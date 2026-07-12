The Legendary American Sub Shop Where The Beatles Ordered A 6-Foot Sandwich

After performing for nearly 20,000 spectators in Atlantic City, New Jersey, The Beatles worked up an appetite. The year was 1964, and the group decided to phone in to White House Sub Shop since visiting the restaurant in person would cause a scene. Atlantic City police officer Bobby Palamaro, whose uncle owned the shop, helped get sandwiches safely to the band's hotel. Photos from the operation depict the band members and Palamaro posing with a six-foot sub sandwich. The 72-inch sub was specifically built for four hungry diners. The photo of the group and the massive sub remains on display inside the original White House Sub Shop, and a paper plate that the band members signed hangs on the wall.

Since its beginnings in 1946, White House Sub Shop has made a name for itself. Owners Anthony Basile and his uncle and aunt, Alfred and Basilia Sacco, turned a tailor shop into a thriving sandwich business. His wife sold sandwiches made with bread from the local Formica Bakery, and the partnership has lasted for decades. The business has been recognized as a James Beard Foundation American Classic, and the sandwiches have been listed not only as some of the best subs in New Jersey but also as some of the best Italian subs in the U.S.