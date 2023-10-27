The Simple Way To Drain Canned Fish Without A Strainer

Cans of tuna, salmon, mackerel, and anchovies are super-convenient sources of protein that have a long shelf life. But draining off the liquid inside with a strainer means adding another item to your washing-up list. Luckily, there's a simple way to drain canned fish without this tool and all you need is a plastic cup.

With cans of fish that have a ring pull, you can simply pull back enough of the lid to create a small outlet for the brine or oil to be poured out neatly without disturbing the fish inside the tin. However, this isn't possible with regular cans of fish that don't have an easy-to-open ring pull. And even if you turn the opened can upside down to decant the brine into the sink, it's tricky to drain it fully without getting messy hands.

An easy way to drain canned fish without a strainer is to use a small plastic cup, which has a base that can fit within the circumference of the tin. For this trick you'll also need to use a can opener that cuts around the inner periphery of the lid rather than a modern safety version that smoothly cuts below the exterior rim. An older-style can opener will create a circular canal around the inner edge of the can for the liquid to escape through. If your can opener is dirty, clean the blade using wax paper, for a smoother cut.