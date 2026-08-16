7 Miss Vickie's Chip Flavors, Ranked
There are (what seems like) a never-ending number of chips on the market. If you stop by the chip aisle, you'll be overwhelmed with what appears to be a mountain of potato options. Some are thick, thin, baked, kettle-cooked; the list goes on. I have often seen Miss Vickie's, usually at places like Jersey Mike's, as the chip of choice, so I was intrigued to try a wider selection of its offerings.
Miss Vickie's is no stranger to potatoes; the brand has been crafting crunchy spud snacks since 1987, and now it's one of many brands owned by PepsiCo. I located seven of the brand's chips and ranked them by how well the flavors worked and how nicely and appropriately they were seasoned. After reading this, next time you happen upon Miss Vickie's, you might have a better idea of what to expect with the chips and the various flavors.
Although I'm basing this on personal preference, I think my descriptions are somewhat objective, so you'll have an idea of what each chip tastes like and how potent it is; that way, you can decide which bag to pick up based on your preference. May the best chip win.
7. Sea Salt & Vinegar
Let me start by explaining the size and texture of Miss Vickie's, which apply to all flavors. They are a little thick and come in a range of sizes. There's a lot of flipping and folding, which is certainly a fun experience and doesn't always happen with chips. Sometimes the chips are just semi-flat, fried potatoes, but you can see that many overlap, creating a different texture and mouthfeel as you bite into them. Now that we've got that out of the way, let's dive into this specific flavor.
I adore salt and vinegar chips; they are my favorite go-to flavor. I love the salty touch paired with the tanginess of vinegar. Therefore, I have tried many brands' versions of the flavor, and, sorry to say, Miss Vickie's Sea Salt & Vinegar chips are far too light. I can get a touch of vinegar tang the moment it hits my taste buds, but in that same instant, it rubs off from my tongue's moisture; the remaining flavor just tastes like a potato chip.
I actually tried this last, thinking they'd be the favorite, but that was not the case. I require at least twice as much vinegar flavor for me to find them enticing. These are a good chip, but they rank last because they are nowhere near the potency I would like to experience. That said, I think this could be a good starting point for someone who doesn't want that type of flavor intensity. If you want a "light" salt and vinegar chip, these are a fair option.
6. Applewood Smoked BBQ
I'll be straight with you: Barbecue chips are never going to rank high for me. And if they do, they are excellent. It's just not my favorite flavor profile, but I can appreciate the complexity of these Applewood Smoked BBQ chips, which sets them apart from many others I have tried. There's a noticeable smoky and sweet note that confuses the taste buds. I can sense the uniqueness, and a look at the ingredients list confirms the myriad of flavors. There's buttermilk, brown sugar, molasses, paprika, tomato powder, and plenty of other seasonings that give it an edge.
It's like I can taste it all, and it delivers on the Smoked BBQ name it advertises. You can lick the chip and get a clear sense of the flavor profile, meaning there's a reasonable amount of seasoning on every one. There is also a Smokehouse BBQ flavor, which I couldn't find near me, so I'm not sure what the difference is without trying them side by side. As it is, Applewood Smoked BBQ delivers its advertised flavor better than the vinegar chips, but it remains low because I wouldn't pick it over the following flavors. In a previous Tasting Table ranking of BBQ chips, Cape Cod got first place; I wonder where Miss Vickie's would fall.
5. Sea Salt Original
Salted chips are a classic, and I think it's a great way to see what a brand is capable of. This Miss Vickie's offering is basic but good. The thick chips are the star of the show here, without any fancy flavorings to divert your attention. The chips are made merely using potatoes, oil, and sea salt. This is the brand's original flavor, so it's an appropriate place to start if you are unfamiliar with the texture and thickness. I can get a better sense of the crunchiness and overall potato flavor, since the salt just enhances the spud's taste without masking it.
I feel, though, that something about the oil gives these an aftertaste beyond just potato and salt. It's hard to put my finger on it, but it's a bit funky and not the most enjoyable sea salt chip I've had. They're fine enough, but I'd probably stick to a different brand's sea salt variety. Cape Cod's low-fat spin on its original sea salt flavor ranked incredibly high in a taste test, so that might be the way to go. Miss Vickie's would be tasty paired with something like a chicken bacon ranch dip to mask the flavor.
4. Jalapeño
I wasn't expecting the reddish-orange hue of the Miss Vickie's Jalapeño chips, so that was interesting. It's not too noticeable alone (in the photo), but if you compare it to the Sea Salt, you can see the difference. I was anticipating just a somewhat regular light, yellowy potato chip color, like Kettle Brand's jalapeño-flavored chippy.
I assume Miss Vickie's color comes from the paprika. The kettle-cooked chips also feature jalapeño peppers for an authentic vegetal heat, along with natural flavors, spices, and garlic and onion powder, among other ingredients. It has an approachable heat level, making it enticing for those who want something beyond a salty spud. It's spicy at first, but my tongue acclimated after a couple of chips.
It's more interesting than jalapeño alone, which is where those other spices and flavorings come into play. I'd like a more jalapeño-centric flavor, but these are still tasty enough to keep eating. They're a nice pick if you want something crunchy and spicy. If you have a higher heat tolerance, I doubt you'll find these very spicy, though. But they're the most flavorful and impactful out of anything so far, helping them achieve a middle-ish spot in the ranking.
3. Sour Cream Herb & Onion
Alright, now we're talking! Sour Cream Herb & Onion is a classic flavor that always reminds me of Lay's or, better yet, Ruffles. In the latter brand, I enjoy the ridged texture that allows the seasoning to settle into the grooves. Miss Vickie's, however, offers a different but somewhat similar experience because it has so many folds and overlaps. I don't think I've encountered a chip brand with quite as many, and that alone sets it apart (positively) for me.
In a Tasting Table ranking of various brands' sour cream and onion chips, Miss Vickie's fell toward the bottom of the pack because the herbiness was too light, and it had a strange oil taste (like I mentioned for the Sea Salt flavor). However, when compared against other Miss Vickie's offerings, I still think the Sour Cream Herb & Onion flavorings are well-dispersed, and you can see them on the potato slices.
Finally, with this flavor, I'm starting to find some craveability that makes my hand keep rifling through the bag for more chips — as though it's a separate entity from me, like Thing from "The Addams Family." This flavor has a creamy note from sour cream, yogurt, and buttermilk, and an herbal zing that makes it easy to eat chip after chip. It has spices such as parsley, thyme, garlic, and onion powder to give it a fragrant, flavorful lift.
2. Honey Mustard
I've seen honey mustard-flavored pretzels; Dot's Homestyle Pretzels Honey Mustard flavor received the second-place position in a previous ranking I did. Clearly, I enjoy the flavor combination, but honey mustard chips are not as common in the snack aisle. Kettle Brand has its Honey Dijon, and Pringles has its Honey Mustard, but there aren't many readily available (you might find some at a specialty store). I was interested in trying Miss Vickie's spin, which ultimately offers a mustard-like flavor, but it isn't incredibly potent.
The chips use mustard, onion powder, molasses, honey, paprika extract, and other ingredients to achieve the dynamic profile. Based on the ingredient list, I can understand why the flavor is more complex than a simple honey-and-mustard taste. I could see this being more of a crowd-pleaser than a fully intense mustard note.
I adore mustard, so I would prefer it turned up a couple of notches (same as the vinegar chips). But I really enjoy these and find them delicious and robust enough to keep eating. The flavor is interesting and memorable, with a bit of a vinegary tang that works in the brand's favor overall, placing it above the Sour Cream Herb & Onion.
1. Aged Cheddar & Black Pepper
Miss Vickie's Aged Cheddar & Black Pepper flavor was love at first bite. First of all, the seasoning is somewhat visible on the chip, but it's clear how much there is when it rubs off on your fingers — a telltale sign of appropriate seasoning. Not only that, but the flavoring stays as I bite and nibble. I can taste it the moment the crispy chip hits my tongue, and it lingers as I chew it into a soft, wet pile of masticated potato. The amount of flavor and overall flavor intrigue really impressed me, helping it shoot into first place. Nothing else was nearly as intensely flavored.
It tastes powerful, delicious, and interesting, like an elevated version of a grocery store cheesy chip. The peppered element gives it added dimension without detracting from the fromage. I should note, though, that these have a robust, aged-cheese flavor, so they're not your basic Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles, though I do love those. The ingredients include cheddar cheese, buttermilk, skim milk, black pepper, natural flavors, and other add-ins to give it the distinct taste. I can't say everyone will love this flavor, but it's my favorite among the seven I tried. If you like a cheesy, complex chip, this may be your new go-to.
Methodology
I purchased all the chips from Albertsons and tried them the same day, one after another. I had multiple tastes of each chip. I also went back and ate them in different orders to compare the flavors, especially as I was formulating the ranking. For good measure, I tried them all the following day as well to finalize my findings.
The chip needed to deliver its namesake flavor with a reasonable amount of intensity. That is why you may notice that the lower-ranking ones are a little light on seasoning and flavor, whereas the higher-ranking ones are more interesting and bolder. However, my personal preference also plays a role. Nothing was bad enough that I can't recommend it, but I note why something may/may not appeal to a customer — light vinegar flavor or spice levels, for example.
I think the chip's thick, folded foundation makes for a structurally sound, hefty "crunch" in your ear every time you bite, helping all of Miss Vickie's flavors stand out from competitors. Regardless of your taste preferences, there's a decent range of Miss Vickie's options, from plain to spicy to complex.