The 6 Best And 3 Worst Grocery Stores For Sushi

For many of us, sushi is typically considered a luxury item. It might cost a little more than casual fare, but you get to experience a nice restaurant and indulge in a high-quality treat. Until recently, sushi was synonymous with foodie culture and an adventurous palate. However, things have since changed, and you can now find sushi at almost any grocery store.

That's right — grocery store sushi is a thing, and people seem to love it. According to the Wall Street Journal, over the last few years, grocery store sushi sales have increased over 70%, meaning the phenomenon is clearly more than a trend. While you can find sushi practically anywhere, not all grocery store sushi is created equal. We've compiled a list of the best and worst grocery stores for sushi, considering things like freshness, flavor, variety, overall look and feel, and value for money, based on customer reviews and personal experience. While you can't expect restaurant quality from a grocery store, the standards are pretty high.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.