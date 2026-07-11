I Tried And Ranked 14 Store-Bought Gluten-Free Cookies
If you eat gluten-free, you know how difficult it is to find baked goods that actually taste good. I was diagnosed with celiac disease five years ago, and since then, I've made it my mission to find the best gluten-free products on the market. Today, we're going to dive into the world of store-bought gluten-free cookies.
Finding multiple brands of gluten-free cookies in a grocery store was no easy feat. Stores like Target and Walmart had a few brands, but I eventually found the jackpot at ShopRite in its "dietary lifestyle" aisle. There, I was able to grab a ton of different brands and flavors — some that I've tried before, and some that were completely new to me.
For this taste test, I tasted the cookies one right after the other in one sitting. First, I focused on the texture. While cookies vary from soft, crisp, and somewhere in the middle, I was particularly looking for cookies that didn't have that awful gluten-free texture — the one that feels a bit like sand in your mouth. I then focused on flavor, as I was trying a wide range of flavor profiles. My opinion on these was mostly based on personal preference. Finally, I paid attention to the aftertaste, making sure there were no odd flavors that hung around. With all that said, let's get tasting.
14. Glutino Chocolate Chip Cookies
If I'm being honest, Glutino is one of my least favorite gluten-free brands. I had never tried the chocolate chip cookies, simply because I haven't enjoyed the other products enough to want to give it a shot. For this taste test, however, I went in with an open mind. At first, I thought that I may have been proven wrong in my opinion of Glutino. Initially, the texture was reminiscent of Famous Amos cookies, which are a popular brand of chocolate chip cookies that I used to eat as a child during school. They are thick and crunchy, and very satisfying to chew.
Unfortunately, beyond the initial pleasant texture, everything else was a letdown with this cookie. The actual cookie barely had any flavor. It wasn't sweet, doughy, or buttery, which are all qualities that I expect out of a chocolate chip cookie. Then, as I finished chewing the cookie, the texture began to feel very grainy on the tongue, leaving behind an almost chalk-like aftertaste.
13. Simple Mills Toasted Pecan Cookies
I generally like the Simple Mills brand, especially its absolutely delicious table crackers. I had never tried the Toasted Pecan flavored cookies, and I was immediately intrigued by the image on the box. As I bit into the cookie, I noticed that it wasn't especially soft or crunchy. Instead, it fell somewhere in the middle. However, I didn't find this to be negative, because it still felt enjoyable to bite into.
This cookie has a very classic nutty and sugary flavor. It's not necessarily a flavor that makes your eyes widen as you eat it, making you want to reach for more. It's simply kind of there, enjoyable, but a tad boring. I do think that there are times when you are craving a simple cookie, and in that case, this could be a good option. Overall, however, it just didn't thrill me, and it ended up getting overlooked by the other great cookies that I tasted.
12. Schär Butter Cookies
If you've read my rankings before — like the recent gluten-free hot dog bun ranking – you'll know that Schär is a gluten-free brand that I love and trust. When I opened the box, I saw that the cookies come in groups of three, packed in a plastic wrapping. For gluten-free folks who often need to bring food with them on the go, I appreciate this type of packaging very much.
Biting into one of the cookies, I thought it had a nice satisfying crunch on the outside, and then it quickly became creamy and smooth as I chewed. This was by far my favorite part of the cookie. For the flavor, it wasn't anything that had too much depth — it had a subtly sweet and buttery taste that was enjoyable to eat. If I were looking for an incredibly simple cookie to munch on, this could be an option. However, similar to the Simple Mills cookie, it wasn't anything spectacular. I don't think that I'd feel the need to buy these in the store again, but if they were offered to me, I'd happily eat them.
11. Partake Snickerdoodle Cookies
I haven't had a snickerdoodle cookie since before I was diagnosed with celiac disease, so I was very excited to give this one a try. These are soft baked cookies that come in small, bite-sized pieces. I enjoyed the delicately soft texture that these had, and I noticed that they were very moist as well — a characteristic that is hard to find in the gluten-free world. They were easy to chew and didn't disintegrate as the chewing went on. I was absolutely pleased with the texture.
The reason that these cookies received the 11th-place ranking comes down to flavor. It wasn't too sweet or too bland, finding itself right in the middle. For a snickerdoodle cookie, however, I expect there to be much more of a wow factor. I could taste hints of sugar, cinnamon, and butter — but they weren't strong enough for me to get too excited about it. I still miss the flavor of snickerdoodle cookies that I used to eat before the celiac diagnosis.
10. Made Good Salted Caramel Cookies
These Made Good cookies are described as organic crunchy cookies. They are relatively small in size, but big enough you can consume them in two bites instead of popping the entire thing in your mouth. I really enjoyed the texture of this cookie — it lived up to the description of being crunchy and actually reminded me of the Chips Ahoy! type of crunch. It didn't show any signs of being a gluten-free cookie at all.
As for the flavor, I am not particularly a big fan of salted caramel in general. What I did appreciate about this cookie, though, is that it bursts with a lot of different flavors. At first, there is a salty kick, but then as you chew, you get more of the sweet caramel flavors shining through. By the end, the salt has gone away, and you're left with a sweet aftertaste. Objectively, I think it's a great cookie with a solid texture and interesting flavor. For me, however, there were other flavors that I enjoyed more.
9. Double Stuff Gluten-Free Oreo
It's almost impossible to find someone who hasn't tried an Oreo cookie. It's one of the most commonly found cookie brands on the market. When I went gluten-free, I was incredibly pleased to see that the gluten-free Oreos were quite easy to find. Now, I usually have one of these containers in my kitchen at all times, mainly because I love the nostalgic taste of Oreos, and the gluten-free version is pretty great.
The gluten-free Oreo isn't as crunchy as the regular kind, but it gets pretty close. The good news is that if you hadn't tasted a regular Oreo, you wouldn't notice that these belong in a different category. It doesn't crumble apart or become gritty. The flavor is great, featuring a delicate cocoa flavoring that isn't too sweet, while the cream adds a burst of sugary sweetness that is irresistible. The only reason these aren't ranked higher is because there were other cookies that excited me a bit more.
8. Walker's Shortbread Rounds
I have always been a huge lover of shortbread cookies. Although they are simple, they bring back a lot of nostalgia for me. I have fond memories of eating shortbread cookies over the winter holidays, and sharing them with my grandparents over tea. A good shortbread cookie has a not-too-crispy texture, is easy to chew, and has a delicate, buttery taste. Walker's Shortbread cookies hit all the marks.
I have attempted to make my own gluten-free shortbread cookies, and unfortunately, they had a cardboard-like texture. Walker's, on the other hand, could have easily been mistaken for a regular shortbread cookie. They weren't chewy; instead, they were slightly crumbly at first and then slowly melted. The flavor was enjoyably light and sweet, and I thought that these would be perfect to pair with afternoon tea. While a solid cookie that should definitely earn itself a place in the pantry, there were others on this list that I would probably reach for more often.
7. Siete Strawberries and Cream
Siete is a solid gluten-free brand whose products I love — mainly its corn tortillas, chips, and cookies. Although they air on the more expensive side, I find the quality of the products worth it. The Strawberries and Cream Cookies were completely new to me, and as soon as I opened the bag, I could tell that they were going to be incredibly flavorful.
The cookies are bite-sized, and come in a bag. You could easily pop two in your mouth at once. The cookie features a powdery top, which creates a very satiny-soft feel on your tongue when you put the cookie in your mouth. Then, as you bite into it, it's nice and crispy. Immediately, I was hit by a strong, natural-tasting strawberry flavor. I immediately squealed with delight because it surprised me so much. Then, the creaminess flows in, creating a fun journey of flavors and textures as you eat.
While I loved these cookies a lot, they received the current ranking simply because they are almost too flavorful to eat too many at once. They're great if you need a quick sweet treat, but these aren't the cookies you'd really want to chow down on in one sitting.
6. Golden Gluten-Free Oreo
While I am a chocolate lover through and through, I was surprised to see that I enjoyed the Golden Oreo more than the classic chocolate flavor. The main reason for this is the texture. These perfectly mimic the texture of the regular Oreo, at least as I remember it. They are incredibly crispy when you bite into them, offering a thick and satisfying bite. I was curious to see the difference between the Golden and classic Oreo when dipped in milk, so I dipped each, and it seemed like the Golden Oreo could withstand a longer dipping period than its classic counterpart.
Flavor-wise, I truly love the uniqueness that this cookie brings. It bursts with a sugary-vanilla flavor, coming from the cookie and the creamy center. They work together in harmony, creating a mellow yet highly enjoyable flavor profile. The flavor reminded me of Vanilla Wafers, which is a cookie I haven't been able to have since going gluten-free. A solidly simple cookie I will definitely be buying again.
5. Tate's Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Tate's Bake Shop brand sells a very unique type of cookie, whether you have the gluten-free or regular version. They are thin, crispy cookies that crumble in your mouth in the best way possible. I've had the chocolate chip gluten-free version, which I highly recommend, but for this taste test I was excited to try a new flavor that just came out, the Oatmeal Raisin.
Oatmeal Raisin has always been one of my favorite cookie flavors, and Tate's didn't disappoint in the slightest. True to a Tate's cookie, they were perfectly crispy to bite into. They weren't as oaty as I imagined an oatmeal raisin cookie to be, but I still thought they were absolutely delicious. The raisins were very plump and chewy, which added a fun textural juxtaposition to the base of the cookie. There was a bit of ginger that showed up at the end of each bite, leaving a fun, zingy aftertaste. While not fully what I expected, I thought these were uniquely delicious. Still, there were some better options.
4. Mi-Del Ginger Snaps
The following four flavors were incredibly hard to place in a ranked order. They were all tasty in their own way, so I simply had to organize them based on which ones I'd eat more often. For number four, we have the Mi-Del Ginger Snaps. Now, I absolutely love ginger snaps and finding them in a gluten-free version is always very difficult. The Mi-Del version comes in a resealable bag, filled with bite-sized cookies, and I've often brought these with me while traveling. It makes for an easy, tasty snack.
These ginger snaps are delightfully chewy, and you can tell that there is a lot of brown sugar involved. Though they are bite-sized, it takes a while to chew each piece, which I find to be very satisfying. At first, the flavor feels sugar-forward, but then the ginger taste starts to build as you chew. By the end, you are hit with an overwhelming ginger-zing, which is exactly what I expect for a ginger snap. They truly hit the spot, especially in the colder months. For me, personally, they aren't an everyday type of cookie, which is why they don't rank higher on my list — but they are definitely one of my favorites.
3. Tate's Lemon Cookies
As someone who doesn't gravitate towards citrusy or fruity flavors when it comes to sweets, I was surprised to find Tate's Lemon Cookies so high on my list. When I opened the bag, I was hit with a strong waft of a sugary lemon aroma. This immediately made my mouth water, and I became very intrigued.
As I explained, Tate's cookies are always thin and crispy. These lemon-flavored cookies were no different, and I felt that their thin and crispy texture was a perfect match to their lemony flavor. With such a specific flavor and texture, it all felt very crisp and purposeful. As I chewed the cookie, I noticed that it had a strong buttery flavor as well, which helped to balance out the lemon. It was reminiscent of a lemon pound cake, just crunchier. I could see myself having packs of these each day with a cup of tea. They are indulgent yet refreshing and let me warn you — impossible to resist.
2. Siete Mexican Wedding Cookies
To test one more Siete flavor, I went with the Mexican Wedding cookies. These ultimately scored such a high spot in my ranking simply because they are some of the most unique cookies that I've ever tasted. They are the same bite-sized cookies as the Strawberries and Cream, and they also have a powdery layer on top.
These Mexican Wedding cookies are made with almond flour and coconut oil, and there is definitely a strong nutty flavor incorporated in the cookie base. As you chew, you'll be hit with a delicious wave of cinnamon, which only grows stronger with each bite. This cookie stood out among most other cookies because of its delicious flavor. It's unique and something I haven't had before, but it's also simple enough that you could practically inhale the entire bag in one sitting. It's a fun, unique cookie, and I will be dreaming of my next bag.
1. Cybele's Confetti Cookies
I haven't been able to find confetti cookies since I switched to gluten-free diet, so when I spotted the Cybele's Confetti Cookies at ShopRite, I was overjoyed. I have always loved confetti cookies for their gooey, indulgent texture and chewy sprinkles. I was skeptical that Cybele's could recreate such a classic in a gluten-free form, and I was happily proven wrong.
Just by looking at these cookies, I could tell that they were incredibly moist. Right off the bat, I felt like they were freshly baked at a local bakery. They were gooey and soft, so much so that I ran over and double checked the box to make sure it was gluten-free. The sprinkles inside the cookie were large, which added a fun, chewy texture throughout the cookie. They were perfectly sweet, providing that classic sugar-rush feeling. Overall, I felt like this option was the closest thing to a regular cookie. They felt high quality and somewhat standard, ultimately making me forget that I was eating gluten-free at all. A true 10 out of 10, these were my obvious choice for number one.
Methodology
When ranking these cookies, I was actually surprised to find that I felt fairly positive towards most of these options. In full honesty, I enjoyed every single cookie on this list except number 14. I would gladly eat all the other cookies again.
In order to rank them, I focused on a few main characteristics: the texture, whether they delivered the promised flavor, and the overall enjoyment of each flavor. I also made note of which cookies I'd want to eat all in one sitting, but I also noted the ones I'd just want a few of and be done, and the ones that were only appropriate for certain times of the year. From there, I was able to place the cookies in order from those I would eat if given to me to those I would want to eat every single day. Small differences influenced the ranking, and ultimately, I ended up with this list.