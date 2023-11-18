Keurig Vs Standard Coffee Makers: Which Is More Affordable?

For many, coffee is more than a morning beverage — it's a way of life and a daily essential. And for some of us, an afternoon drink too. We love it for its taste, the routine of it, and the energy boost. But when costs are skyrocketing and we're all pinching pennies wherever possible, DIY coffee instead of that $7 coffee shop latte is a way to save serious dough. To do so, there are a host of at-home coffee makers in two major categories: Standard coffee makers and the ever-popular Keurig.

While both have their pros and cons, if being economical is your main motivating factor, the two are not created equal. At-home coffee makers all require regular purchases of beans, the cost of the machine itself, and maintenance. And while the Keurig is convenient, those single-serve K-cups add up in a big way.

Matthew Woodburn-Simmonds, founder of Home Coffee Expert, coffee expert, and ex-barista, points out "each K-cup can be between $0.40 [and] $1.25 and only makes [one] cup of coffee. A 12oz bag of coffee can range from $6 [to] $10, but if cost is your main concern then you're looking at $0.20 [to] $0.30 per cup or even less from a standard coffee maker." Take the bit of extra effort to brew a pot the old-school way and save — potentially dramatically.