12 Of The Most Expensive Sushi Restaurants In America
There are all kinds of sushi that you can get around the U.S.: grocery store sushi, hole-in-the-wall spots, your classic chain restaurants, and of course–the fancy, reservation only spots that can cost you hundreds of dollars. We decided to dive into the most expensive sushi restaurants in America, and we came up with 12 that will cost you at least $350 a person (or double ... or triple).
Right off the bat, we noticed that these expensive spots all had one thing in common: they are omakase sushi. If you've never dined at an omakase sushi spot, you might be wondering what makes it so unbelievably expensive. First and foremost, omakase is sushi that is made with premium ingredients from Japan that are flown overnight (on ice) to the restaurants. To make each dish, the chef crafts each plate in real-time. This is also why the restaurants are so small, and only have one or two seating times per night. Most omakase restaurants have about 10 to 20 seats, give or take.
Now, this is never just any regular chef. Omakase chefs are incredibly experienced, with specialties in knife work, comprehensive knowledge on the preparation of fish, and an artistry that can't be taught. When all of this comes together, it ends up costing a pretty penny to dine at a place like this. Want to know where these spots are? Grab your chopsticks (and your wallet) and let's dig in.
1. Masa, New York City
Starting strong with the most expensive sushi restaurant in the United States, we have Masa. This restaurant is located in New York City, and has been open since 2004. It was created by chef Masayohi Takayama. He was born and raised in Japan, and rigorously trained for eight years in Tokyo as an apprentice of a well-known restaurant. As of 2026, Masa holds two Michelin stars.
Chef Masa is known for his exceptional care and artistry when it comes to preparing his famous dishes. He aims for each dish to be intentionally made and designed, clearly holding himself to the high standard that his prices suggest. If you're wanting to dine at Masa, the most expensive seat will cost $1,200 per person. This is for the reserved omakase counter seat, and it's an extended menu that features rare ingredients. The cheapest option as Masa would be lunch omakase, which is $495 per person. That experience features one signature dish by chef Masa as well as a seasonal selection of nigiri.
(212) 823-9807
10 Columbus Circle, Ste 401, New York, NY 10019
2. Kyoten, Chicago
Over in Chicago, one of the most pricey spots that you can eat at is Kyoten. It's only been open for a few years, making its debut in 2018. Chef Otto Phan, the creator of Kyoten, holds a philosophy to make delicious food that is ingredient-driven but is simultaneously respectful to the earth. One thing that makes Kyoten stand out from other sushi restaurants is the type of rice that is used. The rice is called Inochi no Ichi, which is considered to be a very exclusive type of rice from Japan. This is the first restaurant in the U.S. to use this specific grain of rice.
For an omakase dinner at Kyoten, you will be charged $490 for a Friday or Saturday evening and $440 for any other day. There are only eight seats available, and there is just one seating reservation per night. So, if you want to dine here, you will definitely want to plan ahead. It's an intimate and interesting experience, with the chef guiding the guests through each dish with detail.
(312) 880-9402
2507 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
3. Sushi Noz, New York City
For another two-Michelin-star restaurant in New York City, we have Sushi Noz. This restaurant was specifically designed to look like an ancient Kyoto temple, with light-colored specialty wood, delicate flowers, and a simplistic atmosphere. There are two separate rooms that you can dine in here: the Hinoki Counter and The Ash Room. The Hinoki Counter has eight seats, and is led by the head chef, Noz, Monday through Friday. Chef Noz, who grew up in Japan, has spent years perfecting his craft, dedicating his life to the art of sushi very early on. He is known to be incredibly friendly and enjoyable, enhancing the experience well beyond the food.
The Ash Room is a six-seat counter that is led by the sous chef. Although the Hinoki Counter and The Ash Room are presented by different chefs, the prices remain the same for an omakase experience. There is a flat fee of $550 per guest, and you can expect to be served up to 20 small plates of otsumami and nigiri.
(917) 338-1792
181 E 78th St, New York, NY 10075
4. Yoshino, New York City
Staying in New York City, where there truly is a monopoly of expensive sushi restaurants, there is Yoshino. This is a one-Michelin-star spot that was opened by chef Tadashi Yoshida in 2021. Although the restaurant is quite new, chef Yoshida's experience is not. He was born and raised in Tokyo, and apprenticed in the art of sushi for eight years, starting at the age of 18. Then, he took over his father's restaurant in 1995, and ran that until 2018.
According to the Yoshino's website, the establishment is built on the four pillars of Japanese cuisine: seasonality, beauty, balance, and comfort. Everything used in the space is very intentional, from the type of wood that makes the counters, doors, and chairs to the sourcing of flatware, stemware, and tableware used at the counter. To enjoy sushi omakase at Yoshino, that will cost you $500 per person, which will include about 20 small courses. There are only two seatings per evening, at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
(917) 444-1988
342 Bowery, New York, NY 10012
5. Hayakawa, Atlanta
When most people think of the best cuisine in Atlanta, they probably think of tasty Southern restaurants. You might be surprised to learn, however, that Atlanta is home to one of the most expensive sushi restaurants in the country – Hayakawa. This restaurant has been open since 2008, and is owned by chef Atsushi Hayakawa. He has consistently earned Hayakawa a Michelin star for years, still holding one today.
The fish used at Hayakawa is sourced from the Yokosu Market in Tokyo, as well as other spots around the globe. The menu changes weekly, but guests can expect to be served a 14-course omakase experience. This includes a variation of cooked dishes, sushi, and sashimi. It costs $375 per person, and there is also an optional sake flight which you can add on for $68–something that we haven't seen offered at many of the other expensive sushi restaurants around the country. There are two seatings per evening from Wednesday to Saturday, with just eight seats available at the counter.
(770) 986-0010
1055 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318
6. Morihiro, Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a place known for exclusive, celebrity-laden, and over-the-top restaurants. It's also home to a few of the most expensive sushi restaurants in the country. One is called Morihiro, which is located right on Sunset Boulevard. The owner is named chef Morihiro Onodera, also known as chef Mori, and grew up on a farm in Japan. From a young age, he learned how to prepare meals from scratch, and went on to work in restaurants throughout Tokyo, honing his skills. Years later, chef Mori opened up his namesake restaurant in California.
Chef Mori believes that rice is the most important ingredient in sushi, and he even perfected his own type of Japanese rice grown right in Sacramento. This rice is now known as "Mori's rice." When dining at Morihiro, you can expect to eat fish from both Japan and California, served directly on plates that chef Mori handmakes himself. There is one omakase seating per night, with just six spots available, and it costs $450 per person.
(213) 737-1588
1115 W Sunset Blvd, Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90012
7. Karyu, Miami
If you go to Miami, you're probably expecting warm weather, gorgeous outdoor seating at restaurants, and freshly-made cuisine. One thing that would definitely hit the spot would be a full sushi dinner, and you can get one of the most expensive ones at Karyu, located in Miami's design district. This restaurant is actually a second location — the first one is located in Tokyo under the name of Oniku Karyu. This restaurant is unique to the others we've covered so far, as it focuses specifically on wagyu beef.
To dine at the omakase counter at Karyu, there are two seatings available per evening that have just 12 seats each. Priced at $350 per person, there are 10-courses that are served, and each one features wagyu that is sourced from a family-run ranch in Japan. This isn't your average omakase experience by any means. One of the courses that you may be given is the wagyu beef sandwich, which definitely strays from your average raw fish and rice.
40 NE 41st St, Miami, FL 33137
8. Sushi Sho, Honolulu
One of the best parts about visiting Hawaii is getting to eat fresh, tasty meals at its incredible restaurants, especially in Honolulu. There, you will find Sushi Sho – an internationally known sushi restaurant that first opened in Honolulu in 2016. It's located inside the Ritz-Carlton Waikiki hotel, which is just a short walk to Waikiki Bay. It's owned by Keiji Nakazawa, who is considered to be one of the best sushi chefs in Japan. He has since opened a location in New York City, so today, chef Yasushi Zenda leads the charge in Honolulu.
The restaurant has a counter with 10 seats, and there are two dinner seating times available per night. The price per person for the omakase dinner is $400, and that will get you more than 20 small courses. There are also some a la carte options available on the menu, so if you're looking for the full experience bring some extra cash.
(808) 729-9717
383 Kalaimoku St, Honolulu, HI 96815
9. Kame Omakase, Las Vegas
If you're in Las Vegas and you just won the jackpot, you might want to treat yourself to one of the most expensive sushi restaurants around, Kame Omakase. It was opened by chef and owner Eric Kim in 2016, and since then it has moved spaces to accommodate the luxurious and intimate atmosphere that Kim had always wanted.
One thing that stands out about Kame Omakase is the presentation of each dish. Many courses aren't just simply served on a plate, instead, they each have their own distinct container that gives a different vibe to each course. There are two seating times each night, and they last two hours each. There are only 10 seats in total, so be sure to snag a reservation. You can opt for the regular omakase experience, which will cost you $350 per person. If you're interested in a more luxurious culinary journey, the signature omakase is $500 a person. That course features more rare ingredients and slightly elevated offerings.
(702) 771-0122
3616 W Spring Mountain Rd, Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV
10. Sushi Kaneyoshi, Los Angeles
For another Los Angeles spot, we have Sushi Kaneyoshi. This is located in Little Tokyo, a section of downtown Los Angeles, and has been open since August of 2020. It's led by chef Yoshiyuki Inoue, and he has proudly earned the restaurant a Michelin star every year since 2022. When eating here, you will experience about 20 courses that are mainly nigiri dishes. There are also a few cooked courses mixed in, as well as sushi. Like most omakase restaurants, the menu changes depending on the season.
The regular omakase dinner here is $300, which is the cheapest on our list. However, if you want to experience the Kaneyoshi Premium Room, that will cost you $400 per person. This room only holds eight guests and has one seating time per night. This experience is said to be much more immersive, with chef Inoue diving further into the craftsmanship and artistry of sushi.
(213) 277-2588
250 E 1st St, B1, Los Angeles, CA 90012
11. Icca, New York City
For one more New York City spot, there is Icca. It has one Michelin star, and is located in the trendy neighborhood of Tribeca. The executive chef is Kazushige Suzuki, who is originally from Japan. One of his main goals is to teach people daily about authentic sushi — whether that is his customers at the omakase counter, or other chefs who are studying the art itself. The fish served at Icca is shipped directly from two specific spots in Japan: Toyosu and Kyushu. These are both known for incredible tasting fish due to these locations.
To dine at the omakase sushi bar at Icca, it will cost you $495 per person. It has a 10-seat counter, with two seating times available per night. There are over 20 courses available, and you can also opt to get cocktails to go with your dinner, or buy a bottle of sake or wine as well.
(646) 649-3415
20 Warren St, New York, NY 10007
12. Sushi Taro, Washington, D.C.
For our final sushi restaurant, we're bringing you somewhere a little-less expected: Washington, D.C. Here, you can visit Sushi Taro, which is right in the heart of downtown. This is actually the oldest restaurant on our list as well, as it dates back to 1986. It didn't originally open as an omakase space, instead it started out as a 120-seat dining room.
Today, the omakase at Sushi Taro is a coveted experience. There are only six seats at the counter, and there is just one dinner time per evening. For premium omakase, it is $350 per person. This includes four to six small dishes, and then multiple plates of seasonal sashimi and sushi. It's described on the website to be an interactive experience, where the chef will guide you through the process. However, they do warn you not to visit if you're not an adventurous eater. An open mind is necessary for the omakase experience at Sushi Taro, so you shouldn't waste $350 if you're not ready to dive in.
(202) 462-8999
1503 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20036