The 5 Biggest Pizza Trends Of 2026 (So Far)
Pizza is such a timeless food that it seems like new trends should be harder to find each year, but there is still much out there to explore in 2026. While pizza is still wildly popular, it has been losing market share in other categories. U.S. pizza restaurant revenue has fallen for five straight years as competitors like chicken chains have surged. This has been blamed on a confluence of factors, including health concerns, less spending power, and an increase in consumer taste for more international flavors, all of which are addressed here in our top pizza trends of 2026.
Pizza losing its role as the default delivery option has forced the industry to get experimental, as the rise of apps has made a much broader range of cuisines deliverable. And, in contrast to these new options, your typical pizza seems kind of boring. According to a recent industry report from Pizza Today, 2026 has experienced tons of innovation in the world of both pizza toppings and crusts, appealing to younger customers with diverse tastes while trying to recapture health and value-minded diners.
Like any trend, many of these likely won't stand the test of time. Of all the most popular pizza toppings, pepperoni is still the most popular after all these years. However, what can't be denied is that it's starting to feel like the Wild West in the pizza world right now.
More unique spicy ingredients on menus
Americas desire for hot and spicy foods has skyrocketed, driven largely by younger consumers' tastes, and now pizza restaurants are getting on board. It shouldn't be too much of a surprise for a generation raised on Flamin' Hot everything, but customers want something with real heat, and that has translated to their pizza preferences as well. If you were ordering a takeout pizza before, that often wasn't much of an option. Red pepper flake packets were about the closest thing American pizzerias offered to real spice. Nowadays, pizza restaurants are offering a wider variety of spicy toppings, like chili crisp, and customers are ordering them more than ever.
This can be seen in some of the fastest rising pizza toppings by popularity. In 2025, hot honey was the second fastest growing pizza topping in the country, according to stats from Datassential, only falling behind plant-based pepperoni. Another big riser has been Calabrian chiles, which offers a powerfully smokey heat that is 10 times spicier than a jalapeño on the heat-measuring Scoville scale. Even with slightly more mild options, spice is taking over. Chorizo is another increasingly popular pizza topping compared to mild sausage, and chicken as a topping is being boosted by Buffalo chicken and Nashville hot-flavored pizzas. Pizza lovers have never had more ways to sweat than in 2026.
Meat is back on the (pizza) menu
If you think the country's hunger for protein has spared pizza, think again. The demand for high protein recipes has risen as a number of trends have converged, with government guidelines increasing recommended consumption, diet trends, and folks' general perception that protein means "health and nutritious." Never mind the fact that health experts at Harvard say most Americans already get plenty of protein, customers ordering pizza are using the health trend as an excuse to load up on all kinds of different meats.
Despite already being loved, traditional meat-lovers pies have seen a surge in popularity. However, plenty of unusual protein choices (for pizza at least) are proliferating on menus. Barbecue flavors are becoming more popular, with pulled pork labeled one of the fastest growing options. Brisket is another fast-growing alternative. Fried chicken pizza, another trending topping that sounds good, is certainly hard to imagine as a health food, no matter how much protein it has.
That meat dominance shows up with more traditional toppings as well. The Pizza Today industry trends report shows pepperoni is still number one, with sausage at two and bacon at four. Maybe the best example of the current protein love is the suddenly widespread "triple pepperoni" pizza, which combines a mixture of different pepperoni styles (like cupping pepperoni and pepperoni shreds) on one pie.
Detroit-style and Roman pizza crusts are expanding to more menus
The growing appreciation for Detroit-style pizza has been going on for a while, but 2026 may the year it became fully mainstream. Detroit pizza has jumped all the way to number four in the most popular pizza styles, overtaking standbys like Sicilian, deep dish, and even the classic Neapolitan pizza. Sorry Naples, it turns out Americans love our pizza thick, hearty, and square.
Speaking of square pizza, another big riser has been Roman-style pizza. Also called pizza al taglio, Roman-style is a rectangular sheet-pan pizza commonly sold by the slice as a street food and loaded with toppings. It's a truly unique crust style, too. It uses olive oil like focaccia but is far thinner than that or other focaccia-like Sicilian pizzas. Yet, it's thicker and crispier than Neapolitan pizza. It has a crispy, light, airy texture, and — in Rome, at least — is often cut with scissors and sold by the pound. That thin but crispy texture has been the key to its rising popularity.
While Detroit and Roman pizza are the big stars of 2026, they aren't the only up and comers as pizzerias experiment to find new customers. New Haven's unique "Apizza" style is also expanding, and more unusual crusts are being rolled out and tested, including puff pastry. And, of course, pizza crust can't escape the hunt for protein either. Papa Johns started testing a high-protein crust option earlier this year.
International flavors are challenging old pizza classics
The most popular toppings are still mostly what you'd expect, but pizza joints are becoming more adventurous in trying to appeal to Americans' changing tastes. Beyond new spicy toppings, the pizza industry is starting to offer more of both Italian favorites that have been previously overlooked and fusion creations featuring international ingredients. Two Italian toppings getting more play are pistachios and figs. The former is often crushed into a pesto-like sauce, while the latter provides an amazingly sweet contrast to salty toppings like prosciutto.
Beyond that, pizza spots are trying all kinds of new things. Korean barbecue is becoming one such popular option, while other restaurants try out new combos like Mexican-inspired taco pizzas. These new offerings even extend beyond specific cuisines to different meals as well. Breakfast pizzas are also expanding at stores in the frozen food aisle, as well as other chains like Casey's.
The biggest rising star is probably Indian-style pizza toppings. Local restaurants like Zante Pizza and Indian Cuisine in San Francisco, and the newer Pijja Palace in Los Angeles, have been driving a trend towards using Indian recipes like butter chicken, chutney, and masala sauces as pizza ingredients. This has shown up in the restaurant data as well, with paneer joining the ranks of the fastest growing pizza topping options. Research from Hormel Foods even shows Indian-inspired toppings have seen a 98% increase in popularity in just four years. This trend won't be confined to big cities for long.
More pizza menus are now offerings smaller portions and lighter crusts
The pizza industry has realized it can't escape the looming shadow of GLP-1s and is rushing to offer lighter and more healthy options. This is partly what's behind the resurgence in preferences for meat toppings, as protein is important to retaining muscle mass when losing weight. But the industry also realizes this is the time for trying new things, as research from PwC has found that GLP-1 users, which includes 20% of U.S. households, have cut spending on pizza by 22%. That's far more than users have cut down on other indulgent options like fried chicken and burgers.
Smaller appetites mean expanding menus to add smaller portion size options and less heavy ingredients. Some of this is done in ways the pizza industry has explored for decades. Recent years have seen the reemergence of slice shops. The classic New York staple appeals to those looking for both a smaller meal and a less eye-popping check.
Single serving and personal pizzas are also on the rise, with Domino's just adding a personal pan pizza for the first time ever. Cauliflower crusts have also been an answer, as they are both lighter, nutrient dense, and can be made to be high protein. It may seem like the pizza industry is throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks — and it kind of is. That's just the unsettled state of pizza in 2026.