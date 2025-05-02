The Common Mistake That Can Derail Good Sushi Rice

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're ready to tackle homemade sushi, purchasing the essential ingredients you need to make it at home may be the easiest part of the process. While we love to admire the quick handiwork of those talented chefs at the sushi bar, they definitely make it look easy. Even if you've got the freshest hamachi, the brightest vegetables, and the greenest nori, you'll still need to master one technique: Getting your sushi rice right. You'll want to avoid some of the mistakes that could be ruining your at-home sushi, so we asked Dr. Jae Choi, Chef-founder of the casual Asian-inspired restaurant Jakitori Jinbei, which mistake can quickly derail your homemade sushi. "The biggest mistake people make when preparing sushi rice is overcooking or undercooking the rice," he said.

Making perfect sushi rice every time comes down to a few tips and tricks that will determine how easily your rice is cooked, and how you can achieve the exact texture you're looking for. Ideal sushi rice starts with the correct ratio of ingredients, according to Choi. "You should use precise measurements to prepare the rice so that it is not too mushy, nor too hard," he advised. Chef Choi, whose restaurant serves Korean cuisine with a Japanese twist, admits that the process could take a little practice. He recommends using a rice cooker, like this Rice Robot personal rice cooker from Amazon, for consistent outcomes.