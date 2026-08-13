22 Restaurants You Probably Didn't Realize Were Sister Chains

America is the land of chain restaurants, with literally hundreds of options to choose from nationally. So, a few of them are bound to be surprise sister chains. The country hit a record 46 chains with over 1,000 locations at the end of 2025, with many more topping triple digits, and the same big companies likely own some of them without you realizing it.

Restaurants come together under the same business umbrella in all sorts of ways. Many are founded independently, only to be bought out by larger companies. This is how one of the oldest and most famous groups, Yum! Brands, came together. The well-known owner of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell (which birthed the popular portmanteau combo KenTacoHut locations) was actually spun out of PepsiCo, which bought the three existing chains in 1986, 1977, and 1978, respectively. Others, like the now-departed Bahama Breeze and the far-from-departed Olive Garden of the massive Darden Restaurants, were concepts launched by owners right out of the gate.

Taken together, these unexpected sister chains provide a fuller picture of U.S. chain restaurant chains. Yet while quite a few of the big names are owned by the same shadowy-sounding parent companies, many of the largest chains, like McDonald's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, and Domino's, are still independent, either privately owned or publicly listed on the stock market. It all adds up to a curious constellation of competing and overlapping business interests that show just how deceptively complicated the modern chain restaurant landscape can be.