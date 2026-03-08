100 Years Ago, This Italian Deli Began Its Rise As A Southern California Landmark

There are a vast amount of great sandwiches in Los Angeles, but to Angelenos, Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery needs no introduction. Founded in 1925, the current Santa Monica landmark (which opened in the 1970s) was not the deli's original location, but the recipes have remained unchanged since its initial opening. The deli has had more than five owners in its hundred-year history, but the essence of Bay Cities has never wavered. No wonder it's the oldest Italian deli in Los Angeles.

As far as sandwiches go, The Godmother is Bay Cities' most famous, one that I've likely eaten my body weight in over the last decade-plus that I've frequented the Santa Monica hot spot. The signature offering was highlighted on our list of best Italian subs in the U.S., and comes piled high with prosciutto, ham, capicola, mortadella, genoa salami, and provolone cheese with a choice of mild or hot peppers (also known as giardiniera). It's suggested that you order it with "the works," which includes lettuce, mayo, yellow mustard, Italian dressing, onions, pickles, and tomatoes.

One thing that stands out about Bay Cities' bread is that it's baked on site every 20 minutes, ensuring that every sandwich gets extremely fresh bread all throughout the day. For those who are a bit sensitive to texture, know that the top crust is so shatteringly crisp and sharp that it has been known to cut the roof of some people's mouths. My personal fix to this is to eat them upside down to avoid any minor discomfort. It's a bit silly, but it works.