Where Does Costco Get Its Lettuce From?

Costco shoppers have been paying very close attention to their lettuce labels thanks to the ongoing Cyclospora outbreak investigation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2026. It's no secret Costco sells an enormous amount of fresh produce, but if you're hoping to trace it all to one source, the answer isn't so straightforward.

Unlike some grocery chains that rely heavily on one produce company, Costco sources its produce through a network of large national growers, as well as regional processors and local farms. That kind of flexible sourcing means Costco's shelves are always stocked, but it also means the origin of your Caesar salad kit may vary from one warehouse to the next.

One of Costco's produce suppliers that might ring a bell is Taylor Farms, one of North America's largest growers and processors of salad greens. Taylor Farms is also the lettuce brand tied to the outbreak, and it's also no stranger to controversies and recalls. In 2015, Costco had to recall its Rotisserie Chicken Salad as well. But Taylor Farms is just one piece of the puzzle.