6 Gluten-Free Hot Dog Buns, Ranked Worst To Best
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Whenever it's time for summer cookouts, people with gluten intolerance always need to think 10 steps ahead to make sure they have what they need. Even simple things like gluten-free hot dog buns are actually one of the hardest things to find. As someone who has Celiac disease, I know the struggle all too well. Recently, I was asked by a family member what the best gluten-free hot dog buns were, and I realized I didn't actually know. I usually just grabbed whatever brand I could find at the last minute.
This summer, I decided to actually take some time to find the best gluten-free hot dog buns. Some are found in the grocery store (although not many) and others you need to order online from gluten-free bakeries that specialize in bread (and quick delivery). For people who aren't gluten-free, that may sound excessive, but when you want a real high-quality gluten-free item, ordering from a company that specializes in it can be the best way to go.
With all of this in mind, I gathered and tasted several gluten-free hot dog buns and gluten-free bread products that can be used as hot dog buns, like sub rolls. I first tasted them alone to see what the texture and taste was, then I lightly toasted each bun, placed a hot dog inside, and tasted them that way before ranking the brands from worst to best.
6. Canyon Bakehouse Sub Rolls
It pains me to place this brand last, because it's one of the most accessible gluten-free bread brands on the market. Canyon Bakehouse is easily found in stores around the country like Target and Whole Foods, and I've found that it falls on the more affordable side. Unfortunately, I'd recommend that you don't get sucked in by the easy-to-find and affordable buns. These are technically sub rolls, but they are the perfect size for a hot dog (and finding actual hot dog buns is a challenge).
When I first tasted this roll, I was taken aback by how dry and dense it was. It fell apart as soon as I bit into it. I then went to grab a second roll, and it too fell apart. I was able to find a semi-whole roll to toast and put the hot dog into, but it barely held up. The texture of the roll and its ability to support a hot dog come first and foremost, and that's where this roll faltered. Unfortunately, I couldn't even focus on the taste because the bun was falling apart as I tried to bite it.
5. Carbonaut Low-Carb Hot Dog Buns
Carbonaut came neck-and-neck with Canyon Bakehouse for the last place spot in this ranking. While I appreciate the idea of creating a low-carb version of a gluten-free hot dog roll, especially for people following a certain diet, it just doesn't land the way I wish it did. At first, the Carbonaut hot dog bun is very deceiving. When I picked it up, it felt very light, similar to how a regular hot dog bun feels. Then, when I bit into it, I was taken out of that "just like a gluten-containing version" trance. The roll just dissolved in my mouth and had a chalky, sand-like texture. It was incredibly unpleasant.
I added in the hot dog, and unfortunately the experience was the same. While Carbonaut did gain points for actually being able to hold the hot dog without falling apart, I still wouldn't choose to get these rolls again. As I continued eating it, I noticed that a bitter aftertaste hung around on my tongue. It was so bitter that it overrode the taste of the actual hot dog, which, of course, should be the star of the show. For me, neither the texture nor the taste was a win.
4. The Gluten Free Bakery Hot Dog Buns
The Gluten Free Bakery is a subset of Our Daily Bread, which is a small bakery in New York. It sells a large variety of gluten-free breads and sweets and can be purchased at farmers markets around New York and Massachusetts. This is a brand that I've ordered from beforehand, and I generally enjoy the quality of its products, especially because it offers more unique gluten-free options that are hard to find elsewhere.
This hot dog bun fell perfectly in the middle for me. I would definitely eat it again, but I wouldn't choose to grab it over other brands. The issue that I found with this hot dog bun was that it didn't have the flavor that I expected. Usually, I expect a neutral, doughy flavor. This one, however, almost tasted like I was biting into a croissant. It was buttery and sweet, which, don't get me wrong, are delicious flavors, but I didn't think that it matched the flavor of the actual hot dog itself. The bun was able to stay together and was sturdy enough to hold the hot dog, but I felt that it had a grainy texture as opposed to the soft, fluffy texture I wanted from a high-quality hot dog bun.
3. Outside The Breadbox Oat Hot Dog Buns
Outside The Breadbox is a brand that you can order for delivery. It has a large selection of bread-based items, snacks, and even gluten-free pizza crusts. While I've tried other items from this brand, the hot dog rolls were completely new to me. First and foremost, I really enjoyed the taste of this roll. It was simple, doughy, and mild, meaning it wasn't distracting.
Texture-wise, I found the Outside The Breadbox's Hot Dog Buns hearty and solid. I wasn't worried about the bread falling apart as I bit into it, however, it almost leaned a little too much in the other direction. Hot dog buns are meant to be light and fluffy, and this bun surely wasn't that. However, since its flavor was enjoyable and it stayed in one piece as I ate it, I would choose this hot dog bun again if presented with it.
2. Greenlite Rustic Baguette
Greenlite was a brand that I had never come across before. When I searched through Whole Foods looking to find any gluten-free hot dog buns, this was all that I could find. It was a lucky find indeed, because this is now one of my new favorite gluten-free buns. Funny enough, the "bun" is actually a baguette, and it's found in the freezer section. I know many gluten-free folks use baguettes for sandwiches or hot dogs since dedicated rolls are so hard to find, so I wasn't surprised.
What impressed me the most about the Greelite baguette was how incredibly doughy it was on the inside. It was moist (a word that is rare to come across in descriptions of gluten-free food), soft, and delicate. The taste was slightly buttery, which, when the bun was toasted, complemented the hot dog well. Each bite was satisfyingly pillowy and indulgent — something that I've missed since going gluten-free.
The only reason that the Greenlite baguette isn't in first place is because it is a bit too thick. If you're going for a fully loaded, chili-on-top hot dog, this is great, but there is one brand that's slightly better for your average dog.
1. Schär Gluten-Free Hot Dog Rolls
Before I did this taste test, the only gluten-free hot dog buns that I had tried were from Schär. It's a brand that I rely on heavily, especially for its gluten-free bagels and deli-style sandwich bread. Based on appearance, it was the closest thing to a regular, gluten-contaning bun. It didn't have any cracks and was smooth, light to the touch, and held a hot dog flawlessly.
Schär's hot dog bun offers a light bite without sacrificing texture. Unlike other brands with grainy or disintegrating textures, this bun was plush and light. The flavor is very neutral, allowing you to enjoy the taste of a great store-bought hot dog rather than getting distracted by a not-so-great bun.
After trying all these buns, I ultimately decided that Schär will remain my go-to option for any sort of cookout or outdoor celebration. Beyond enjoying both the taste and texture equally, I also appreciate that the brand is fairly easy to find. I have found Schär's hot dog buns at Target and Walmart, and know that they're in other grocery stores as well. For me, this gluten-free hot dog bun was the clear winner.
Methodology
When taste-testing these gluten-free hot dog buns, I focused on a few key things. First and foremost was the ability of the bun to hold the hot dog and not fall apart while I ate it. This is a common issue with gluten-free foods, and a hot dog bun that can't hold a hot dog seems counterintuitive.
After that, I paid attention to the texture of the bun as I ate it. Hot dog buns are meant to be moist, fluffy, soft, and smooth. I looked for those characteristics in these gluten-free buns. Lastly, I ultimately wanted to find buns that had a neutral and pleasant taste. The taste shouldn't stand out, as the bun is merely a vehicle for the hot dog (and your favorite toppings). Once I factored in all these attributes, I ranked these buns from worst to best.