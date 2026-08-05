15 Brands Many Don't Realize Are Owned By PepsiCo

As one of the biggest brands across the globe, PepsiCo nets many billions of dollars annually from a vast network of food and beverage brands within six global divisions, including PepsiCo Food North America (PFNA). Given such a reach, it's hardly surprising that some of the world's most well-known and well-loved beverages tuck under the PepsiCo family wings — but so do a whole lot of snacks, treats, and food products you might not have imagined.

In fact, the PepsiCo extended family is huge, with at least 500 brands worldwide keeping the legacy going and growing. That goes far beyond PepsiCo's small snacking brands. If that seems astounding, you're certainly not alone. In 2025, PepsCo revealed that only 21% of consumers were able to name a PepsiCo brand beyond the actual Pepsi soft drink. Following is a look at 15 of those brands that, although you'll most likely recognize them, you probably didn't realize were connected to PepsiCo. Even former bootstrapped mom-and-pop ventures are now part of a vast food empire.