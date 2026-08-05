10 Foods That Were Practically Unheard Of In The US Until The '60s

The 1960s brought major change to all corners of America. Socially, politically, economically — there's no doubt that this decade was one of transformation. And with these changes, Americans started eating differently, too.

In fact, the 1960s introduced the U.S. to many new foods. It might be hard to believe, but some beloved staples we might take for granted in modern times were virtually unheard of before this decade. Belgian waffles, loaded with ice cream, maple syrup, and chocolate sauce? No, not a thing. You couldn't even grab a falafel wrap for lunch, or drizzle your grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce. We know, it's baffling, right?

Here, we take a closer look at some of the foods that most people in the U.S. had not tried — or even heard of — until the 1960s. Without giving too much away, we have to admit, it seems like Julia Child and the 1964 New York World's Fair really did some heavy lifting during this era. And, we're grateful.