Why An Old-School Drip Coffee Maker Is Just Better Than A Keurig

Keurig machines took up residence on kitchen countertops seemingly overnight, supplanting the steadfast drip machines that had been brewing perfectly fine java for decades. With them came K-Cups, which showed up on the scene with all the glitz and glamour of disposable novelty — to the degree that people didn't notice what came out of those slick, plastic pods was a consistently mediocre-to-bad cup of joe.

I am decidedly not a coffee snob. I know my way around different types of coffee beans, and I do value a strong cup in the morning, but I am not the type to, say, hand-grind my beans fresh each day or use water that is heated to just below boiling. These minutiae don't make much of a difference for me, and they certainly don't for anyone considering a cup of coffee from a Keurig machine either. The trouble with these single-serving coffee makers is that, as a user, you have almost no control.

While you can buy different K-Cups, until you load in the first pod from that overpriced 12-pack, you have no idea if you'll like them. If the coffee comes out too weak, as it often does, there's no real fix. If nothing else, drip coffeemakers produce a better cup than Keurig machines because you have control. Beyond that, standard coffee makers are more affordable than Keurig machines — and they produce larger batches using much less garbage.

Unless you're really trying to cultivate the vibe of an auto shop waiting room or mid-level business hotel, you're better off skipping the Keurig and sticking with a tried-and-true drip machine. Even if you don't have the space for one, there are other ways to make coffee that beat using a Keurig machine and those dreaded plastic pods.