The Hands-Down Best Store-Bought Hot Dog Bun Isn't Sara Lee Or Wonder

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Considering the number of hot dog styles in the U.S., you could say they're a fan favorite that we take seriously stateside. So, finding the absolute best bun is a crucial step to making the best hot dog recipe possible. We thus sampled numerous hot dog bun brands, ranking each hot dog bun according to flavor and texture. And the hands-down best store-bought hot dog bun wasn't from a heavy hitter like Sara Lee or Wonder.

Nature's Own brioche-style hot dog rolls landed in our number one spot. Although Wonder and Sara Lee took the second and third place spots, respectively, they were no match for Nature's Own. These hot dog buns were perfectly executed, containing a super soft and supple crumb comparable to the classic white bread buns that Wonder makes, but with a flavor that was much more complex and delicious. It has an ultra-buttery, savory flavor characteristic of brioche with a subtly sweet finish that works well with a meaty hot dog and all the tangy, spicy condiments and garnishes that go with it. Plus, while the crumb was super soft and squishy, it also had a spongy, more substantial texture and a shiny, glossy brioche crust that lent textural as well as flavorful depth. Most importantly, this bun holds up well under the weight of any hot dog, brat, or sausage you want to stuff into it, and won't disintegrate after moist condiments are slathered over it. Any leftover rolls would upgrade countless other dishes.