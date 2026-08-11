Domino's Is Adding A Pizza It Has Never Offered Before — But Pizza Hut Has Had For Decades

If you've ever battled over the last slice of takeout pizza, you're going to want to hear this exciting news. Soon you won't have to share Domino's pizza with anyone else. We're not suggesting you eat an entire pie by yourself — instead it's because Domino's will begin offering personal pan pizza for the first time ever in the U.S. starting on August 31.

While Pizza Hut has long cornered the pizza-for-me market with its signature 6-inch pan pizza, Domino's is finally adding its own version to the menu called The Domino. Made in a rectangular pan, the new pizza at Domino's is aptly named because it's shaped like a domino and cut down the middle, creating two perfectly portioned slices. Featuring a crispy Parmesan, Detroit-style crust and two layers of cheese, customers can choose up to three toppings to add to their order of The Domino.

The Domino is available as part of the pizza chain's Mix-and-Match menu, where customers can choose two or more Domino's items from the promotion for $6.99 each (which we think is one of the best pizza deals in 2026). And independent taste-testers who got to try The Domino in advance gave the new personal pizza rave reviews, which makes us even more eager to try it for ourselves.