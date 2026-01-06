The 4 Coffee Bean Types, Explained

Walking down the aisle of the grocery store, or stopping into a coffeeshop for a quick cup, it might seem like there aren't a whole lot of decisions to be made about different varieties of coffee beans. For a lot of consumers, this is true. The shelves of your local market are stocked with bags of different types of coffee roasts, and any café you frequent likely has a long list of different types of coffee drinks that you can order, but for the most part the actual species of coffee that you buy is not part of the equation. In fact, it's a good bet that many people who drink a hot cup of joe or two every morning likely don't know what species it is in that brew, or that there are well over 100 different species of coffee in the world.

Despite the many different species in the Coffea genus, just four main species make up the grand majority of coffee cultivation, with one owning the bulk of the coffee-sphere worldwide. For coffee connoisseurs, however, these four different types of beans each offer a unique niche both in terms of cultivation as well as the taste and aroma that they lend to a morning macchiato.