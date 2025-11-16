What Brand Of Mayonnaise Does Subway Use?

Any real foodie knows that no two brands of mayonnaise are exactly alike. Sure, the basic ingredients — eggs, oil, acid — may be the same, but ratios and flavor enhancers could be completely different, making some types of mayo a delectable, spreadable gold while others are, well, not. There seems to be some consensus online that whichever mayonnaise Subway uses for its sandwiches is top-tier stuff. The problem is that no one knows the exact brand behind it.

Many have searched far and wide online for information about the type of mayonnaise the largest restaurant chain in the U.S. uses at its restaurants. Unsurprisingly, the closest to an answer we have is from Reddit, though it's not definitive. Some claim it's Hellman's Light Mayonnaise. Others believe it's Kraft. But the most common theory is that the chain uses Subway-branded mayo. "The mayonnaise is specially made for Subway, so there might not be a brand equivalent," wrote one Redditor. Another concurred, "It's not a brand. It comes in large plastic bags with Subway branding on it." A specific company must make Subway's mayo, but it's not something the chain flaunts publicly.

Not all hope is lost, though. If you're committed to getting your hands on the good stuff, you could ask a manager or franchise owner if they'll sell you a larger portion of mayo — stranger things have happened. "If you came to our store, my boss will sell it to you," one Subway employee shared on another Reddit post. "My boss has sold a bag of sweet onion sauce ... a bag of chipotle and a bag of frozen chocolate chip cookie dough to customers." If you don't have any luck with that, take matters into your own hands.