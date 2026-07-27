The World's Best-Selling Pizza Chain In 2026 Outshines Papa Johns, Pizza Hut, And Little Caesars

There are hundreds of options out there if you're craving a hot slice of pizza, but this chain claims it's standing on top of the world when it comes to sales. Per a July 2026 earnings report, Domino's Pizza is now the most profitable chain of pizzerias in America with global retail sales marking almost $9.6 billion for the first half of 2026. The company declared it saw a $49.3 million increase in revenue and earned $7 million more from its operations in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 4.3% and 3.1% over the previous quarter, respectively. That means an increase in net income of $4.7 million, up 3.6% from the previous quarter.

The announcement had a positive effect on Domino's stock market shares, to say the least. It beat revenue expectations by 1.2% with its sales increase, making $1.19 billion. This resulted in shares of the company trading up to $342.80 after the earnings report came out. Dominos is doing far better than most of its competitors when it comes to actually adding revenue to the company's worth. To wit: It added $480 million between 2023 and 2024, whereas Pizza Hut and Papa John's lost $80 million and $160 million, respectively. Alternatively, Little Ceasars added valuation in that same time period: $510 million, though it came in $360 million less than Pizza Hut and $4.57 billion behind Domino's.