Jersey Mike's Uses This Type Of Tuna In Its Subs

Sometimes you just want a professionally made sandwich, even if it's a simple tuna sub. It seems to taste better than what you make at home, especially when from a favorite sub-sandwich shop such as Jersey Mike's. When the craving hits and you gotta have a tuna sub, here's the secret to what makes the Jersey Mike's magic. It's all about the namesake ingredient: the tuna itself. But not just any kind of tuna will do, and there's more that one type involved.

Simply put, Jersey Mike's uses two tuna varieties and mixes them together: albacore and light tuna. The company is clear in stating that its mix is made fresh onsite at each location, using just four simple ingredients, including the two types of tuna. The other three supporting-cast ingredients are mayo, black pepper, and freshly chopped celery.

We get more details straight from the horse's (or fish's) mouth with a YouTube video from Donnie, aka "That Crazy Sub Guy," who reveals he's worked at Jersey Mike's since 2014. As of the video recording, he serves as General/District Manager for Jersey Mike's in VA/MD, USA — and he's ready to dish on the fish. For starters Donnie confirms that, like the official description says, the chain does indeed make its tuna recipe fresh — and anyone saying otherwise is telling "a bold-face lie." As for adding things like relish or onions, he stands his ground: "No," he says, "if there's a recipe to it, you know I gotta follow it. This isn't Jersey Donnie's, this is Jersey Mike's."