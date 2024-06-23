The Rich History Of Japan's Oldest Sushi Restaurant

Japan is an awe-inspiring country filled with history, tradition, culture, and, of course, great food with a wide variety of dishes everyone should try at least once. Boasting a wealth of ancient landmarks, Japan is home to many centuries-old eateries, among them a sushi restaurant that has stood for nearly a millennia. Tsurubesushi Yasuke is the oldest sushi restaurant in Japan and has been in existence for more than 800 years. With the roots of sushi in Japan (which are tied to the spread of Buddhism) dating all the way back to the sixth century, this restaurant is steeped in tradition. Founded in the late 1100s in a small town called Shimoichi in Nara Prefecture, Tsurubesushi Yasuke's most popular specialty, ayu sushi, comes from the restaurant's proximity to the Yoshino river. What's more, Tsurubesushi Yasuke's prominence in the popular consciousness was solidified when it was referenced in the famed kabuki play "Yoshitsune Senbon Zakura".

After a fire damaged the original building, a new three-story wooden structure was built in 1939 that still stands to this day, welcoming throngs of visitors wishing to sample historic and delicious sushi. The beautiful building is a hearty distance from the nearest train station, Shimoichiguchi Station, but visitors will note that it is, indeed, worth the journey for the opportunity to sample the local delicacy of ayu sushi and absorb the feeling of dining inside a veritable historic time capsule.