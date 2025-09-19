Jersey Mike's Uses This Type Of Tuna In Its Subs
Sometimes you just want a professionally made sandwich, even if it's a simple tuna sub. It seems to taste better than what you make at home, especially when from a favorite sub-sandwich shop such as Jersey Mike's. When the craving hits and you gotta have a tuna sub, here's the secret to what makes the Jersey Mike's magic. It's all about the namesake ingredient: the tuna itself. But not just any kind of tuna will do, and there's more that one type involved.
Simply put, Jersey Mike's uses two tuna varieties and mixes them together: albacore and light tuna. The company is clear in stating that its mix is made fresh onsite at each location, using just four simple ingredients, including the two types of tuna. The other three supporting-cast ingredients are mayo, black pepper, and freshly chopped celery.
We get more details straight from the horse's (or fish's) mouth with a YouTube video from Donnie, aka "That Crazy Sub Guy," who reveals he's worked at Jersey Mike's since 2014. As of the video recording, he serves as General/District Manager for Jersey Mike's in VA/MD, USA — and he's ready to dish on the fish. For starters Donnie confirms that, like the official description says, the chain does indeed make its tuna recipe fresh — and anyone saying otherwise is telling "a bold-face lie." As for adding things like relish or onions, he stands his ground: "No," he says, "if there's a recipe to it, you know I gotta follow it. This isn't Jersey Donnie's, this is Jersey Mike's."
Mixing up Jersey's Mike's tuna delight
Picking up a sub from Jersey Mike's is certainly more convenient when out-and-about town. But imagine being cozied up in your sweats, ready to binge-stream or watch the big game, and the craving hits: You gotta have a tuna sub. Making one like Jersey Mike's was once a mystery, but thanks to the two-tuna revelation (albacore and light tuna), we know how the fishy flavor evolves — and how it's complemented by the mayo, chopped celery, and cracked black pepper.
Even still, the Crazy Sub Guy acknowledges some stores not getting it right, causing either a super-dry or super-soupy mess. It must be easily spreadable, and Jersey Mike's has a tuna test each batch must pass, one that's easily replicated in your own kitchen. It's called The Jersey Jiggle: While the finished tuna-salad mix is still in the container, simply grab two sides and strongly rock the container back and froth. If it jiggles, it's Jersey Mike's tuna. If not, you didn't follow the recipe.
The sandwich chain doesn't shell out info on exact proportions of each ingredient, so you're on your own. In fact, you may well create a better mix per personal taste. If mayo isn't your thing, try using one of our 11 mayo swaps for tuna salad, which include things like hummus, avocado, olive oil, and more. Excellent crunchy substitutes for celery are diced radishes, carrots, or bell peppers. Just be sure to use the highest-quality tuna available, preferably wild-caught and packed in water, not oil.