The Priciest Restaurant Tasting Menu In Every State

A tasting menu is a sequence of small plates offered at high-end (and some mid-range) restaurants. Guests who have booked this chef-driven, prix-fixe format are meant to relax and let the kitchen and sommelier work their magic. Each course is a work of art, designed to delight the senses through exceptional flavors, aromas, and textures. This dining style isn't always worth the reservation hassle and hefty bill, though. With this in mind, we've compiled the priciest of these experiences across the U.S. — but ones that have earned wide acclaim. All rates are sourced from official websites (or booking platforms, if unavailable). They reflect prices at the time of writing and exclude beverages, tax, and gratuity.

Here are some etiquette guidelines to consider before booking these venues. First, communicate your dietary restrictions and preferences in advance. Arrive a few minutes early, and avoid rushing the waitstaff. Don't be shy to inquire about particularly intriguing dishes. Finally, you don't have to shell out for wine pairings: You can still order your booze or soft drinks à la carte. Now, let's journey from Alabama to Wyoming to explore the nation's most expensive tasting menus.