This Is Key To Perfect Sushi Rice Every Time

Sushi is delicious, but it can get real pricey real quick if you're ordering it out at a restaurant all the time. On the other hand, you really should think twice before buying sushi at the grocery store, as it just doesn't compare to a properly made sushi meal. Luckily, there is another alternative, and that's making your own sushi at home. Although homemade sushi may seem intimidating at first, it really isn't, and you can achieve great results at home, especially if you keep a few key tips for making homemade sushi in mind, such as buying the best quality fish possible, using the right type of rice, and prepping and cooking the rice properly. And the key to ensuring perfect sushi rice every time? Make sure it's seasoned and handled properly.

We spoke to celebrity chef Masaharu Morimoto at this year's US Open, as part of Flavors of the Open presented by DOBEL. According to the Iron Chef, "One of the most important elements to perfect sushi rice is to make sure you are balancing the sweetness and acidity by using the right amount of sushi vinegar, salt, and sugar."