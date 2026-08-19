10 Common Customer Complaints About Outback Steakhouse

If you walked into an Outback Steakhouse for the first time expecting to experience Australian cuisine, you definitely walked out disappointed. There are tons of Australian dishes that you need to try at least once, like Pavlova and vanilla slice. Disappointingly, you won't even find meat pies, kangaroo steak, or emu steak on the Outback menu. Although, the cooks might "throw some shrimp on the barbie" for you.

Mainly, customers on social media complain that the food is just ordinary American fare. While you might find menu items like Alice Springs Chicken, people actually from Alice Springs don't recognize it. In fact, there are no authentic Australian recipes on the menu — just Australian-sounding names. Australians who visit can't relate to the food and are often amused by the menu. Even the "Australian" Foster's beer has been difficult to find in Australia for decades.

Outback itself only claims to be "Australian-inspired" and says that the menu has a "seize-the-day mindset," which it equates with Australia. The founders never even visited Australia before opening the restaurant in 1988 but just used Australian kitsch for decorations. It fed on the U.S. fascination with all things Australia since "Crocodile Dundee" had hit movie screens two years prior. It honestly seems even less Australian than Taco Bell seems Mexican despite having Australia-representative art on the wall and trying to spice up its menu and marketing with some Australian-sounding lingo.