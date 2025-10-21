7 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Buying Chocolate

Like any specialty commodity, chocolate operates within an extremely complex chain of growing, harvesting, shipping, making, and consuming. A sudden craving can quickly turn into a nightmare of decoding advertising jargon, complicated labels, and ethical concerns — not to mention the decision fatigue that comes from facing rows of sleek, stylish packaging at the grocery store. Cacao is primarily grown in the global South and is facing increasingly volatile growing conditions due to climate change, making it even more important to know a few things about where it comes from and how it's produced.

The good news: A little education goes a long way. Knowing a handful of important things about how chocolate is grown, made, advertised, and sold can help you make confident choices that align with your wallet, taste preferences, and values. Whether you're a baker looking for the ideal chocolate for chocolate chip cookies or chocolate ganache, a religious observer of the singular post-dinner dark chocolate square, or a conscientious shopper interested in fair and sustainable sourcing, a basic understanding of chocolate's ingredients and labeling can make you a far more savvy consumer.

As a former chocolatier for a bean-to-bar chocolate company (more on that below), and as a food systems researcher, I've learned that the chocolate industry follows the timeless philosophical truth: The more you know, the more you realize there is to learn. Here is a crash course on the seven most important things to keep in mind when buying chocolate, ranging from its ethical and sustainable concerns to its taste and quality.