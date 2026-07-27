The World's Best-Selling Pizza Chain In 2026 Outshines Papa Johns, Pizza Hut, And Little Caesars
There are hundreds of options out there if you're craving a hot slice of pizza, but this chain claims it's standing on top of the world when it comes to sales. Per a July 2026 earnings report, Domino's Pizza is now the most profitable chain of pizzerias in America with global retail sales marking almost $9.6 billion for the first half of 2026. The company declared it saw a $49.3 million increase in revenue and earned $7 million more from its operations in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 4.3% and 3.1% over the previous quarter, respectively. That means an increase in net income of $4.7 million, up 3.6% from the previous quarter.
The announcement had a positive effect on Domino's stock market shares, to say the least. It beat revenue expectations by 1.2% with its sales increase, making $1.19 billion. This resulted in shares of the company trading up to $342.80 after the earnings report came out. Dominos is doing far better than most of its competitors when it comes to actually adding revenue to the company's worth. To wit: It added $480 million between 2023 and 2024, whereas Pizza Hut and Papa John's lost $80 million and $160 million, respectively. Alternatively, Little Ceasars added valuation in that same time period: $510 million, though it came in $360 million less than Pizza Hut and $4.57 billion behind Domino's.
Domino's reinvented itself as a place for more than pizza
Domino's has done a lot to differentiate itself from other pizza chains since revamping its menu in 2025. That was Domino's first brand refresh in 13 years, and it hasn't been afraid to change up its pizza recipe either, last doing so in 2009. That inspired the "pizza turnaround" campaign where the workers and executives for the company admitted the chain's food needed a major quality overhaul. That seems to have given the company a new lease on life, and it has continued to juggle about its offerings since then.
Nowadays, Domino's menu includes its signature pizza but also bread bites and cheese-and-meat stuffed bread offerings. It also serves bone-in and boneless breaded chicken wings along with loaded chicken bites — breaded chicken pieces with a variety of pizza-like toppings. Garden salads and oven-baked, cheese-laden pastas are also offered by the chain. Its signature lava cakes, fresh-baked cookie brownies, and cinnamon bread bites are part of its sweet offerings. It still features the best pepperoni pizza from a popular chain restaurant, and with a lineup that won't break the bank, it's also one of the best value pizza chains out there. Unlike other chains, Domino's hasn't been resistant to change — which might be the key to its success.