I Tried And Ranked 14 Store-Bought Gluten-Free Cookies

If you eat gluten-free, you know how difficult it is to find baked goods that actually taste good. I was diagnosed with celiac disease five years ago, and since then, I've made it my mission to find the best gluten-free products on the market. Today, we're going to dive into the world of store-bought gluten-free cookies.

Finding multiple brands of gluten-free cookies in a grocery store was no easy feat. Stores like Target and Walmart had a few brands, but I eventually found the jackpot at ShopRite in its "dietary lifestyle" aisle. There, I was able to grab a ton of different brands and flavors — some that I've tried before, and some that were completely new to me.

For this taste test, I tasted the cookies one right after the other in one sitting. First, I focused on the texture. While cookies vary from soft, crisp, and somewhere in the middle, I was particularly looking for cookies that didn't have that awful gluten-free texture — the one that feels a bit like sand in your mouth. I then focused on flavor, as I was trying a wide range of flavor profiles. My opinion on these was mostly based on personal preference. Finally, I paid attention to the aftertaste, making sure there were no odd flavors that hung around. With all that said, let's get tasting.