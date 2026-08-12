Head To This Steakhouse For One Of The Best Burgers Made With Prime Beef

Steakhouse menus can be stacked with delicious options and a burger may not be the first item that comes to mind as an order, but it turns out that many chains are serving up stellar options between two buns. The burger at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, in particular, made our list of the best steakhouse burgers. Ruth's Chris prides itself on using custom-aged, corn-fed Midwestern beef, with a USDA Prime designation, and customers are well pleased by the 10-ounce patty.

"Best burger ever," wrote a fan on Facebook. The cooking process — on a flat plate over a salamander — means that meat develops a crunchy, smash burger-like crust on each hand-formed patty. Even with a generous slice of onion and a seeded bun, the meaty, caramelized patty steals the show. At around $20 and served with hand-cut fries, the burger makes for a solid choice on the menu.

Burgers at Ruth's Chris can be ordered to your desired temperature, though customers suggest asking for medium unless you want to deal with drippings running down your forearms. "Medium is the move," recommended one customer on Facebook. A separate commenter in the same thread added that eating the burger on garlic bread can be a game-changing move. Burgers can be topped with customers' choice of bleu, cheddar, or Swiss cheese, or no cheese at all.