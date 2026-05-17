12 Of The Most Expensive Sushi Restaurants In America

There are all kinds of sushi that you can get around the U.S.: grocery store sushi, hole-in-the-wall spots, your classic chain restaurants, and of course–the fancy, reservation only spots that can cost you hundreds of dollars. We decided to dive into the most expensive sushi restaurants in America, and we came up with 12 that will cost you at least $350 a person (or double ... or triple).

Right off the bat, we noticed that these expensive spots all had one thing in common: they are omakase sushi. If you've never dined at an omakase sushi spot, you might be wondering what makes it so unbelievably expensive. First and foremost, omakase is sushi that is made with premium ingredients from Japan that are flown overnight (on ice) to the restaurants. To make each dish, the chef crafts each plate in real-time. This is also why the restaurants are so small, and only have one or two seating times per night. Most omakase restaurants have about 10 to 20 seats, give or take.

Now, this is never just any regular chef. Omakase chefs are incredibly experienced, with specialties in knife work, comprehensive knowledge on the preparation of fish, and an artistry that can't be taught. When all of this comes together, it ends up costing a pretty penny to dine at a place like this. Want to know where these spots are? Grab your chopsticks (and your wallet) and let's dig in.