What Counts As Chocolate? Here's What The FDA Says

If you've ever picked up a bag of cereal or cookies, looked at the ingredients, and seen the word "chocolatey" as a key descriptor, it's not marketing — there's a scientific reason behind this label. In the U.S., the FDA has regulations around what actually counts as chocolate and what can be labeled as such. Standards of Identity (or SOIs) for chocolate and other foods help companies name and define the ingredients in their products so customers can better identify and understand what they're eating. According to the FDA, in order for something to be considered chocolate, it has to contain one specific ingredient: chocolate liquor.

Chocolate liquor is comprised of cocoa particles suspended in cocoa butter, which is made by roasting milled cocoa nibs (crushed cocoa beans). Chocolate bars, chips, and candies contain various other ingredients, such as dairy, sweeteners, spices, flavorings, emulsifiers, or cocoa fat, but they must contain chocolate liquor in order for them to count as chocolate. There are different requirements for how much chocolate liquor a product has to contain, depending on the type of chocolate it is. For instance, sweet versions, such as semisweet or bittersweet chocolate bars, must contain at least 35% chocolate liquor by weight. Milk chocolate must contain at least 10%, while sweet chocolate must contain at least 15%.