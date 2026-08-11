I Tried And Ranked 6 W.L. Weller Bourbons. This Was My Hands-Down Favorite

It wasn't too long ago when you could roll into a liquor store and snag a handle of W.L. Weller for a Jackson and some change. But alas, Pappy-monium brought that all to a halt as consumers became wise to the fact that the two wheated bourbon legends (both currently produced by Buffalo Trace) are close relatives that share the same mash bill. (The barrels considered to be superior bear the Van Winkle name.)

Over the last few years, Weller's prestige continued to elevate with the additions of C.Y.P.B., Single Barrel, and Full Proof, which joined the original trio of 12 Year, Special Reserve, and Antique 107 to form the brand's core lineup. While the bottles, each distinguished by a different colored label, vary in elusiveness, they are all in the allocated realm. That means you either need some excellent timing, a strong relationship with your local booze shop owner, or a willingness to spend well over MSRP to snag one off the shelves.

Tracking down one Weller is hard enough, so it goes without saying that putting together a sampling of the whole shebang requires some special favors. I was lucky enough to receive an invite from Buffalo Trace to "taste the rainbow" and enjoy the entire main lineup in a single, magical sitting (sadly, the even rarer William Larue Weller, Daniel Weller, and Weller Millennium were unable to attend). With each pour a mystery, I sipped my way through a blind tasting of the core six and ranked them from worst to best, though considering the level of quality I enjoyed during the bucket list experience, "great to greatest" seems more apropos.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.