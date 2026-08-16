7 Miss Vickie's Chip Flavors, Ranked

There are (what seems like) a never-ending number of chips on the market. If you stop by the chip aisle, you'll be overwhelmed with what appears to be a mountain of potato options. Some are thick, thin, baked, kettle-cooked; the list goes on. I have often seen Miss Vickie's, usually at places like Jersey Mike's, as the chip of choice, so I was intrigued to try a wider selection of its offerings.

Miss Vickie's is no stranger to potatoes; the brand has been crafting crunchy spud snacks since 1987, and now it's one of many brands owned by PepsiCo. I located seven of the brand's chips and ranked them by how well the flavors worked and how nicely and appropriately they were seasoned. After reading this, next time you happen upon Miss Vickie's, you might have a better idea of what to expect with the chips and the various flavors.

Although I'm basing this on personal preference, I think my descriptions are somewhat objective, so you'll have an idea of what each chip tastes like and how potent it is; that way, you can decide which bag to pick up based on your preference. May the best chip win.