11 Of The Oldest Sandwich Shops Across America
Nothing compares to the simple, weight-in-your-hands satisfaction of being handed a sandwich from your favorite local shop. The humble sandwich counter occupies a special space in American food culture, whether you're ordering a towering pastrami stack, or a classic Italian sub. You might be making that midday trip to obliterate the hunger that's been building throughout the morning, or on the prowl for that late-night, "I'll have it with everything" sub. We all have our go-to sammie that gives us a comfort that can be difficult to explain. While you don't have to go very far to find a spot that will serve up a sandwich, there's something unique about ordering one from a shop that's also rich in history.
We're talking about the one that opened its doors before the turn of the 20th century, survived multiple wars, or was the very first one in the city. These shops are more than just a place to grab a bite to eat. They are, in many cases, a key part of the community, where locals who once ordered sandwiches as kids are now taking their own, passing down family traditions and favorite orders to the next generation.
There are plenty of iconic sandwich shops across the U.S. that are steeped in history. While we won't get into the debate on which was the first "official" one, you'll still find the doors open at some of these oldest sandwich shops across the country.
Payne's Sandwich Shop and Soda Fountain: Scottsboro, AL
Tucked away in the heart of Scottsboro, Alabama, you'll find a sandwich shop that is considered a living relic of American culinary history. Payne's Sandwich Shop and Soda Fountain, located just off East Laurel Street, dates all the way back to 1869. While it's one of the coolest, old-school soda fountains in the U.S. — and the oldest in Alabama — some believe it's even more significant, calling it the state's oldest business as a whole. While operations may have evolved to keep up as the decades have rolled by, the interior style has not. When you walk into the sandwich shop, you'll feel like you've stepped back in time.
You'll find yourself immersed in something out of the post-Civil War era, with 1950s decor that would make anyone's grandparents feel right at home. What first began as a drugstore evolved into the sandwich shop and soda foundation, serving a variety of sandwiches that will have you coming back for more. One particular menu item that stands out is the sandwich shop's red slaw hot dogs, which is considered a Scottsboro delicacy. Word has it that the recipe for the dogs is a well-kept secret, handed down from generation to generation.
Payne's Sandwich Shop and Soda Fountain
(256) 574-2140
101 E. Laurel St., Scottsboro, AL 35768
Philippe The Original: Los Angeles, CA
Head out west to Los Angeles, and you'll find an absolute titan of West Coast sandwich history. Established in 1908, Philippe The Original was started by a French immigrant by the name of Philippe Mathieu. While it's been around for over a century, it was the alleged creation of one particular sandwich that really put the shop on the culinary map. While there is still a debate about whether it was Philippe The Original or Cole's that created the world-famous French dip sandwich, Philippe The Original insists that Mathieu was the creator.
You'll find a variety of French dip sandwiches to choose from, including beef dip, pork dip, and lamp dip. Each one is served on a freshly baked French roll, and dipped in gravy. You also get to choose from a few different cheeses: Swiss, American, cheddar, pepper Jack, and more.
There are also other dishes you can try. You'll find breakfasts, salads, soups, and desserts on the menu. Open every day of the week, there's no excuse not to visit. Especially if you're a French dip fan.
(213) 628-3781
1001 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA
Katz Delicatessen: New York, NY
Katz Delicatessen proudly holds the title of the oldest operating deli — not only in New York City, but in the entire country — since 1888. For a second, think about how different life would have been back then for those who would have ordered from the sandwich shop, being over 130 years old. It's a legendary establishment that is cemented in the city's culinary history, attracting not only sandwich enthusiasts, but anyone looking to experience a unique part of New York's past.
Located on Houston Street in Manhattan's Lower East Side, another memorable moment that put Katz's name in lights was wen it was featured in the classic movie "When Harry Met Sally..." — you know, the scene where Meg Ryan put on quite the performance, leading to the famous line, "I'll have what she's having."
As for the interior, it's not exactly a fancy New York restaurant, but rather, one that embraces its history, its walls lined with snapshots of the past. It's a busy place, so be prepared to either wait for your sandwich, or to arrive really early. You'll find plenty of both hot and cold options to choose from — like the iconic classic, the Katz's pastrami sandwich, or, the popular Reuben. It's also a great destination to consider if you're into celebrity spotting.
(212) 254-2246
205 E. Houston St., New York, NY
Fossati's Delicatessen: Victoria, TX
In Victoria, Texas, you'll find a sandwich shop that holds the title of being the oldest continuously operating deli in the Lone Star State. Fossati's Delicatessen, also one of the oldest in the entire U.S., got its humble beginnings as a chili stand in 1882 by Italian immigrant Fraschio "Frank" Napoleon Fossati. He and a partner eventually transformed the stand into a 24-hour saloon that served cold drinks, imported delicacies, and a variety of sandwiches to local workers, and those who were passing through the town.
Fossati's Delicatessen hasn't exactly had smooth sailing since it first opened its doors. Outside of the historic events that took place in the U.S. and around the world over many decades, the shop has experienced financial troubles that have threatened its existence. The Fossati family has managed to keep the doors open, though, and they still run the operation. You can order sandwiches with fillings such as turkey, ham, chicken salad, and tuna. There are also a few options from the grill, including the chicken salad melt, tuna melt, and reuben.
Inside, you'll find a traditional-style interior, featuring wood paneling throughout, red-and-white-checkered tablecloths, and good old Texan hospitality. If you're looking for a unique venue for a gathering, the restaurant is available on weekends for private events.
(361) 576-3354
302 S. Main St., Victoria, Texas 77901
Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery: Santa Monica, CA
There's a deli in Santa Monica that has been in operation since 1925, where homemade Italian specialties are the order of the day. Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery, situated in downtown, has grown from a humble neighborhood deli into a destination sandwich shop and Italian grocery store. One of the standouts of this shop is the bread, which is made from scratch from an old Italian bread recipe.
If you visit Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery, you won't be at the original location. In the 1970s it moved to its current address, but that's really all that has changed. They've kept the same, authentic Italian charm, and wide range of Italian sandwiches — and groceries — for sale. The sandwich it's best known for is the Godmother, which is stacked with prosciutto, ham, capicola, mortadella, and Genoa salami, along with Provolone cheese.
As for the broader sandwich menu, the cold options include bologna, bresaola, burrato caprese, and more — while you'll find a slightly smaller hot sandwich menu. If you're not in the mood for a sammie, take advantage of the daily hot special menu, where you'll find dishes from Eggplant Parmigiana and lasagna to meatballs and soup. A Santa Monica institution that serves what's considered by many to be the best sandwich in town is definitely worthy of a visit.
(310) 395-8279
1517 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90401
Pat's King of Steaks: Philadelphia, New York
Back on the East Coast, we visit Philadelphia's Pat's King of Steaks, founded in 1930 by hot dog vendor Pat Oliviera. While it may be close to a century old, there's something that sets this sandwich shop apart. Pat's King of Steaks was the birthplace of the world-renowned, iconic Philly cheesesteak recipe, setting in motion a sandwich rivalry that took over the city in the 1970s. While deciding on who makes the best Philly cheesesteak is quite subjective, its creation cemented the restaurant's place in U.S. culinary history.
At one time, Oliviera tried to expand, by opening more Pat's King of Steaks, but only the original remains. It's a must-visit shop that's still located at its original address near Passyunk Square, in South Philly. The menu is expansive, offering items from a simple steak sandwich to the famous Cheese Steak, the Pepper Pizza Steak, the Chicken Steak, and so many more.
If you're looking to take a souvenir home with you, you can grab the official Pat's King of Steaks book. If you want Pat's King of Steaks to come to you, you can even book its food truck, which features the entire restaurant's menu. That's a party!
(215) 468-1546
1237 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19147
White House Subs: Atlantic City, NJ
Down on the Jersey Shore, Atlantic City is home to a place that's considered one of the most popular sub shops in the country. It all started back in 1946, when founder Anthony Basile and his family set up White House Subs, and through the years, created a solid reputation built on dedication and hard work. Fast-forward generations later, and it's run by Basile's children, who have carried on the same tradition of creating subs that attract people from all over the world. Even the Beatles have indulged in a White House Subs sandwich (and no, it wasn't the inspiration behind "Yellow Submarine").
The interior of White House Subs is nothing too remarkable, with booths lined up opposite a kitchen, classic neon signs, and sandwiches served on paper plates. When you look at the walls, though, you'll find a plethora of signed photographs of famous patrons, spanning nearly eight decades. It's a seriously impressive collection.
On the menu you'll find a variety of subs to choose from, including the White House special, which is made for the hungry — coming in at 20 inches, and piled with extra meat. If you plan on visiting, note that there are now two White House Sub locations, the original on Arctic Avenue and another in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. For a dose of 1940s history served with a delicious submarine sandwich, Arctic Avenue is the place.
(609) 345-8599
2301 Arctic Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Gioia's Deli: St. Louis, MO
Meet us in St. Louis, where there's a sandwich shop that has become famous for its hot salami sandwich. Gioia's Deli, located in Italian-American neighborhood The Hill, is packed with history. It started out as a small neighborhood grocery store in the early 1800s, and eventually transformed into a full-fledged deli that has received accolades and awards, including being recognized by the James Beard Foundation, winning the America's Classics Award in 2017.
The menu is simple, and is almost completely focused on sandwiches. If you're going for the famous hot salami, you'll have a few options to choose from, like The Original, Hot Salami & Roast Beef, Italian Trio, Porknado, and Hogfather. If you are by chance after something healthy, there are indeed a few salads to choose from.
While the spot at The Hill is the original, there are four other Gioia's Deli locations that you can visit. You'll find these in Creve Coeur, Valley Park, Maryland Heights, and O'Fallon. For a piece of culinary history, though, you'll want to head to The Hill. Whether you're a lifelong local, or a traveling foodie looking for a taste of St. Louis, you can't go wrong with one of Gioia's Deli's hot salami sandwiches.
(314) 776-9410
1934 Macklind Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110
Maid-Rite: Muscatine, IA
A shop that holds the crown for a unique sandwich tradition that has satisfied hungry patrons for 100 years can be found in Muscatine, Iowa. Maid-Rite, opened in 1926 by butcher Fred Angell, is the birthplace of the original loose meat sandwich. Apparently not much has changed in the 100 years since Angell's first sandwich shop opened, except that today, it attracts sandwich lovers from all across the country.
On the menu you'll find a number of classics, like the Original Maid-Rite, Cheese-Rite, Tender-Loin, Chicken Sandwich, and more. There are a few signature sandwiches to choose from, as well as various wraps, salads, and savory fries. For the sandwiches, loose meat is pretty much the standard, which is the sandwich shop's claim to fame, after all.
While there are a few locations, aim to get to the original on Port Drive in Muscatine. You'll find it open daily. For a lesson in iconic American sandwich history, it sounds like it's more than worth the trip.
(563) 263-3244
3414 N. Port Drive, Muscatine, IA 52761
Lucca Delicatessen: San Francisco, CA
San Francisco's Marina District boasts a sandwich shop dating back to 1929. Lucca Delicatessen might be big in name (for those who know their sandwiches, at least), but it's definitely not big in size. But we know that sometimes the smallest delis are the best, and at Lucca Delicatessen, you get that authentic Italian flavor. It remains in the family business, with Paul and Linda Bosco at the helm, carrying on the tradition from grandfather Mike Bosco.
You can order from the standard sandwich menu, or create your own. The sandwich board includes options like The #1 Italian Combo, The American, The Calabrian, The Classic Corned Beef, and more. If you're looking to build your own, you choose a main filling from the many options available, as well as your cheese of choice. If you're looking for a bit more, you can add on a few toppings like avocado, roasted peppers, olive tapenade, and mango chutney. Luckily for us, the shop is open every day of the week.
(415) 921-7873
2120 Chestnut St., San Francisco, CA 94123
Defonte's Sandwich Shop: Brooklyn, NY
The final location to add to our list is Defonte's Sandwich Shop, a much-loved spot for both locals and tourists that's been around for over 100 years. It dates back to 1922, when an Italian immigrant by the name of Nick Defonte came across a corner store, which he then bought for $100. Defonte's has stayed in the family, being run by his great-grandchildren today.
It's considered one of Brooklyn's culinary institutions, one where the sandwich servings are known to be big, and packed with flavor. A typical local's spot, Defonte's and its owners have been part of surrounding community for a century — and that speaks for itself.
The menu features a variety of Italian and non-Italian options, like the Cuban Sandwich, Enzo Special, Roast Pork Special, Valento, and Joey D. And with just one look at online reviews, you'll quickly realize why people love this sandwich shop so much. It's one of the most authentic in Brooklyn, a neighborhood where tradition and community are as important as the people who are behind them.
(718) 625-8052
379 Columbia St., Brooklyn, NY 11231