Carbone Debuts 5 Brand New Pasta Sauces - Here's Where To Find Them

The choices for pasta sauce at your local grocery store have been getting better and better in recent years, and Carbone is about to add five more choices for your next sauce run. Carbone is a relative newcomer to the jarred pasta sauce world, only debuting in 2021. The sauce was spawned from the New York City restaurant of the same name founded by chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi in 2013. It has since shot up the rankings of many people's favorite jarred pasta sauce brands, including ours, and these five new flavors are the next big expansion of the lineup after Carbone first added Alfredo sauce to its arsenal last year. And while these sauces will eventually be coming to plenty of retailers nationwide, according to a press release from the company, right now, you'll only be able to get them online or at Whole Foods.

Advertisement

The five new flavors being launched by Carbone are Sweet Pepper & Onion, Mediterranean Marinara, and three Alfredo variations: Black Truffle, Lemon Pepper, and Mac and Cheese. According to chef Mario Carbone. "These five new sauces make good on our promise to bring bold, exciting flavors to the table with the same quality and care that's at the heart of everything we do." Carbone is planning a bigger rollout in the coming months, but as of now, they are available online on the Carbone website, or you can grab Carbone pasta sauce on Amazon via Whole Foods.