone are Sweet Pepper & Onion, Mediterranean Marinara, and three Alfredo variations: Black Truffle, Lemon Pepper, and Mac and Cheese. According to chef Mario Carbone. "These five new sauces make good on our promise to bring bold, exciting flavors to the table with the same quality and care that's at the heart of everything we do." Carbone is planning a bigger rollout in the coming months, but as of now, they are available online on the Carbone website, or you can grab Carbone pasta sauce on Amazon via Whole Foods.
Carbone's five new pasta sauces can be found at Whole Foods and online retailers
While Carbone now boasts a lineup of 17 different flavors, the five new sauces are each pretty unique offerings. While the Mediterranean Marinara sounds the most conventional, it's flavored with black olives and capers along with herbs and garlic for what sounds closer to a briny puttanesca sauce than a traditional marinara. The Sweet Pepper & Onion is more straightforward to the name, using roasted peppers and sauteed onions with rosemary. For the Alfredo options, the Lemon Pepper and Black Truffle are each flavored with parmesan and Romano cheeses, along with the namesake ingredients. The Mac and Cheese Alfredo goes a different way with aged white cheddar cheese and spices.
The Alfredo sauces are particularly interesting because, when Carbone launched it's first jarred Alfredo last year, there wasn't an Alfredo on the restaurant's menu, so the chefs had to start from scratch. That's a far cry from the brand's success with its best selling spicy vodka sauce, which had been a famous dish at Carbone already. But with the whole lineup seeing growth in year-over-year sales, it seems like, right now, whether it's a classic sauce or something new and innovative, Carbone knows the formula. Let's just hope that as the brand expands, it continues keeping it's focus on quality.