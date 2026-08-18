Jimmy John's Vs Subway Vs Jersey Mike's: Which Chain Makes The Best Tuna Sub?

Sub, hero, hoagie, grinder — whatever you call it, few lunches hit the spot quite like a deli sandwich. Everyone's got their go-to sub that they fantasize about when the mid-day tummy rumbles start hitting. For me, tuna salad is the only option when it's time to order a sandwich from a bodega or deli. Sure, it may be a little bit dated, but that's kind of what makes it so great. It's timeless.

Like an Italian sub or a classic ham-and-cheese, tuna is a fan favorite. But it's also one of the easiest subs to get wrong, since it doesn't rely on pre-made salty deli meat and plenty of cheese. It starts out as a bland can of fish and requires skill and a traditional recipe that's still unique enough to make it memorable. It's a delicate balance, really.

I ordered sandwiches from three of the nation's most iconic sandwich chains — Jimmy John's, Subway, and Jersey Mike's — to find which of these three does it best. I ordered identical tuna subs with classic fixings and pit the three sammies against one another in the ultimate fishy taste-test. Don't worry — as a tuna purist and former deli employee, I didn't hold back on my criticisms or my praise, so you can bet your baguette that the best chain for a tuna sub is a sure-fire winner.

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