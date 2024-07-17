The Major Rice Mistake You're Making With Homemade Sushi

Although many people are apprehensive about homemade sushi, from both a safety and quality standpoint, they don't need to be. The right tips and knowing what mistakes to avoid can go a long way to ensuring a good outcome when you make sushi at home, making it an ideal alternative to expensive restaurant outings and questionable grocery store sushi. You may already know that you should only use Japanese short-grain sushi rice as opposed to medium- or long-grain rice varieties, but there's more to it than simply using the right rice. You also need to properly prepare the rice before you cook it. And a major mistake you could be making with your homemade sushi is not rinsing the rice enough.

Rinsing rice is a more crucial step than you might think, but it's especially key for short-grain sushi rice, which contains more starch than most other varieties of rice. It's this abundance of starch that helps the rice stick together, whether in a piece of nigiri or in a maki roll, but too much starch will result in chewy rice and a mushy mess, not exactly what you want for sushi, homemade or otherwise.