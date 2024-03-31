Every Bubly Burst Sparkling Water Flavor, Ranked

Pepsi has been selling its bubly line of flavored seltzer since 2018. The original bubly feels like a LaCroix sparkling water competitor — it's unsweetened, so the flavors are pretty mild (a lot of the fruitiness comes from the aroma). The company just released a new product, bubly burst, a different spin on the sparkling water beverage.

Bubly burst has more intense fruit flavors and is sweetened with low-calorie sweeteners. It also comes in an array of bright colors, highlighted by its skinny, clear plastic bottles. The drinks appears to be an attempt to compete with Sparkling Ice, a different brand of sweetened, fruity seltzer — even the shape of the bottle is similar.

I've already done a regular bubly sparkling water ranking, so it only seems natural to rank bubly burst, too. PepsiCo sent me all the flavors so I could try them and put them in order from worst to first. The rankings are primarily based on how much I enjoyed the taste of each variety, though other factors like mouthfeel and smell played their part as well.

