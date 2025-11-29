How To Make Your Tuna Sandwich Taste Like Subway's, According To Reddit
There's something about a Subway tuna sandwich that hits different. It's fishy, meaty, creamy, and fresh, and feels fully loaded without ever turning the bread into a soggy mess. While it's usually tough to recreate many fast-food favorites at home — thanks to the extra additives and processing that usually go into them — Subway's tuna sandwich is one of those rare ones that you could get close to. According to Reddit, you only need a few simple ingredients. Just a quick heads up: While many of the commenters say they've worked at Subway, there's no definitive recipe available, so treat these as suggestions to get a delicious kitchen experiment going.
"When I worked at Subway 2012-2014, we literally just used tuna and Mayo, nothing else," someone wrote, failing to mention proportions or brands (in fact, no one's quite sure what brand of mayonnaise Subway uses – but it's likely Kraft or Hellman's). You'll need to play around and find the right balance, which apparently is what at least one other employee was doing. "So when I worked at Subway, waaaaay back in the late '90s, a co-worker and I had a competition to see who could put the most mayo in the tuna before someone said something," another Reddit user revealed. "No one ever complained."
Someone else had a more detailed claim, writing, "They use tuna in olive oil, they use a food processor to mix the oil into the tuna and grind it up quickly... Then they add high-quality mayonnaise and mix once more in the processor." Another said they used a processor too, as they weren't able to get the Subway tuna texture with a fork.
Moisture and time
There are a bunch of different ways to elevate your tuna sandwich. One recommendation is to get as much moisture out of the tuna as possible. "My best friend, who worked at Subway years ago as a teenager, has said that the secret is to squeeze as much liquid out of the tuna as possible before mixing it with mayo," a Redditor explained. There's a simple way to drain the liquid from a can of tuna even without using a strainer, but for the sandwich mix, you might want to use blotting paper to get any excess moisture out.
The second is giving the mix enough time; the key is to leave the mix in the fridge. "I tried everything to replicate it (the Subway tuna mix). I've added lemon juice, red wine vinegar, rice wine vinegar. I've pulverized it and fluffed it. No luck," another posted. "Then the answer hit me. Keep it simple, but let it sit in the fridge for a day. It'll taste so much better than the day you made it."
One final tip before you start putting your tuna sandwich together has to do with the order of assembly. "First, toast Italian bread with American cheese and bacon. Then add cold tuna. Next, add lettuce, onion and pickle. Finish with salt and pepper," someone else shared, adding that they sometimes finish with plain potato chips for extra crunch, which sounds absolutely delicious.