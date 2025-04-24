The Absolute Best Crackers For Any Setting: What Brand To Look Out For At The Store

Sold everywhere from Walmart to Whole Foods, and on Amazon, where you can purchase a pack of four for $15, you really aren't short on options when it comes to shopping for these crackers. A big box has even been spotted at Costco, which means you won't ever have to go out of your way. One customer said, "These are great gluten-free crackers, with a neutral taste perfect for dipping in anything," referring specifically to the sea salt flavor. While the sea salt flavor is Tasting Table's taste tester's favorite, you'll come across many others when you're looking for the Simple Mills label at the store.

Fans shouted out some of their favorites in a Reddit thread, including the sea salt flavor, the farmhouse cheddar, and the garlic and herb. Just be warned that some people claim they're a lot like Cheez-Its in the sense that they're so hard to put down, sometimes they can't stop eating them. One Redditor wrote, "I can't buy them. I eat them all. I call them [my] new Cheez-Its because I did the same with those."

It looks like, if you do plan on baking or cooking anything special with these crackers, you might need to give them a good hiding spot. Otherwise, they might disappear before you can get to them. Regardless, don't plan on having any leftovers if you put them out.