Use This McDonald's Trick To Order A Toasty European-Style Breakfast For Cheap

McDonald's breakfast isn't just a national treasure: it's a worldwide delicacy. While you can expect McMuffins, hash browns, and hotcakes at locations in the States, foreign franchises boast all sorts of unique, craveworthy items. One sandwich we hope to try one day is the McToast Bacon — a sandwich similar to a McGriddle or a plain cheeseburger, available in Norway, Malta, Estonia, Germany, and Poland. Turns out, with a few simple ordering hacks, we can try it in the U.S., too.

The McToast Bacon is a breakfast sandwich featuring slices of melted cheddar cheese, strips of bacon, and a toasted bun. If you want to try it out, simply order bacon and cheese on a bun. For a crispier sandwich, you can ask for the bun extra toasted. To make it truly authentic, flip the bun after ordering it so the inside faces up — that's how it's served in other countries. It looks like an inside-out cheeseburger minus the patty.

This sandwich is simple, delicious, and affordable. It's hard to say exactly how much it costs since it's a custom order, but it shouldn't be over $2 to $3 — the price of a plain McDonald's cheeseburger, depending on location. If you order it on the McDonald's app, simply get a regular cheeseburger and a side of bacon, and remove the patty. It may be an exclusive breakfast item for other countries, but in the U.S., you can order its ingredients any time of day!