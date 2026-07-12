The Legendary American Sub Shop Where The Beatles Ordered A 6-Foot Sandwich
After performing for nearly 20,000 spectators in Atlantic City, New Jersey, The Beatles worked up an appetite. The year was 1964, and the group decided to phone in to White House Sub Shop since visiting the restaurant in person would cause a scene. Atlantic City police officer Bobby Palamaro, whose uncle owned the shop, helped get sandwiches safely to the band's hotel. Photos from the operation depict the band members and Palamaro posing with a six-foot sub sandwich. The 72-inch sub was specifically built for four hungry diners. The photo of the group and the massive sub remains on display inside the original White House Sub Shop, and a paper plate that the band members signed hangs on the wall.
Since its beginnings in 1946, White House Sub Shop has made a name for itself. Owners Anthony Basile and his uncle and aunt, Alfred and Basilia Sacco, turned a tailor shop into a thriving sandwich business. His wife sold sandwiches made with bread from the local Formica Bakery, and the partnership has lasted for decades. The business has been recognized as a James Beard Foundation American Classic, and the sandwiches have been listed not only as some of the best subs in New Jersey but also as some of the best Italian subs in the U.S.
A sandwich for the stars
Visitors to White House Subs have included Frank Sinatra, Joe DiMaggio, and Oprah Winfrey. The roster is impressive, and the history is rich, but the signature White House Special remains one of the major attractions. Packed into freshly baked rolls, layers of Genoa salami, capicola ham (which is different than prosciutto), imported ham, and provolone cheese can be gussied up to order with chopped peppers, oil, and vinegar. The cheesesteak is made with fresh top round beef that is sliced daily. Bread arrives from local bakeries on the hour, and parchment paper keeps meat tender and moist.
Still located on Arctic Avenue in its original building, the location is generally busy during opening hours. A second location inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has opened to a similarly favorable reception. "Went to White House Subs at the Hard Rock. My mind was blown! I knew once I returned to Florida ... I would never see subs like that again," wrote a fan on YouTube. For those who can't make it to either spot, White House ships sandwiches across the nation through Goldbelly, but you should be prepared to face a waitlist to order your choice of four or eight subs.