This Green-Flag Label Indicates A High-Quality Steakhouse

Little is more disappointing than shelling out for what you expect to be an excellent steak at a restaurant only to be delivered something that you could have prepared better at home for half the price. So, anything that allows you to judge the quality of the beef before you order is welcome. That can mean looking at photos and reviews online before you arrive, but a good steakhouse menu should also have information about the cuts of beef offered. To help explain exactly what you should look for as a steakhouse customer, we sat down with Leandro "Lean" Gentini, known as the world's first International Meat Sommelier.

"Seeing USDA Prime on the menu is certainly a positive sign," Gentini says. "USDA Prime is the highest-quality grade in the United States, and primarily rewards abundant marbling, youthful cattle, and desirable lean color. That makes it an excellent indicator of premium grain-fed beef." Spotting that label on the menu is a sign of a quality steakhouse, and indicates the cut of meat on your plate will be an excellent one; but the question of quality is more complex than just looking for those words.

"Consumers should understand that many outstanding grass-fed beef programs naturally produce leaner meat with a darker lean color," Gentini explains. "Because of how the USDA grading system works, these cattle may never qualify as USDA Prime despite offering exceptional flavor, texture, and eating quality." The USDA beef cut grades are a helpful solution, but as he puts it, "it's only one piece of the puzzle," and a good steakhouse will offer more information about why a particular steak is worth ordering.