How To Make Your Tuna Sandwich Taste Like Subway's, According To Reddit

There's something about a Subway tuna sandwich that hits different. It's fishy, meaty, creamy, and fresh, and feels fully loaded without ever turning the bread into a soggy mess. While it's usually tough to recreate many fast-food favorites at home — thanks to the extra additives and processing that usually go into them — Subway's tuna sandwich is one of those rare ones that you could get close to. According to Reddit, you only need a few simple ingredients. Just a quick heads up: While many of the commenters say they've worked at Subway, there's no definitive recipe available, so treat these as suggestions to get a delicious kitchen experiment going.

"When I worked at Subway 2012-2014, we literally just used tuna and Mayo, nothing else," someone wrote, failing to mention proportions or brands (in fact, no one's quite sure what brand of mayonnaise Subway uses – but it's likely Kraft or Hellman's). You'll need to play around and find the right balance, which apparently is what at least one other employee was doing. "So when I worked at Subway, waaaaay back in the late '90s, a co-worker and I had a competition to see who could put the most mayo in the tuna before someone said something," another Reddit user revealed. "No one ever complained."

Someone else had a more detailed claim, writing, "They use tuna in olive oil, they use a food processor to mix the oil into the tuna and grind it up quickly... Then they add high-quality mayonnaise and mix once more in the processor." Another said they used a processor too, as they weren't able to get the Subway tuna texture with a fork.