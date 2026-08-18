I Tried 7 Store-Bought Peanut Butter Cookies And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Whether you're a certified cookie lover or someone who simply dabbles in the sweet snack from time to time, you're likely well aware of just how many grocery store cookie options there are out there. From gluten-free cookies to classic packaged chocolate chip cookies to sugar-free cookies, there's something out there for just about everyone. And, of course, if peanut butter is more up to your speed, then there are plenty of cookie varieties to suit that preference as well.

I happen to be a fan of all peanut butter desserts, so I purchased seven different peanut butter cookies — ranging from store-brands to name-brands — and put them to the test (the taste test, that is). Although most of the confections on this list may seem similar on the surface, not all PB cookies are created equal. Some managed to strike the perfect balance between crispy base and rich peanut butter filling, while others left me longing for a distinct nutty flavor profile. I've ranked all seven PB confections based on overall tastiness, strength of the peanut butter flavor, and general cohesiveness of a given treat. In the end, I determined a select few that are well worth space in your pantry, and those that are best left behind at the grocery store.