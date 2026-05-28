The Hands-Down Best Store-Bought Hot Dog Bun Isn't Sara Lee Or Wonder
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Considering the number of hot dog styles in the U.S., you could say they're a fan favorite that we take seriously stateside. So, finding the absolute best bun is a crucial step to making the best hot dog recipe possible. We thus sampled numerous hot dog bun brands, ranking each hot dog bun according to flavor and texture. And the hands-down best store-bought hot dog bun wasn't from a heavy hitter like Sara Lee or Wonder.
Nature's Own brioche-style hot dog rolls landed in our number one spot. Although Wonder and Sara Lee took the second and third place spots, respectively, they were no match for Nature's Own. These hot dog buns were perfectly executed, containing a super soft and supple crumb comparable to the classic white bread buns that Wonder makes, but with a flavor that was much more complex and delicious. It has an ultra-buttery, savory flavor characteristic of brioche with a subtly sweet finish that works well with a meaty hot dog and all the tangy, spicy condiments and garnishes that go with it. Plus, while the crumb was super soft and squishy, it also had a spongy, more substantial texture and a shiny, glossy brioche crust that lent textural as well as flavorful depth. Most importantly, this bun holds up well under the weight of any hot dog, brat, or sausage you want to stuff into it, and won't disintegrate after moist condiments are slathered over it. Any leftover rolls would upgrade countless other dishes.
More praise for Nature's Own brioche hot dog buns
Another great thing about Nature's Own is that it is as ubiquitous as brands like Sara Lee and Wonder. You can pick up a package of Nature's Own brioche-style hot dog rolls at Walmart. And Walmart customers posted countless 5-star reviews to back up our own opinion. One customer wrote, "These [rolls] are very tasty, soft yummy and they hold up well [under] a sausage dog in with toppings." Another customer thought the "buns make [hot dogs] so much better," as they're as crucial to the overall taste as the dog itself. "They are higher quality than most buns out there," a Walmart customer asserted. To that effect, Walmart customers said it was worth it to shell out the extra cash for Nature's Own over Walmart's Great Value brand hot dog buns. "These rolls are a teeny bit larger than the [great] value brand and are much more flavorful," claimed one customer. "Nice and soft, a little bit of sweetness to them, but not overwhelming."
Despite Nature's Own's laudable non-GMO and preservative-free ingredients list, a Walmart customer was especially complimentary of its long shelf life. "My last purchase was still fresh after 9 days in my pantry somehow," they said. Now that you've found the ultimate hot dog bun, you'll need the best hot dog brand to go with it. We tasted 13 grocery store hot dog brands, and our favorite was the Kayem Old Tyme Beef hot dog.