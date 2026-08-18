11 Of The Oldest Sandwich Shops Across America

Nothing compares to the simple, weight-in-your-hands satisfaction of being handed a sandwich from your favorite local shop. The humble sandwich counter occupies a special space in American food culture, whether you're ordering a towering pastrami stack, or a classic Italian sub. You might be making that midday trip to obliterate the hunger that's been building throughout the morning, or on the prowl for that late-night, "I'll have it with everything" sub. We all have our go-to sammie that gives us a comfort that can be difficult to explain. While you don't have to go very far to find a spot that will serve up a sandwich, there's something unique about ordering one from a shop that's also rich in history.

We're talking about the one that opened its doors before the turn of the 20th century, survived multiple wars, or was the very first one in the city. These shops are more than just a place to grab a bite to eat. They are, in many cases, a key part of the community, where locals who once ordered sandwiches as kids are now taking their own, passing down family traditions and favorite orders to the next generation.

There are plenty of iconic sandwich shops across the U.S. that are steeped in history. While we won't get into the debate on which was the first "official" one, you'll still find the doors open at some of these oldest sandwich shops across the country.