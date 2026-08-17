Duchess potatoes may not be the quickest or easiest spuddy side dish to whip up, but their creamy, rich decadence makes them worth any extra effort. Sort of like mashed potatoes but with some impressive culinary upgrades (like an egg-enriched base and delicate piped rosette design), duchess potatoes look just as fit-for-royalty as they sound, and they taste even better yet.

This garlic Parmesan duchess potatoes recipe gives the elegant side dish yet another upgrade by way of buttery sauteed garlic and sharp, nutty Parmesan cheese. Unlike regular mashed potatoes, which are soft through and through, duchess potatoes strike a pleasing balance between crispy exteriors and creamy centers. Years ago, when I worked in a restaurant, we served a similar variation of duchess potatoes, and they would fly off the sheet trays before they even made it onto guests' plates — they really are that delicious.

While the delicate rosette design of duchess potatoes may intimidate some home chefs, there's no need to worry. The rosettes certainly don't have to look picture-perfect, and even if you aren't a pro at piping, you can simply dollop the potato mixture onto a baking sheet and yield a similarly delectable, albeit slightly less pretty, final dish.