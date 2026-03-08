100 Years Ago, This Italian Deli Began Its Rise As A Southern California Landmark
There are a vast amount of great sandwiches in Los Angeles, but to Angelenos, Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery needs no introduction. Founded in 1925, the current Santa Monica landmark (which opened in the 1970s) was not the deli's original location, but the recipes have remained unchanged since its initial opening. The deli has had more than five owners in its hundred-year history, but the essence of Bay Cities has never wavered. No wonder it's the oldest Italian deli in Los Angeles.
As far as sandwiches go, The Godmother is Bay Cities' most famous, one that I've likely eaten my body weight in over the last decade-plus that I've frequented the Santa Monica hot spot. The signature offering was highlighted on our list of best Italian subs in the U.S., and comes piled high with prosciutto, ham, capicola, mortadella, genoa salami, and provolone cheese with a choice of mild or hot peppers (also known as giardiniera). It's suggested that you order it with "the works," which includes lettuce, mayo, yellow mustard, Italian dressing, onions, pickles, and tomatoes.
One thing that stands out about Bay Cities' bread is that it's baked on site every 20 minutes, ensuring that every sandwich gets extremely fresh bread all throughout the day. For those who are a bit sensitive to texture, know that the top crust is so shatteringly crisp and sharp that it has been known to cut the roof of some people's mouths. My personal fix to this is to eat them upside down to avoid any minor discomfort. It's a bit silly, but it works.
Bay Cities offers much more than sandwiches
Although not as well-lauded as the sandwiches, Bay Cities also features massive olive and condiment bar, along with a hot items bar, which sports an incredible meatball sandwich. The Italian deli offers a selection of fresh cheeses as well as a section of prepackaged grab-and-go items, from salads to fruit to condiments. Bay Cities is not only a massive deli, but it's a wonderful Italian specialty food store, with narrow aisles filled with imported oils and vinegars, pastas, specialty chips, wines, and some home wares.
While the outside dining area offers some comfortable tables, Bay Cities travels well, so it's perfect for picnics at the beach or on a sailboat (which, from personal experience, is glorious). Most of the sandwiches are a bit messy to eat, but that's part of the charm of the perfectly imperfect and always slightly chaotic Bay Cities experience. The deli does have a parking lot, but it's small and can be tough to navigate when busy.
In terms of logistics, it can usually be best to order online ahead of time if you're able, as the lines and wait times can be lengthy, especially during the lunch hours. Bay Cities remains old school by accepting debit cards and cash only. It's also closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. If you're in a rush but didn't order ahead, there is always a moderate selection of ready-made sandwiches you can grab — and yes, they always keep the Godmother in stock. Alarmingly, Bay Cities was shut down in May 2025 for health code violations, but it has since reopened and continues to be as busy as ever. Indeed, this LA establishment never disappoints.