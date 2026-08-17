Garlic Parmesan Duchess Potatoes Recipe
Duchess potatoes may not be the quickest or easiest spuddy side dish to whip up, but their creamy, rich decadence makes them worth any extra effort. Sort of like mashed potatoes but with some impressive culinary upgrades (like an egg-enriched base and delicate piped rosette design), duchess potatoes look just as fit-for-royalty as they sound, and they taste even better yet.
This garlic Parmesan duchess potatoes recipe gives the elegant side dish yet another upgrade by way of buttery sauteed garlic and sharp, nutty Parmesan cheese. Unlike regular mashed potatoes, which are soft through and through, duchess potatoes strike a pleasing balance between crispy exteriors and creamy centers. Years ago, when I worked in a restaurant, we served a similar variation of duchess potatoes, and they would fly off the sheet trays before they even made it onto guests' plates — they really are that delicious.
While the delicate rosette design of duchess potatoes may intimidate some home chefs, there's no need to worry. The rosettes certainly don't have to look picture-perfect, and even if you aren't a pro at piping, you can simply dollop the potato mixture onto a baking sheet and yield a similarly delectable, albeit slightly less pretty, final dish.
Gather the ingredients for garlic Parmesan duchess potatoes
This recipe for garlic Parmesan duchess potatoes may yield an impressive side dish, but the ingredients list is actually very minimal. Russet potatoes serve as the spuddy base. To add that intense garlic infusion, you'll need plenty of minced garlic cloves along with unsalted butter and a little bit of salt for sauteing. You'll need more salt and butter to go into the potato mixture, along with eggs, heavy cream, and grated Parmesan, and then extra Parmesan and optional parsley to top off the final dish.
Step 1: Add butter, garlic, and salt to pan
In a small saucepan, stir to combine 1 tablespoon butter, garlic, and ⅛ teaspoon salt over low heat.
Step 2: Cook until the garlic is golden and fragrant
Continue to cook, stirring often, until the garlic is golden brown. Set it aside.
Step 3: Add water and salt to a pot
Fill a pot with 2 quarts of cold water. Stir in 1 tablespoon salt.
Step 4: Boil the potatoes
Add the potatoes and bring to a boil.
Step 5: Cook the potatoes till tender
Lower the heat, and continue to cook until the potatoes are fork-tender.
Step 6: Drain and heat the potatoes
Drain and heat the potatoes in the pot for an additional minute to reduce excess moisture.
Step 7: Mash the butter into the potatoes
Add 5 tablespoons of butter and use a potato masher or ricer to mash the potatoes until they're smooth.
Step 8: Fold the eggs, cream, Parmesan, garlic, and salt into the potatoes
Whisk to combine the eggs and cream, and fold them into the potato mixture along with ⅓ cup Parmesan cheese, the garlic, and the remaining 1 teaspoon salt.
Step 9: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 10: Prep a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 11: Transfer the potato mixture to a piping bag
Transfer the potato mixture to a piping bag fitted with an open star tip.
Step 12: Pipe potato rosettes onto a baking sheet
Pipe rosettes of potato onto the lined baking sheet, spacing them at least ½ inch apart.
Step 13: Drizzle melted butter over the rosettes
Melt the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter and drizzle it over the rosettes.
Step 14: Bake the rosettes
Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the potatoes are golden brown and heated through.
Step 15: Sprinkle the potatoes with Parmesan
Sprinkle with the remaining Parmesan cheese.
Step 16: Garnish and serve the duchess potatoes
Garnish with parsley if desired and serve hot.
What can I serve with duchess potatoes?
Garlic Parmesan Duchess Potatoes Recipe
Our dinner-party-worthy, silky smooth duchess potatoes are piped into elegant rosettes and given a flavor boost with the addition of garlic and Parmesan.
Ingredients
- ½ cup unsalted butter, divided
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 4 ⅛ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 3 pounds russet potatoes
- 2 large eggs
- ⅓ cup heavy cream or half-and-half
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
Optional Ingredients
- Chopped parsley, for garnishing
Directions
- In a small saucepan, stir to combine 1 tablespoon butter, garlic, and ⅛ teaspoon salt over low heat.
- Continue to cook, stirring often, until the garlic is golden brown. Set it aside.
- Fill a pot with 2 quarts of cold water. Stir in 1 tablespoon salt.
- Add the potatoes and bring to a boil.
- Lower the heat, and continue to cook until the potatoes are fork-tender.
- Drain and heat the potatoes in the pot for an additional minute to reduce excess moisture.
- Add 5 tablespoons of butter and use a potato masher or ricer to mash the potatoes until they’re smooth.
- Whisk to combine the eggs and cream, and fold them into the potato mixture along with ⅓ cup Parmesan cheese, the garlic, and the remaining 1 teaspoon salt.
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Transfer the potato mixture to a piping bag fitted with an open star tip.
- Pipe rosettes of potato onto the lined baking sheet, spacing them at least ½ inch apart.
- Melt the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter and drizzle it over the rosettes.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the potatoes are golden brown and heated through.
- Sprinkle with the remaining Parmesan cheese.
- Garnish with parsley if desired and serve hot.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|290
|Total Fat
|16.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|84.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|28.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.0 g
|Total Sugars
|1.3 g
|Sodium
|449.6 mg
|Protein
|8.0 g
Why are they called duchess potatoes?
Some potato dishes have monikers that give you some sort of clue as to how the final product looks, like mashed potatoes, potato salad, or potato pancakes. A name like duchess potatoes (or pommes duchesse in French), on the other hand, doesn't provide much insight into how the dish might look. It is a name that instills an air of sophistication and titled royalty — which, as it turns out, is pretty spot on with the origin of the dish.
Although there is some ambiguity to the exact time and location of the invention of duchess potatoes, it's widely accepted that they cropped up during the Second French Empire, sometime in the mid- to late-1800s, and during the reign of Napoleon III. Duchess potatoes were considered just as much of a sophisticated luxury back then, with the namesake generally representing the era of French aristocracy from which the dish was born. So while duchess potatoes weren't named for any one royal individual in particular, they were no doubt served on plenty of royal tables and to upper-class folks in general. Even today, while we might not reserve duchess potatoes for royalty, they're still treated as a high-end side dish best paired with more elegant entrees, like prime rib or rack of lamb.
Can I make Duchess potatoes ahead?
Not all potato dishes can be prepared ahead, but duchess potatoes are a surprising exception. In fact, these potatoes have a great make-ahead quality thanks to a silky-smooth texture and the egg binder that helps the rosettes maintain their shape. While I wouldn't recommend prepping duchess potatoes many days in advance before baking and serving, you can certainly prep them the night before and bake them the next day.
To make these duchess potatoes ahead, follow the recipe all the way through to piping the potato mixture onto the baking sheet, but shy of adding the melted butter. Wrap the baking sheet (carefully so as not to smush the rosettes) and refrigerate overnight, then simply top with butter, bake, and serve as instructed the following day.
If you end up with leftover duchess potatoes, you can reserve them for about three days and easily reheat them. Refrigerate cooled leftovers and reheat them in a 350 F oven just until they're heated through and their edges have become slightly crispy again.