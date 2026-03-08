What The Percentage On A Chocolate Actually Means

When shopping for the best chocolate brands, you might look for labels like milk, dark, and white, but the percentage numbers printed on some bars can be confusing and even intimidating. Understanding what they mean actually isn't too complicated, and will help you better select and appreciate bars, bonbons, and baking chocolate. Tasting Table spoke to Nicole Patel, founder of Delysia Chocolatier, to get the scoop on this mysterious yet vital aspect of chocolate-making and buying.

Whether you're looking at bars labeled as 50%, 70%, or 90%, "the percentage refers to the total cacao content in the chocolate, including cocoa solids and cocoa butter," Patel explained. "For example, a 70% chocolate bar means that 70% of the bar comes from cacao components, while the remaining 30% is usually sugar." Cocoa butter is the fat found in cacao beans, while cocoa solids are all the "dry" parts of the bean that are not fat. With a strong, bitter, aromatic taste, solids supply that essential "chocolatey" flavor, while the butter creates the creamy, rich, and smooth-melting texture of good-quality chocolate.

How does the amount of cacao (which is different from cocoa) influence the character of chocolate? As Patel told us, "In general, a higher percentage means more intense chocolate flavor and less sweetness, while a lower percentage means a sweeter, creamier bar." The expert chocolatier gave us more tips on how to discover which cacao percentages you enjoy the most, and what the number really means in terms of chocolate quality.