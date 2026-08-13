22 Restaurants You Probably Didn't Realize Were Sister Chains
America is the land of chain restaurants, with literally hundreds of options to choose from nationally. So, a few of them are bound to be surprise sister chains. The country hit a record 46 chains with over 1,000 locations at the end of 2025, with many more topping triple digits, and the same big companies likely own some of them without you realizing it.
Restaurants come together under the same business umbrella in all sorts of ways. Many are founded independently, only to be bought out by larger companies. This is how one of the oldest and most famous groups, Yum! Brands, came together. The well-known owner of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell (which birthed the popular portmanteau combo KenTacoHut locations) was actually spun out of PepsiCo, which bought the three existing chains in 1986, 1977, and 1978, respectively. Others, like the now-departed Bahama Breeze and the far-from-departed Olive Garden of the massive Darden Restaurants, were concepts launched by owners right out of the gate.
Taken together, these unexpected sister chains provide a fuller picture of U.S. chain restaurant chains. Yet while quite a few of the big names are owned by the same shadowy-sounding parent companies, many of the largest chains, like McDonald's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, and Domino's, are still independent, either privately owned or publicly listed on the stock market. It all adds up to a curious constellation of competing and overlapping business interests that show just how deceptively complicated the modern chain restaurant landscape can be.
Olive Garden and Ruth's Chris
The populist Italian chain giant Olive Garden and the high-end Ruth's Chris, which exist under the same umbrella, show just how twisty these sister chain relationships can get. Olive Garden is maybe the quintessential restaurant group chain, as the Italian chain was founded when Darden was owned by cereal company General Mills, which acquired the restaurant group that had actually started with Red Lobster. Ruth's Chris, once a local New Orleans steakhouse named after its founder, wasn't acquired by Darden until 2023.
Burger King and Popeyes
Consider the umbrella owner of Burger King and Popeyes, the lesser-known version of Yum! Brands. Named Restaurant Brands International, the company was only formed in 2014, from the merger of Burger King and another big-name chain it still owns, Canada's famous Tim Hortons. Since then, RBI has acquired the beloved Louisiana chicken chain in 2017 and Firehouse Subs in 2021. That means a company you may have never heard of now owns 32,000 restaurant locations in 120 countries.
Buffalo Wild Wings and Dunkin'
Another symbol of the chain restaurant consolidation that has taken hold over the last decade, parent company Inspire Brands wasn't created until 2018. Like Restaurant Brands International, it came from the marriage of two chains, in this case, when Buffalo Wild Wings was purchased by Arby's. Yet the biggest moment in the company's short history came in 2020, when it acquired Dunkin' in a massive $11 billion deal, along with longtime partner Baskin-Robbins. How long until we see a Buffalo Wild Wings-flavored Coolatta?
McAlister's Deli and Schlotzsky's
Some sister chains highlight the fact that even seeming rivals can end up on the same team. While McAlister's and Schlotzsky's are not totally equivalent, with the former being more of a fast casual concept (acquired by its parent company in 2005) and later more Subway-esque (acquired in 2006), they are both sandwich shops owned by GoTo Foods. They even have a regional overlap, operating many locations in the South and Texas, although McAlister's also has a sizable Midwest presence. If that isn't enough, wait till you see who GoTo's parent company owns.
Subway and Jimmy John's
Yes, sometimes these huge umbrella companies are owned by even bigger ones, and GoTo Foods is owned by private equity firm Roark Capital. What else does Roark own? Inspire Brands, the owner of Buffalo Wild Wings and Dunkin', which also owns Jimmy John's. Oh, and in 2024, Roark separately purchased struggling sandwich giant Subway. With Subway, Jimmy John's, Arby's, McAlister's, and Schlotzsky's all owned by either subsidiaries or Roark itself, the company now controls five of the nine largest sandwich chains in the United States. Look out, Panera.
Panera and Krispy Kreme
Speaking of Panera. Did you know that the company that started out with the original, less memorable, but very local name St. Louis Bread Company is now owned by German billionaires through a Luxembourg-based private equity firm called JAB Holdings? That's business these days. JAB went on a buying streak of U.S. chains in the late 2010s, and nabbed Panera in 2017, only a year after it purchased glazed donut slingers Krispy Kreme. JAB seems to have a love of round baked goods and coffee, because it also owns Einstein Bros Bagels and Caribou Coffee.
Outback Steakhouse and Carrabba's
Not every restaurant group is quite as massive and complicated as Roark or JAB. Bloomin' Brands grew out of Outback Steakhouse, which was founded in 1988 by a group of industry veterans. Only five years later, it was successful enough to partner with the then-family-owned Carrabba's, which was opened by a nephew-uncle pair in 1986. The complementary pairing went well enough that Outback acquired Carrabba's outright in 1995, and the two have been partners ever since. Sometimes one company just buys another, and that's it.
Morton's and Bubba Gump Shrimp
This pairing of sister chains comes courtesy of one of the lesser-known national restaurant groups, although you might know the name: Landry's. The seafood restaurant itself has expanded to 600-plus locations, but it also grew by acquiring several specialty and upscale dining concepts in the 2010s. Landry's purchased the Forrest Gump-themed Bubba Gump in 2010, and Chicago-born steakhouse Morton's was bought in 2012. Today, they are still part of a seafood- and steak-themed grouping that includes Joe's Crab Shack, McCormick and Schmick's, Saltgrass Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Double Eagle.
Taco Bell and Habit Burger & Grill
Yum! Brands may be our country's best-known fast food group, but it added a new member to its original trio a few years ago. The charburger maker Habit Burger & Grill, which started life as Hamburger Habit, was a local staple in the Southern California city of Santa Barbara. After being purchased by brothers, one of whom was an employee, in 1980, it slowly expanded into a local chain. In 2007, it was sold to a private equity firm, and then sold again in 2020 to Yum!, making it the company's flagship burger brand.
Cinnabon and Jamba
You might already know that mall staples Cinnabon and Auntie Ann's share an owner, hello again, GoTo Foods and Roark Capital, because they sometimes appear in joint locations. But GoTo also owns the (somewhat) more health-inclined smoothie shop and fellow mall favorite Jamba. While Cinnabon has been part of the company since 2004, Jamba was only acquired back in 2018. And yes, that means GoTo is responsible for Jamba's 2019 streamlined dropping of "Juice" from its original name, as the new owners have pivoted the brand towards a larger range of health foods.
Chili's and Maggiano's Little Italy
The last grouping is the smallest, but might have the most history. Chili's and Maggiano's are owned by Brinker, founded by restaurateur Norman Brinker. Starting at Jack in the Box, Brinker went on to found pioneering casual restaurant chain Steak & Ale, develop Bennigan's, and join Pillsbury when it owned Burger King. He left when he invested in Chili's in 1983. Since then, Brinker has owned chains like On the Border Mexican Grill and Corner Bakery Café, but Maggiano's (bought in 1995) and Chili's are the only brands under Brinker as of August 2026.