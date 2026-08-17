The 5 Biggest Pizza Trends Of 2026 (So Far)

Pizza is such a timeless food that it seems like new trends should be harder to find each year, but there is still much out there to explore in 2026. While pizza is still wildly popular, it has been losing market share in other categories. U.S. pizza restaurant revenue has fallen for five straight years as competitors like chicken chains have surged. This has been blamed on a confluence of factors, including health concerns, less spending power, and an increase in consumer taste for more international flavors, all of which are addressed here in our top pizza trends of 2026.

Pizza losing its role as the default delivery option has forced the industry to get experimental, as the rise of apps has made a much broader range of cuisines deliverable. And, in contrast to these new options, your typical pizza seems kind of boring. According to a recent industry report from Pizza Today, 2026 has experienced tons of innovation in the world of both pizza toppings and crusts, appealing to younger customers with diverse tastes while trying to recapture health and value-minded diners.

Like any trend, many of these likely won't stand the test of time. Of all the most popular pizza toppings, pepperoni is still the most popular after all these years. However, what can't be denied is that it's starting to feel like the Wild West in the pizza world right now.