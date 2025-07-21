Panera Bread's Original Name Was Way Less Memorable

Panera Bread is unique in that some of its locations still bear the name St. Louis Bread Company: specifically, the ones in and around the St. Louis area because many locals are proud of Panera Bread's roots. This writer personally grew up near the St. Louis area, and I remember visiting St. Louis Bread Company locations as a child. While I grew up far enough outside of the city to also know it as Panera Bread, I had some friends who didn't even realize the chain had another name until they grew quite a bit older.

The pride and familiarity that many locals have for the name St. Louis Bread Company meant that when locations in St. Charles and other areas outside of St. Louis proper started popping up under the name Panera Bread, there was an outcry in the community. A Panera Bread spokesperson responded to this controversy by telling Spectrum News that all stores in St. Louis city and county "are proudly remaining St. Louis Bread Co. locations," but other Missouri stores will get a rebrand. As a former Missouri local, I can say with certainty that while Panera Bread is a catchier name in other parts of the U.S., many Missourians will continue to call it St. Louis Bread Company no matter how much signage is changed.