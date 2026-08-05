The Priciest Restaurant Tasting Menu In Every State
A tasting menu is a sequence of small plates offered at high-end (and some mid-range) restaurants. Guests who have booked this chef-driven, prix-fixe format are meant to relax and let the kitchen and sommelier work their magic. Each course is a work of art, designed to delight the senses through exceptional flavors, aromas, and textures. This dining style isn't always worth the reservation hassle and hefty bill, though. With this in mind, we've compiled the priciest of these experiences across the U.S. — but ones that have earned wide acclaim. All rates are sourced from official websites (or booking platforms, if unavailable). They reflect prices at the time of writing and exclude beverages, tax, and gratuity.
Here are some etiquette guidelines to consider before booking these venues. First, communicate your dietary restrictions and preferences in advance. Arrive a few minutes early, and avoid rushing the waitstaff. Don't be shy to inquire about particularly intriguing dishes. Finally, you don't have to shell out for wine pairings: You can still order your booze or soft drinks à la carte. Now, let's journey from Alabama to Wyoming to explore the nation's most expensive tasting menus.
Alabama: Rêve (Birmingham)
Rêve, meaning "dream," is a contemporary French restaurant billed as the first tasting menu in Birmingham. It's recommended by the Michelin Guide and can be booked via Resy. The Atelier, or six-course menu, will run you $95, while the 10-course Full Story costs $165. You could also add the roasted duck for $160 (thankfully, it feeds two). As for wine pairings, they start at $75.
(205) 593-4154
1821 2nd Ave N, Ste 176, Birmingham, AL 35203
Alaska: Seven Glaciers Restaurant (Girdwood)
Accessible by tram lift and boasting glacier views, this contemporary restaurant is located at Alyeska Resort. As one of the few AAA Four Diamond establishments in Alaska, it's praised for its creative offerings, fresh greens, and tender meats. The four-course tasting menu is currently priced at $119, which you can complement with drinks and additional bites from the à-la-carte bar and wine lists.
alyeskaresort.com/seven-glaciers
(907) 754-2237
1000 Arlberg Ave, Girdwood, AK 99587
Arizona: Christopher's at Wrigley Mansion (Phoenix)
This modern French restaurant is led by James Beard Award-winning chef Christopher Gross. It offers incredible skyline and mountain views and is suitable for romantic occasions. The tasting menu is priced at $275 without the black truffles, which cost $60. Caviar additions range from $150 to $375 — unless you choose three options for $675. As for the wine pairing, it's set at $250.
wrigleymansion.com/christophers
(602) 522-2344
2501 E Telawa Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arkansas: Ryn (Bentonville)
This New American restaurant is known for its strictly farm-to-table, gluten-free, and hyper-local offerings. Its evolving menu, which features eight to 10 courses, is valued at $150 if you opt for the Main Dining Room Experience. For its part, the Private Dining Room Experience, which can accommodate up to six guests, is valued at $200 per person. As for wine pairings, they start at $80.
(479) 203-0650
9617 Price Coffee Rd, Bentonville, AR 72712
California: Somni (West Hollywood)
Praised for its bold creations and attention to detail, this coveted spot can be booked on Resy. Its Spanish-inspired menu, featuring dishes like dashi meringue with caviar, has earned three Michelin stars, as reflected by the cost. Whether you pick the chef's counter or the private cellar, alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink pairings are mandatory. Adding wine can easily drive the price from the $600 base fee to $1,000, possibly reaching a whopping $1,600.
9045 Nemo St, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Colorado: Bosq Restaurant (Aspen)
This New American restaurant offers seasonal dishes crafted from fresh ingredients and has been awarded one Michelin star. Once your seats are secured on OpenTable, expect to sample five courses for $215 and at least nine for $305. Current offerings include duck liver mousse, lobster grilled over juniper branches, and squash blossom with berries. As for wine pairings, they start at $165.
(970) 710-7299
312 S Mill St, Aspen, CO 81611
Connecticut: The Restaurant at Winvian Farm (Morris)
This exquisite European-style establishment is a member of Relais & Châteaux and has earned the AAA Five Diamond Award six times in a row. Its evolving farm-to-table menus are prepared from seasonal ingredients. The three-course option costs $145, while four courses will run you $160. You can order your wine, beer, or cocktails à la carte.
winvian.com/dine/the-restaurant
(860) 567-9600
155 Alain White Rd, Morris, CT 06763
Delaware: Bardea Steak (Wilmington)
This upscale restaurant is co-owned by James Beard Award semifinalist chef Antimo DiMeo, so make sure you secure your booking on OpenTable. Named one of North America's Top 50 Steakhouses, it offers a tasting deal of six premium cuts for $180. You can also order the chef's featured cut for $30 as well as the roasted bone marrow for $15. Add-ons like miso-French onion butter are offered at $8.
(302) 550-9600
608 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
Florida: The Dining Room at Victoria and Albert's (Lake Buena Vista)
This contemporary American restaurant is located inside Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa. Hailed for its attentive service, complex flavors, and Victorian murals, it has nabbed a Michelin star as well as multiple AAA Five Diamond Awards. Expect to spend at least $295 on the prix-fixe menu as well as a minimum of $155 for exceptional wines from 35 regions.
disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/grand-floridian-resort-and-spa/victoria-and-alberts
(407) 939-3862
4401 Floridian Way, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Georgia: Georgia Boy (Atlanta)
Recommended by the Michelin Guide and known as one of the best culinary experiences in Atlanta, this restaurant is led by James Beard Award semifinalist chef Joey Ward. It offers a complex, interactive tasting menu of 14 to 16 courses. Before booking on Resy, note that it will cost you $275 on Wednesdays and Thursdays, but $295 from Friday to Sunday. Curated wine pairings are offered at $135.
(404) 698-3961
1043 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Hawaii: Sushi Sho (Waikiki Beach)
Sushi Sho is located within The Ritz-Carlton Residences. Its elevated omakase dining experience, a type of Japanese restaurant that is growing in popularity in the U.S., combines Hawaiian ingredients and Edomae methods. Only two services are offered per evening on the 10-seat counter, so your Tock booking may prove challenging. The menu is set at $400 without drinks, and there's a $100 corkage fee for every two bottles of wine or champagne.
ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/hnlrr-the-ritz-carlton-residences-waikiki-beach/dining
(808) 729-9717
383 Kalaimoku St, Honolulu, HI 96815
Idaho: Candle in the Woods (Athol)
This welcoming establishment offers rotating menus and an award-winning wine cellar. Anchored by a communal table that can accommodate up to 22 guests, it hosts a single seating per evening. Guests can enjoy between 12 and 14 courses in addition to curated wines for $195. Expect to pay more for special events and premium weekends, though. As for reservations, they're available on OpenTable.
(208) 661-8085
5751 ID-54, Athol, ID 83801
Illinois: Smyth (Chicago)
This New American restaurant boasts three Michelin stars and was voted the World's Best Restaurant — North America in 2026. Patrons are delighted by the balanced flavors in addition to the attentive and meticulous service. You can book one of two experiences on Tock: the Smyth menu, priced at $420, or the chef's menu for $550. Wine pairings are valued at $245, unless you opt for the limited-availability reserve list for $475.
(773) 913-3773
177 N Ada St, #101, Chicago, IL 60607
Indiana: Vida (Indianapolis)
This spot has earned AAA's Four Diamond Award for its quality New American fare. Balancing polished service, a warm ambiance, and thoughtful flavors, it was named one of OpenTable's 2026 Top 100 Romantic Restaurants. The tasting menu costs $150, while wine pairings are offered at $240 per guest. The reserve pairing is another option for $335 per table. Alternatively, you can pay $300 to enjoy a four-course menu with wine.
(317) 420-2323
601 E New York St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Iowa: Chez Grace (Coralville)
Chez Grace is a contemporary French restaurant with an elegant setting suitable for intimate occasions. It accommodates up to 24 guests and can only be booked via phone, so don't expect to waltz in without prior notice. The four-course menus will run you $100 or $130, while the five-course options cost $140 and must be ordered by the entire party. As for the corkage fee, it starts at $50 per bottle.
(319) 338-1738
424 6th Ave, #101, Coralville, IA 52241
Kansas: Saltwell Farm Kitchen (Overbrook)
Housed in an 1856 farmstead, this scenic dining spot is led by chef Rozz Petrozz, a James Beard Award semifinalist. It features a six-course menu curated from locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. Indoor dining is priced at $125 from November through April, while outdoor seating is available the rest of the year for $155. As for wine pairings, which start with the fourth course, they're offered at $40.
(785) 312-2498
214 N 800 Rd, Overbrook, KS 66425
Kentucky: OMA (Louisville)
Celebrated for its "hombrekase" experience and hospitable vibe, OMA offers a unique blend of Asian and Latin cuisines. It is widely considered one of Louisville's most coveted dining destinations. Available twice per evening, the nine-course menu, served at the chef's table, is priced at $145 per guest in addition to wine and sake pairings. Customers have especially raved about the top-tier ingredients, inspired flavor and visual combinations, and delightful cocktails.
(502) 208-5507
1116 Logan St, Louisville, KY 40204
Louisiana: Emeril's (New Orleans)
This American and Creole restaurant was founded by chef Emeril Lagasse, whose sudden Food Network departure was controversial. Not only is it a member of Relais & Châteaux, but it has also earned two Michelin stars and AAA's Five Diamond rating. Reservations for the $295, seven-course tasting menu are available on Resy. You could also order the A5 Miyazaki Wagyu supplement for $125. As for wine pairings, they start at $225.
(504) 528-9393
800 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: The Lost Kitchen (Freedom)
The Lost Kitchen is a seasonal, 40-seat restaurant owned by celebrity chef and author Erin French. Housed in a 19th-century gristmill, it's open from May through October and proposes a New American tasting menu crafted from farm-to-table, locally sourced ingredients. This exceptional, whimsical, prix-fixe experience, held on Saturdays for five hours, is offered at $295. It can only be booked via postcard, though, and the randomly selected guests will be notified by phone.
22 Mill St, Freedom, ME 04941
Maryland: Sassafras (Betterton)
Sassafras is a cottage restaurant with views of the Chesapeake Bay and the Sassafras River. Its 12-course tasting menu, featuring regionally sourced and farm-fresh ingredients, is offered on Saturday at lunchtime as well as on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings. Spots are released on OpenTable and often book out months in advance. Expect to pay $178–$198 for food and an additional $125 for boozy pairings.
(410) 708-7348
12 Ericsson Ave, Betterton, MD 21610
Massachusetts: O Ya (Boston)
Named a 2026 James Beard Award semifinalist, O Ya offers a 20-course signature omakase experience for a base fee of $295 and can be booked on Tock. These seasonal (and sometimes daily) offerings include fresh seafood like oysters, bluefin tuna, wild prawns, and fish roe. You can also request an exclusively vegetarian or vegan tasting menu and order beverages by the bottle or glass.
(617) 654-9900
9 East St, Boston, MA 02111
Michigan: H Chophouse at Henderson Castle (Kalamazoo)
The scenic, three-star Henderson Castle inn offers a 17-course chef's tasting menu at its gourmet French-American steakhouse. Prepared from Michigan-sourced ingredients, this experience is priced at $199 (excluding beverages) or $249 when paired with six glasses of wine. Indulge in refined classics like escargot, truffle, foie gras, and baked brie.
hendersoncastle.com/dining/h-chophouse
(269) 344-1827
100 Monroe St, Kalamazoo, MI 49006
Minnesota: Kaiseki Furukawa (Minneapolis)
This intimate, traditional kaiseki venue features a 10-course menu at the chef's counter that's prepared from seasonal ingredients. Reservations may be difficult to snag on Tock, though, as only two seatings are available every Tuesday. On the plus side, the $213 fee includes a 21% service charge, and the staff is exceptionally attentive.
kadonomise.com/experience/kaiseki-furukawa
(612) 338-1515
33 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Mississippi: Vestige (Ocean Springs)
Nestled in the heart of Ocean Springs, this New American restaurant is recommended by the Michelin Guide and has earned multiple James Beard Award honors. Its perpetually evolving courses, currently priced at $105, are meticulously prepared from scratch using fresh, regionally sourced ingredients. Customers appreciate the smooth flow of the meal as well as the creative flavor combinations like pumpkin with trout roe.
facebook.com/vestigerestaurant
(228) 818-9699
715 Washington Ave, Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Missouri: The Crossing (Clayton)
This contemporary French and Italian restaurant is a sister site to Acero Italiano. Its Premium Tasting Menu is currently offered at $95, making it more affordable than other establishments in the Greater St. Louis area (such as Blood and Sand's $130 meal). However, The Crossing's opulent Chefs' Grand Tasting Menu is pricier than the latter: It's valued at $160, with wine pairings starting at $100.
(314) 721-7375
7823 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, MO 63105
Montana: Triple Creek Ranch Chef's Table (Darby)
This luxury destination is a member of Relais & Châteaux, and its executive chef Jacob Leatherman has cooked at the James Beard House in NYC. Praised for its gourmet farm-to-table dining and relaxed setting, it offers five courses for $250, including wine from its award-winning cellar. Otherwise, you could opt for the reserve libations for an additional $150.
triplecreekranch.com/experiences/chefs-table-dining
(406) 821-4600
5551 W Fork Rd, Darby, MT 59829
Nebraska: Casa Bovina (Lincoln)
Known for its exceptional Piedmontese beef and estate-grown produce, Casa Bovina specializes in Northern Italian fare. Its tasting menu, currently priced at $185, reflects seasonal changes. As for the standard wine pairing, it's available for $95. Alternatively, you may be tempted by the Nebbiolo Riserva (i.e., aged red wine made from Italy's Nebbiolo grape), valued at $225.
(402) 480-1246
4841 N 84th St, Lincoln, NE 68507
Nevada: Joël Robuchon at the MGM Grand (Las Vegas)
This intimate French restaurant boasts many accolades, including three Michelin stars, a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating, and the AAA Five Diamond Award. Its Degustation Menu, which can be booked via SevenRooms, features 10 to 12 courses and is offered at a whopping $525.
mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/joel-robuchon-french-restaurant
(702) 891-7925
MGM Grand, 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
New Hampshire: Stages at One Washington (Dover)
This venue offers New American fare prepared from local ingredients. It's owned by Evan Hennessey, a 2026 James Beard Award winner and a three-time champion on "Chopped," a popular cooking show on Food Network. Chef Hennessey proposes nine courses for $175 and wine pairings for $85. There's also a six-course option for $115, available exclusively on Thursdays. Be sure to secure your reservation on Tock.
(603) 842-4077
1 Washington St, #3136, Dover, NH 03820
New Jersey: Restaurant Latour (Hamburg)
Restaurant Latour is renowned for its refined vibe and stunning views. New Jersey Monthly has named it a top dining destination multiple times. The three-course menu costs $120, with wine pairing starting at $50 and optional caviar for $38. The seven-plate meal costs $195, alongside $75 for wine and $154 for gold reserve caviar. As for the five-course, called the chef's table experience, it's set at $250.
crystalgolfresort.com/dine/restaurants/grand-cascades-lodge-dining/restaurant-latour
(844) 205-1857
Crystal Springs Clubhouse, 1 Wild Turkey Way, Hamburg, NJ 07419
New Mexico: Sazón (Santa Fe)
Sazón offers upscale Mexican and New World cuisine. Chef Fernando Olea, a 2022 James Beard Award winner, proposes an ever-evolving, nine-course Chef Degustación for $180. For an additional $100, you can also sample a curated selection of tequila, mezcal, and wine.
(505) 983-8604
221 Shelby St, Santa Fe, NM 87501
New York: Masa (NYC)
Recognized as one of the most expensive sushi restaurants in the U.S., Masa at The Shops at Columbus Circle holds two Michelin stars. It proposes different tiers for omakase. The regular Masa Lunch starts at $495, while the Masa Table Seating costs at least $750. As for the premier Hinoki Counter Experience, it begins at $950. Be sure to secure your advance booking on Tock.
(212) 823-9807
10 Columbus Circle, 4th Fl, New York, NY 10019
North Carolina: Counter- (Charlotte)
This intimate spot holds one Michelin star and offers rotating themed and seasonal menus. Its exceptional tasting experiences start at $255 and can be booked on Tock. Priced at a staggering $1,500, the collaborative menu with London's Kitchen Table features up to 12 courses and includes both caviar and champagne pairings.
(980) 292-2090
2001 W Morehead St, Ste D, Charlotte, NC 28208
North Dakota: Mezzaluna (Fargo)
This earth-toned, contemporary American restaurant offers handcrafted cocktails and plates prepared from local ingredients. The prix-fixe menu is set at $82 with dessert and $116 with both dessert and wine pairings. Sans sweet treats, you can expect to pay $97 with drinks. Note that substitutions aren't allowed and that every guest at the table is bound by the same experience.
(701) 364-9479
309 Roberts St N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Isla (Columbus)
Praised for its balanced flavors, welcoming vibe, and attentive staff, Isla has been spotlighted by Edible Columbus, Experience Columbus, and Columbus Monthly. This cozy venue is famous for its creative take on seasonal ingredients. Its $150 communal tasting menu is a bit more affordable than other hotspots in the city: Agni, for one, has a deal for $165. Still, the nine-course chef's counter experience at Isla will run you $200, and that's without drinks.
116 E Moler St, Columbus, OH 43207
Oklahoma: Grey Sweater (Oklahoma City)
Grey Sweater is an intriguing, blind-tasting restaurant owned by chef Andrew Black, a 2023 James Beard Award winner. Its seven-course menu is priced at $137, while 10 courses are offered at $187. You can also opt for their vegan counterparts. As for wine pairings, they range from $100 to $300. Reservations are available on OpenTable.
(405) 445-6274
100 NE 4th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Oregon: The Joel Palmer House Restaurant (Dayton)
Nestled in the bountiful Willamette Valley, this award-winning New American restaurant is located in an 1857 farmhouse. Its 10-course Oregon Omakase Tasting Experience, topped with a sweet treat, is offered at $215. As for the premium Tête de Cuvée Oregon Omakase Menu, it's priced at $335 and features caviar, foie gras, Japanese Wagyu, and sparkling wine. You can book your seats on OpenTable.
(503) 864-2995
600 Ferry St, Dayton, OR 97114
Pennsylvania: Ambra (Philadelphia)
Recognized by the Michelin Guide, this cozy, 16-seat restaurant specializes in modern Italian fare and is praised for its relaxed, convivial vibe. Its four-course, seasonal tasting menu, which includes wine pairings, is offered at $300 in the dining room and $350 at the more exclusive chef's counter. Reservations are available on Resy.
(267) 858-9232
705 S 4th St, Queen Village, Philadelphia 19147
Rhode Island: Cara at The Chanler (Newport)
Praised for its efficient service and refined yet welcoming atmosphere, Cara is an award-winning, European-style restaurant with gorgeous views of Cliff Walk and Easton's Bay. It offers two blind-tasting options: five courses for $185 and eight for $245. These intimate experiences, which include meat and seafood and can't be modified for other diets, are available for booking on OpenTable.
thechanler.com/cara-restaurant
(401) 847-2244
The Chanler at Cliff Walk, 117 Memorial Blvd, Newport, RI 02840
South Carolina: Honeysuckle Rose (Charleston)
Located in downtown Charleston, Honeysuckle Rose offers an inventive tasting menu with weekly modifications for $250 (tax and gratuity included). In the span of three hours, you'll be treated to eight courses with your choice of wine pairings or custom mocktails. Seats may be difficult to snag, though, so be sure to secure yours well in advance on OpenTable.
(843) 998-3813
237 Fishburne St, Charleston, SC 29403
South Dakota: Harvester Kitchen (Sioux Falls)
Located at Cherapa Place in the heart of Sioux Falls, Harvester Kitchen is praised for its inventive plates prepared from seasonal ingredients. This welcoming, award-winning spot lists its four-course chef's menu for $99, with curated wine pairings starting at $95. As for the seven-course HK Signature Menu, it's set at $190, alongside optional wines for $189. Upon request, vegetarian and gluten-free customers are offered different options.
(605) 271-2015
318 N Reid Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Tennessee: The Catbird Seat (Nashville)
Perched atop Nashville's historic Bill Voorhees Building, The Catbird Seat is an award-winning, New American restaurant with one Michelin star. It offers a 13-course, seasonal tasting experience for $195 that can be booked on OpenTable. Praised for its vibrant flavors and artful plating, it serves intriguing courses like chicken liver with rooibos and apple butter.
(615) 810-8200
700 8th Ave S, 5th Fl, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Punk Noir (Dallas)
Celebrated for its multisensory meals and accommodating staff, Punk Noir doubles as a cocktail lounge. This Dallas Design District hotspot can be reserved on Tock. Its dining room exclusively offers 20-course menus led by James Beard Award-winning chef RJ Cooper. While the vegetarian option costs $195, The Ritual — which includes Matsusaka Wagyu and bluefin tuna belly — is set at $295. Or you could just pay $135 for seven courses at the Red Room.
(214) 833-1656
139 Turtle Creek Blvd, Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75207
Utah: Monte (Salt Lake City)
Monte is a cozy establishment with limited seating that requires prior booking on OpenTable. It offers modern, seasonal menus meticulously prepared from organic, locally sourced ingredients. The Short Menu is priced at $120, while the Long Menu is set at $180. Unfortunately, modifications and dietary restrictions can't be accommodated.
(801) 577-0551
2245 S W Temple St, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Vermont: The Twin Farms Chef's Kitchen Table (Barnard)
The incredibly lush Twin Farms is an award-winning, 300-acre resort suitable for a romantic getaway. It offers an evolving tasting menu crafted from seasonal ingredients. You can enjoy the Chef's Kitchen Table courses as well as a curated selection of reserve wines for $500.
twinfarms.com/chefs-table-experience
(802) 234-9999
452 Royalton Tpke, Barnard, VT 05031
Virginia: The Dining Room at The Inn at Little Washington (Washington)
This upscale country inn and French restaurant holds two Michelin stars. Bookable on Tock, the Here and Now, Our Enduring Classics, and Good Earth menus cost $388 each. Regular and reserve wine pairings are offered at $250 and $750, respectively. As for the Caviar Tasting Menu, it's set at a staggering $3,050 and features eight to 10 courses alongside champagne or wine.
theinnatlittlewashington.com/michelin-starred-dining-room
(540) 675-3800
309 Middle St, Washington, VA 22747
Washington: The Herbfarm (Woodinville)
Housed in a charming cottage, The Herbfarm is renowned for its fresh, farm-to-table, Pacific Northwest-forward fare. Its seasonal, nine-course menu is served from Thursday through Sunday to the sound of live classical guitar music. Priced at $325, which includes paired alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks, this quaint but upscale experience can be booked four months in advance on the restaurant's website.
(425) 485-5300
14590 NE 145th St, Woodinville, WA 98072
West Virginia: The Restaurant at Hillbrook Inn and Spa (Charles Town)
Located on a historic estate, this award-winning, European-style bed and breakfast features 19 rooms and suites, a spa, and a romantic fine dining restaurant. The latter offers multiple experiences using local, seasonal ingredients, including a gourmet breakfast for $30 and a three-course chef's tasting menu for $125. As for the wine pairing, it's priced at $75.
hillbrookinn.com/charles-town-wv-restaurant
(304) 725-4223
4490 Summit Point Rd, Charles Town, WV 25414
Wisconsin: L'Etoile Restaurant (Madison)
The widely acclaimed L'Etoile Restaurant is co-owned by James Beard Award-winning chef Tory Miller. Its $175, six-course tasting menu blends French techniques and seasonal ingredients sourced from local farmers and artisans. As for this experience's standard and reserve wine pairings, they're priced at $85 and $150, respectively.
(608) 251-0500
1 S Pinckney St, Ste 107, Madison, WI 53703
Wyoming: The Cheyenne Club Restaurant at Brush Creek Ranch (Saratoga)
Brush Creek Ranch is an award-winning, luxury resort with an elegant flagship restaurant called The Cheyenne Club. The latter specializes in pasture-to-plate dining, priding itself in its ranch-raised Wagyu beef and fresh produce and seafood. It also offers a three-course tasting menu for $170. You can supplement the latter with à-la-carte items like Wagyu tomahawk for $180, dry-aged ribeye for $85, and Kaluga caviar for $45. Reservations are available on OpenTable.
brushcreekranch.com/the-farm/cheyenne-club-restaurant
(307) 327-5284
66 Brush Creek Ranch Rd, Saratoga, WY 82331
Methodology
This curated compilation of expensive tasting menus across the U.S. features acclaimed establishments and encompasses various cuisines and concepts. All prices are listed at the time of this writing and reflect the restaurants' official websites (or booking platforms, if unlisted). Unless noted otherwise, the food rates apply to single guests and exclude beverages, taxes, and tips. We also included supplementary items as well as beverage pairings for your convenience. Finally, we mentioned what diners love most about these spots based on online reviews.