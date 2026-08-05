Costco's New Prepared Meal Brings Back A Fan-Favorite Bakery Item, But One Ingredient Is Overshadowing It

When a new dish joins the lineup of Costco's popular prepared meals, shoppers usually scramble to try it ––but the chain's latest release comes with good news and bad. As of August 4, 2026, a tasty-looking chicken sandwich has hit Costco's deli, featuring a fan-favorite bakery item that hasn't been seen in years: pretzel rolls. However, the sandwich also comes with lettuce, drawing ire from customers worried about the national Cyclospora outbreak linked to leafy greens.

Costco's Chicken Sandwich on Pretzel Buns is sold in a 6-count pack for around $14. The new item features chicken lunch meat, lettuce, cheddar and Swiss cheeses, a packet of Dijon mustard sauce, and of course, the prized pretzel roll. Shoppers have wanted this Costco bakery item back in stores since it was discontinued around 2018. On the other hand, the included lettuce has caused some Costco members to swear off of it.

"Dang, I would be messing these up if it wasn't for the lettuce," one Facebook commenter said, while other users implored Costco (and fellow customers) to "leave the lettuce off" and "don't eat the lettuce." While the ongoing Cyclospora outbreak doesn't necessarily make all lettuce from all retailers unsafe to eat, and Costco's use of lettuce on its latest prepared food isn't flagrant customer endangerment, but it's certainly ill-timed and puts a damper on the pretzel bun's return.