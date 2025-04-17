Can You Really Taste The Difference In A Single-Barrel Bourbon?

What's the difference between single barrel and double barrel bourbon? It's all in the name. But can you really taste the difference between the number of barrels? We spoke to Chris Walster, the whisky connoisseur at The Cask Connoisseur, who says that you absolutely can. "The typical reason comes down to the difference in the maturation of the bourbon," Walster explains. "Simply put, a single barrel bourbon won't be as complex in flavor compared to a double barrel, as the majority of flavor for a bourbon comes from the cask."

Despite that, Walster emphasizes that this doesn't necessarily make one method better than the other. "With any whisky, 'beauty is in the eyes of the beholder,' so if you prefer a single barrel, absolutely fine. You may find that a double barrel does nothing for you," Walster adds. Of course, that isn't to say that there aren't reasons to prefer double-barrel bourbon to single. In fact, Walster notes that the double maturation offers two significant advantages.

"The second barrel will be fresher, and effectively the whisky maturation process will be more active," the connoisseur notes. "Therefore imparting more flavors and complexity in a shorter period of time." Additionally, the second barrel can be used correctively, should any irregularities come up the first time. "The original casks are likely to have been mixed before the second barrel was used," he continues. "This mixing can round out any inconsistencies between barrels, creating a more balanced and rich final product."