The Absolute Best Crackers For Any Setting: What Brand To Look Out For At The Store
Shopping for crackers is hardly a one-size-fits-all experience, and there are a lot of variables to consider. For instance, is anyone in your household gluten-free, or will you be entertaining anyone who is gluten-free? Also, what will the crackers be served with? Will you be doing a charcuterie board? What will be on it? Maybe you want to use them to bread your fried chicken, or pulse them in your food processor along with the rest of the ingredients in your pie crust. Who knows? These are just the beginning of all the questions you might ask yourself when you step inside the cracker aisle. However, in Tasting Table's taste tester's experience ranking 13 popular cracker brands, all of these questions only led them to one answer: Simple Mills Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers.
Of all the cracker brands and flavors Tasting Table's taste tester tried, the Simple Mills Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers were the absolute best, regardless of the setting. Made with almond flour, onion, garlic, and rosemary seasonings, these crackers provide a satisfying crunch to all your family members and guests, whether they're gluten-free or not. Plus, thanks to the neutral sea salt flavor, they are easily adaptable to a wide range of recipes and charcuterie board applications.
Simple Mills crackers are easy to find, and the flavors don't stop at sea salt
Sold everywhere from Walmart to Whole Foods, and on Amazon, where you can purchase a pack of four for $15, you really aren't short on options when it comes to shopping for these crackers. A big box has even been spotted at Costco, which means you won't ever have to go out of your way. One customer said, "These are great gluten-free crackers, with a neutral taste perfect for dipping in anything," referring specifically to the sea salt flavor. While the sea salt flavor is Tasting Table's taste tester's favorite, you'll come across many others when you're looking for the Simple Mills label at the store.
Fans shouted out some of their favorites in a Reddit thread, including the sea salt flavor, the farmhouse cheddar, and the garlic and herb. Just be warned that some people claim they're a lot like Cheez-Its in the sense that they're so hard to put down, sometimes they can't stop eating them. One Redditor wrote, "I can't buy them. I eat them all. I call them [my] new Cheez-Its because I did the same with those."
It looks like, if you do plan on baking or cooking anything special with these crackers, you might need to give them a good hiding spot. Otherwise, they might disappear before you can get to them. Regardless, don't plan on having any leftovers if you put them out.